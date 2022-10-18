ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Dress Like Barbie For Halloween: Step-By-Step Costume DIY

By Michaela Leung
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Attention all boys and ghouls, we are happy to announce it’s officially spooky season. If you haven’t already figured out what costume you want to wear this year, it’s time to decide. No matter your age, there’s just something so thrilling about dressing up as your favorite character and spending the day or night as someone you’re not. If you’re feeling more glam than gore this year, we’ve got the perfect costume idea. On a holiday where you can be anything, why not be the woman who does it all – Barbie!

Margot Robbie as Barbie. (Tim Regas / SplashNews.com)

Barbie is iconic for showing us we can really be who or what we want while staying absolutely fabulous. She was also a pivotal part of a lot of childhoods with her many careers and kind-hearted nature. From an extensive line of dolls to surprisingly good movies from the early 2000s, the Barbie franchise is easily one of the most recognizable and influential for our generation.

Keep reading for an easy, step-by-step guide to dressing as Barbie this Halloween. No need to scour the web for the perfect pieces because we already did all the hard work and found it for you. Stylish AND effortless? What could be better?

Another bonus: you can rewear a lot of these pieces on other occasions. Halloween costume spending is expected to top $3.6 billion, up from $3.3 billion last year and $3.2 billion in 2019 before the pandemic. That’s a lot of money spent collectively on outfits worn just once.

Another terrifying statistic: It’s estimated that 35 million Halloween costumes are thrown out each year. Put a stop to this wasteful nature of Halloween and invest in a costume you can serve looks in for years to come.

Now, you can stir up nostalgia while turning heads, getting more bang for your buck, and being sustainable by creating your own Barbie look this Halloween. So, come on Barbie, let’s go (Halloween) party. Keep reading our go-to guide to see how you can channel your inner Barbie.

Make Halloween fantastic in plastic

Arguably one of the best blondes of all time — you can’t sport a Barbie look without showcasing iconic blonde locks. This long straight party wig in light blonde gets the message across perfectly.

This wig is adjustable so you can customize it for a snug and comfortable fit. Want to add some bouncy curls? No problem, it’s made with high-temperature resistant fiber so you can use a curling iron to add to the look or a straightener for a touchup (be sure to keep the temp. on low).

You can even use this high-quality wig for other costumes and occasions (think: Bachelorette parties). This stunning long blonde wig will be a great fashion piece to keep in your beauty arsenal for any days where you want to see if it’s true that blondes have more fun.

You can’t be Barbie if you’re not serving a look, and this is a look. Barbie has given us so many fashionable outfits from business woman to fun in the park, but it’s her simple going-out outfits that stand out the most.

In this pink latex mini dress, there will be no questions about who you’re dressed as. This shiny bodycon is both flattering and sure to stand out thanks to the popping pink color that we so often associate with Barbie. It’s made with stretchy polyester so you can stay comfortable as you move and groove throughout the night.

Shoppers collectively are impressed with how this sexy dress empowered them to go out of their comfort zones fashion-wise with one saying “I got this dress for my birthday and I’m so glad I did. It’s totally out of the ordinary for me but was SO FUN!”. Empowering women to try something new and feel good about themselves is what Barbie is all about, not to mention perfect for getting in the Halloween spirit.

This cute dress can be also used throughout the year for other parties, club events, and more. You don’t have to just wear it for one night.

Now, for accessories. Barbie is known to keep a purse handy, and this adorable lip purse is unique and aligns with the iconic pink color.

Use this convenient lightweight cross-body bag to stay hands-free throughout the night and safely store your phone, keys, and cosmetics while staying in character.

Another way to wear it throughout the year? Pair the statement bag with an all-black outfit to make the neon color pop.

Barbie is known for kindness and having a big heart — so why not use that as an accessory? These chic pink heart-shaped glasses have Barbie written all over them. It’s not so bad seeing through rose colored lenses after all.

Keep it cool in these stylish shades while giving a late 90s/early 2000s look (which is definitely Barbie’s prime). The pink will match perfectly with your dress and purse to really pull the costume together.

Be a Barbie Girl this Halloween

Keep it cute, classy, and fantastic in plastic this Halloween. With this head-turning costume, you’re sure to want to use some of these fashionable items for other occasions — which gives you more bang for your buck.

FLORIDA STATE
