Application for student loan relief is live, but some borrowers are no longer eligible
The online application portal for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program officially rolled out Monday. However, some borrowers are not eligible for the one-time relief. In late September, the Biden administration altered its guidance so that borrowers with privately held Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans or...
4 Best Credit Cards for People With a Credit Score Below 700
If your credit score is in the 600s, you’ve still got some work to do before you can enter the post-700 big leagues — but you’re not in the basement, either. The next card you choose could be your ticket to the realm of excellent credit, where you’ll get the perkiest perks, the swankiest cards and the lowest interest rates. But for now, where you land between 600-700 will determine which cards offer your best chance at approval.
How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness Before the Official Date
Eligible borrowers can now start applying for student loan forgiveness.
Student loan borrowers who requested refunds after forgiveness announcement are still waiting
Borrowers who made voluntary payments on their student loans during the payment pause can request a refund. Many borrowers are still waiting to receive theirs. Some borrowers who requested refunds on the federal student loan payments made during the pandemic payment pause are finally seeing the balances hit their bank accounts. But weeks after their initial requests, many others are still waiting.
Five IRS employees stole COVID relief funds to buy Gucci, trips to Las Vegas, Justice Department says
Five IRS workers have been charged with obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through false applications and spending the money on luxury goods.
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
Massive storm to target central US with blizzard conditions, high winds and severe weather
As cold air and surging warmth collide, a whopper of a storm system will unleash a variety of travel-disrupting weather impacts such as heavy snow, severe weather and winds up to 90 mph across the nation’s midsection. A substantial flip-flop in the weather pattern will allow a major storm...
Illinois quick hits: More than 3,500 migrants to Chicago; some state rebate checks rejected
Foreign nationals who illegally crossed over the U.S.-Mexico border continue to be bused from Texas to Illinois. WTTW reports city officials said 145 more immigrants arrived in Chicago since Monday. That brings the total to over 3,500 people. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has promised to welcome the migrants with open arms, but has relocated some to nearby cities.
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The IRS has announced plans to adjust household tax rates for inflation in 2023, meaning millions of U.S. workers will take home more money next year. The decision will increase standard deductions, while changing the rate of tax at certain levels of income as surging costs continue to inflict pain across every sector of the U.S. economy, hitting the pocketbooks of regular Americans especially hard.
themarketperiodical.com
Cheap Personal Loans without Income
If you are looking for affordable emergency loans, equity loans, home equity loans, cheap student loans and cheap mortgages, they are available through different financial institutions in countries such as the US, UK and Australia. Other sources where you can get affordable personal loans without income are online loan providers and cheap refinance loans online.
CBS News
7 Chicago-area residents charged with $16 million in pandemic relief fraud
CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven people from the Chicago area are facing federal charges alleging they fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release the...
DeSantis' reputation as a social misfit who doesn't like people is a 'total fabrication,' his senior campaign advisor says
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has for the last year received in-depth profile treatment from the media amid speculation that he'll seek the White House in 2024. And as reporters have been digging into his past, a portrait has emerged of an aloof politician lacking people skills. That portrait,...
Inflation-slammed Americans are piling on credit card debt
Searing inflation is driving Americans to make more purchases on their credit cards, leading leading them to amass more debt that is becoming costlier as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates. Early in the pandemic, many families had more cash on hand as they cut their spending on things like...
Parents Magazine
Facing Gentrification, Black Families Are Leaving for the Suburbs
Black Flight is a term used to describe people of color migrating from predominantly (Black) inner-city neighborhoods to suburbs and outlying areas. It's estimated that from 1960 to 2000, more than nine million African Americans left inner cities for suburbs. When civil rights legislation was passed in the United States...
CNET
Figure: 2022 Home Equity Review
Figure is a San Francisco-based online home lender established in 2018. While Figure doesn't offer home loans in every state, it does have coverage in 42 states and the District of Columbia, and can get you access to cash in as little as five days, compared to 30 to 60 days from most lenders. Figure describes itself as one of the first "end-to-end blockchain solutions" in the financial technology lending space.
The IRS is increasing the standard deductions for 2023 as inflation intensifies
The Internal Revenue Service is increasing its inflation adjustments for the 2023 tax year after prices for rent, groceries and gas have reached heights not seen in 40 years. The announcement of adjustments is an annual occurrence, but in a year of high inflation, the move to raise the standard deduction and income thresholds where tax rates take effect may mean savings for people in all income brackets.
NPR
How PPP Loan Forgiveness Became a Messy Process with Limited Scrutiny
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was designed to soften the financial impact of the pandemic for small businesses. It issued about $800 billion in potentially forgivable government loans to keep workers employed during COVID shutdowns. Now, the overwhelming majority of those loans have been forgiven with very little scrutiny. That...
The only US state without commercial airline service is getting 5 new routes to Florida next year — see the full list
Frontier was the last carrier to serve Delaware, which exited due to low demand and left the state abandoned without any commercial airline service.
Business Insider
8 steps to get a car loan
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Shopping for the right auto loan...
JPMorgan Chase allowing certain customers early access to direct deposit paychecks
Certain customers of Chase, the consumer and commercial banking arm of JPMorgan Chase, can now get assess to their directly deposited paychecks sooner.
