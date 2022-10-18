Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man attacks victim with sword on a subway in lower manhattanMulti Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Related
Montclair High School gymnastics: Strength on the bars, beam bolsters hope for titles
For the Montclair High School gymnastics team’s members, this is the time of season when they are looking to peak. In the next couple of weeks Montclair will be participating in the North Jersey Gymnastics League Division A Tournament and in the state tournament on Oct. 25 and Nov. 5, respectively.
Spidey’s House: Boxing lessons teach more than just how to work out
Dwayne “DJ” Holman Jr. describes himself as a “true Montclairian.”. The 34-year-old professional boxer grew up in Montclair, attending Watchung School and Buzz Aldrin Middle School (known at the time as Mt. Hebron) and graduating from Montclair High School in 2006. And when he began to train...
Immaculate Conception football cruises by Shabazz behind big plays on offense in win
The game was over right after it began. Shabazz kicked off to Immaculate Conception. The low-flying ball dropped right in front of Immaculate wide receiver Jasin Shiggs and bounced into his hands. Shiggs knew exactly what to do. He saw a gap along the sideline and made a break for...
Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash
Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
morristowngreen.com
Broken line leads to ‘boil water’ alert for some residents in Morristown, Morris Township, Hanover
Because of a broken water main on Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park on Wednesday, some residents in Morris Township and Hanover should boil their water until further notice, according to the Southeast Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority. Here’s more. From the Southeast Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority:. On Oct....
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties
The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 5-11, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Woke’ community attacks 9/11 heroes ‘Blue Lives Matter’ tribute by high school football team
“Woke” complaints about a “Blue Lives Matter” flag waved during a high school football team’s 9/11 tribute led the suburban New York City school district to apologize over a month later. The Irvington High School Bulldogs were cheered as they carried the pro-police flag and a...
quovadisnewspaper.com
Middlesex Men’s Basketball Looks to Pack out Gym During Home Opener
The Middlesex Men’s basketball team will host their first home game of the season in the Physical Education Center on Saturday, Nov.5, with free admission. Sophomore basketball player Malachi Treadwell said, “I can’t wait for the first home game. I feel like the team has something to prove this year. I can’t wait to see the gym packed.”
Montclair school board candidates discuss their backgrounds, thoughts on referendum
Three of the four candidates running for seats on the Montclair Board of Education in November took part in a candidate forum on Wednesday, answering questions about why they would be a good fit for the position, their thoughts on the upcoming bond referendum, how they would work to close the achievement gap and more.
Montclair lifts state of emergency related to Nutley aqueduct break
Montclair has lifted the state of emergency it declared on Saturday, Oct. 8, because of a water main break in Nutley, Mayor Sean Spiller announced on Friday, Oct. 14 in a YouTube video. "As of today, that line is fully restored and operational," Spiller said. "The water has been tested...
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: Chino’s Bakery & Cafe, Palisades Park, NJ
Chico’s Bakery & Cafe, a new restaurant, has opened in Palisades Park. The owner is a barista & chief who’s loved cooking and coffee ever since he staring working in the business. Mostly offering breakfast and deli sandwiches – which are made freshly everyday – they’ll only be...
Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat
IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
Bronx man hurt in Paterson shooting
A man from the Bronx was injured in a shooting in Paterson early Wednesday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 1st Avenue and East 19th Street at around 2:51 a.m. Police arrived at the scene, but did not find the victim. He had arrived at St. Mary’s...
Falling tree crushes parked car, damages others near Lincoln Park in Jersey City (PHOTOS)
A massive tree on Delaware Avenue in Jersey City came crashing down Tuesday morning, crushing a car, damaging two others and tilting power lines. Members of the Jersey City Division of Parks and Forestry were on the scene after 9:30 a.m. to begin removing the tree, but were waiting for PSEG to give the go-ahead because of the power lines involved.
Trio Wanted For Depositing Bogus School Board Check For Nearly $29K: Flemington Police
Three suspects are wanted by Flemington Police after allegedly altering and depositing a fraudulent school board check for nearly $29,000. The investigation began Friday, Sept. 9, when officers received a report involving a fraudulent check from the Flemington Raritan School Board, police said in a release on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Several homes destroyed in large morning East Orange fire
Several homes are destroyed following a large morning fire in East Orange.
Arrest Made In Newark Homicide
A 23-year-old Newark man has been charged in the August killing of another man, authorities said. Tyquil Martin is facing charges of murder and various weapons offenses in the Saturday, Aug. 13 death of Thomas Pickett, 23, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
morristowngreen.com
Morris County restaurateur gets hero’s welcome for pandemic efforts
The pandemic produced all kinds of heroes. Some manned the front lines in hospitals. Others, like Marco DeFilippis of Caffé NaVona in Rockaway, worked long hours delivering food to them. Nearly 300 people came out over the weekend to thank DeFilippis, who was honored at the Rockaway Township UNICO...
Multiple homes involved in large morning fire in East Orange
Multiple homes are involved in a large morning fire in East Orange.
