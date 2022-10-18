ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KIMT

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson to remain hospitalized overnight

(KWWL) - Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was admitted to the hospital, to be treated for a kidney infection. According to her Chief of Staff, Jimmy Peacok, the Congresswoman was admitted Sunday night. Peacock released the following statement:. "Congresswoman Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital yesterday evening where she is...
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

Report Iowa Asian copperleaf sightings to department of agriculture

A weed first discovered in Black Hawk County, Iowa, in 2016 has again been spotted in 2022, nearly 30 miles away in Grundy County. Due to its potential threat to row crops, the Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking Iowans to report any sightings to determine the potential scale of the infestation.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
Albia Newspapers

Where refugees in Iowa are arriving from

Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Iowa using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Election official’s wife told Kelly Loeffler she was ‘responsible’ for 2020 death threats, leaked texts reveal

A brutal text exchange obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has revealed just how ugly the fight over Donald Trump’s election lies became in the Peach State.The texts in question were sent by Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, to the state’s former senator, Kelly Loeffler.In the messages, Ms Raffensperger excoriates the Republican senator for buying in to Donald Trump’s election fraud lies as she sought (and ultimately lost) re-election in a runoff that occurred a day before the January 6 attack. She blames the senator for a wave of death threats and other hateful messages...
GEORGIA STATE
97X

The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising

Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
IOWA STATE

