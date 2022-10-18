7:54am: A traffic stop in the 300 block of W. Central St. resulted in April hose, of Jefferson, being issued a citation for “Excessive Speed”. 12:10pm: An Officer was called to Elm St. and Central St. for a property damage vehicle collision. A 2004 International Dump Truck, owned by Andrew Murphy of Jefferson and operated by Eden Murphy of Jefferson, had been stopped on Central St., facing west, at the intersection with Elm St. A 2018 Ford F150, owned and operated by David Clifton, of Jefferson, was stopped directly behind the Murphy vehicle. The Murphy vehicle began to back up, to make room for a semi tractor / trailer to turn onto Central St. from Elm St. The Murphy vehicle backed into the Clifton vehicle. The Clifton vehicle received an estimated $3,000 damages to the front of the vehicle. There was no visible damage to the Murphy Vehicle. Eden Murphy was issued a citation for “Unsafe Backing Upon Highway”.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO