ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash

Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties

The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
quovadisnewspaper.com

Middlesex Men’s Basketball Looks to Pack out Gym During Home Opener

The Middlesex Men’s basketball team will host their first home game of the season in the Physical Education Center on Saturday, Nov.5, with free admission. Sophomore basketball player Malachi Treadwell said, “I can’t wait for the first home game. I feel like the team has something to prove this year. I can’t wait to see the gym packed.”
MIDDLESEX, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Chino’s Bakery & Cafe, Palisades Park, NJ

Chico’s Bakery & Cafe, a new restaurant, has opened in Palisades Park. The owner is a barista & chief who’s loved cooking and coffee ever since he staring working in the business. Mostly offering breakfast and deli sandwiches – which are made freshly everyday – they’ll only be...
PALISADES PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat

IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Paterson Times

Bronx man hurt in Paterson shooting

A man from the Bronx was injured in a shooting in Paterson early Wednesday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 1st Avenue and East 19th Street at around 2:51 a.m. Police arrived at the scene, but did not find the victim. He had arrived at St. Mary’s...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Newark Homicide

A 23-year-old Newark man has been charged in the August killing of another man, authorities said. Tyquil Martin is facing charges of murder and various weapons offenses in the Saturday, Aug. 13 death of Thomas Pickett, 23, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Morris County restaurateur gets hero’s welcome for pandemic efforts

The pandemic produced all kinds of heroes. Some manned the front lines in hospitals. Others, like Marco DeFilippis of Caffé NaVona in Rockaway, worked long hours delivering food to them. Nearly 300 people came out over the weekend to thank DeFilippis, who was honored at the Rockaway Township UNICO...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
646
Followers
3K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy