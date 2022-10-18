Read full article on original website
Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson to remain hospitalized overnight
(KWWL) - Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was admitted to the hospital, to be treated for a kidney infection. According to her Chief of Staff, Jimmy Peacok, the Congresswoman was admitted Sunday night. Peacock released the following statement:. "Congresswoman Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital yesterday evening where she is...
Report Iowa Asian copperleaf sightings to department of agriculture
A weed first discovered in Black Hawk County, Iowa, in 2016 has again been spotted in 2022, nearly 30 miles away in Grundy County. Due to its potential threat to row crops, the Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking Iowans to report any sightings to determine the potential scale of the infestation.
Rep. Hinson Hospitalized, ‘Feeling Better’ With Kidney Infection
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The staff of Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says she’s feeling better. The U.S. Representative was hospitalized Sunday with a kidney infection. Her chief of staff says Hinson is still undergoing treatment at UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. She’ll remain there overnight.
Where refugees in Iowa are arriving from
Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Iowa using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Election official’s wife told Kelly Loeffler she was ‘responsible’ for 2020 death threats, leaked texts reveal
A brutal text exchange obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has revealed just how ugly the fight over Donald Trump’s election lies became in the Peach State.The texts in question were sent by Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, to the state’s former senator, Kelly Loeffler.In the messages, Ms Raffensperger excoriates the Republican senator for buying in to Donald Trump’s election fraud lies as she sought (and ultimately lost) re-election in a runoff that occurred a day before the January 6 attack. She blames the senator for a wave of death threats and other hateful messages...
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
Texas woman nearly dies post-miscarriage after she was forced to carry the nonviable pregnancy
Amanda Zurkowski, a Texas woman who recently faced a second-trimester pregnancy loss, says she almost died from sepsis after she was forced to carry the nonviable pregnancy longer than she should have—all due to the Texas abortion ban. When the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier...
Where the 2 candidates running for Iowa Senate District 21 in Ankeny stand on key issues
Two candidates are competing to represent Ankeny in an open Iowa Senate seat. Mike Bousselot and Todd Brady are running in Iowa Senate District 21, which includes the city of Ankeny. There is no incumbent in the district. To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal,...
‘One Chip Challenge’ banned at Sioux City school after student ‘impacted’
A Sioux City school has issued a statement regarding the popular "One Chip Challenge" and the potential risks that come with it.
New Rule: Iowa School District Will Allow Staff to Carry Weapons
It's a hot-button issue, to say the least: teachers and faculty carrying a weapon in a school, during regular hours, with students present. A discussion where you're almost certain to find many differences of opinion. One Iowa school district has just OK'd staff to carry weapons on school grounds, making...
Analysts shift ratings in Iowa US Senate race from 'safe' Chuck Grassley win to 'likely'
Two election analysts are slightly downgrading Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s chances of winning reelection this November following the release of a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, though they still say a Grassley victory is likely. The poll, released this week, shows Grassley leading Democrat Mike Franken by...
Jahana Hayes, George Logan show sharp divisions in debate
The second debate between the 5th District candidates highlighted divides on abortion legislation, transgender athletes and federal spending.
How to use the student loan forgiveness website; what Nebraska and Iowa residents need to know
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — How does someone fill out an application for student loan forgiveness and how long does it take? 3 News Now Reporter Ron Johnson tried it himself. It’s a fairly simple process and takes just under two minutes. Here's the link: studentaid.gov. It's going to...
