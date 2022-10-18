ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GOBankingRates

4 Best Credit Cards for People With a Credit Score Below 700

If your credit score is in the 600s, you’ve still got some work to do before you can enter the post-700 big leagues — but you’re not in the basement, either. The next card you choose could be your ticket to the realm of excellent credit, where you’ll get the perkiest perks, the swankiest cards and the lowest interest rates. But for now, where you land between 600-700 will determine which cards offer your best chance at approval.
Fortune

Student loan borrowers who requested refunds after forgiveness announcement are still waiting

Borrowers who made voluntary payments on their student loans during the payment pause can request a refund. Many borrowers are still waiting to receive theirs. Some borrowers who requested refunds on the federal student loan payments made during the pandemic payment pause are finally seeing the balances hit their bank accounts. But weeks after their initial requests, many others are still waiting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing

The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
UPI News

IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The IRS has announced plans to adjust household tax rates for inflation in 2023, meaning millions of U.S. workers will take home more money next year. The decision will increase standard deductions, while changing the rate of tax at certain levels of income as surging costs continue to inflict pain across every sector of the U.S. economy, hitting the pocketbooks of regular Americans especially hard.
themarketperiodical.com

Cheap Personal Loans without Income

If you are looking for affordable emergency loans, equity loans, home equity loans, cheap student loans and cheap mortgages, they are available through different financial institutions in countries such as the US, UK and Australia. Other sources where you can get affordable personal loans without income are online loan providers and cheap refinance loans online.
CBS News

7 Chicago-area residents charged with $16 million in pandemic relief fraud

CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven people from the Chicago area are facing federal charges alleging they fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Inflation-slammed Americans are piling on credit card debt

Searing inflation is driving Americans to make more purchases on their credit cards, leading leading them to amass more debt that is becoming costlier as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates. Early in the pandemic, many families had more cash on hand as they cut their spending on things like...
Parents Magazine

Facing Gentrification, Black Families Are Leaving for the Suburbs

Black Flight is a term used to describe people of color migrating from predominantly (Black) inner-city neighborhoods to suburbs and outlying areas. It's estimated that from 1960 to 2000, more than nine million African Americans left inner cities for suburbs. When civil rights legislation was passed in the United States...
ILLINOIS STATE
CNET

Figure: 2022 Home Equity Review

Figure is a San Francisco-based online home lender established in 2018. While Figure doesn't offer home loans in every state, it does have coverage in 42 states and the District of Columbia, and can get you access to cash in as little as five days, compared to 30 to 60 days from most lenders. Figure describes itself as one of the first "end-to-end blockchain solutions" in the financial technology lending space.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEKU

The IRS is increasing the standard deductions for 2023 as inflation intensifies

The Internal Revenue Service is increasing its inflation adjustments for the 2023 tax year after prices for rent, groceries and gas have reached heights not seen in 40 years. The announcement of adjustments is an annual occurrence, but in a year of high inflation, the move to raise the standard deduction and income thresholds where tax rates take effect may mean savings for people in all income brackets.
NPR

How PPP Loan Forgiveness Became a Messy Process with Limited Scrutiny

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was designed to soften the financial impact of the pandemic for small businesses. It issued about $800 billion in potentially forgivable government loans to keep workers employed during COVID shutdowns. Now, the overwhelming majority of those loans have been forgiven with very little scrutiny. That...
Business Insider

8 steps to get a car loan

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Shopping for the right auto loan...
OHIO STATE

