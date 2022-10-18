Read full article on original website
Related
Immaculata to Host Graduate Open House for Prospective Students
Immaculata University’s College of Graduate Studies is hosting an online open house on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 PM. The event will begin with a brief overview of admissions and financial aid followed by break-out sessions for individual programs, including doctorates in education and psychology, teaching certifications and educational endorsements, as well as master’s programs in athletic training, clinical mental health counseling, education, health care management, management and leadership, music therapy, nursing, nutrition and psychology.
businessmodulehub.com
12 Project Ideas for a Business as a College Student
Many college students look for ways to earn money while still being in college. While some stress too much when they think of starting a new business. Starting a business is a big deal. But, you can take small steps to start a business and gradually make a great deal out of it.
Comments / 0