Read full article on original website
Related
1380kcim.com
Barbara Wieland of Carroll
Barbara Wieland, 81 of Carroll, died Thursday, October 20, 2022 at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, October 24, 2022 at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
1380kcim.com
Betty Zimmer of Boyer
Mass of Christian Burial for 95-year-old Betty Zimmer of Boyer will be held 10:30 AM, Thursday, October 27 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial in the St. Ann Cemetery in Vail. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 5:00 -7:00 P.M, Wednesday, October 26 with a Rosary at 4:45 P.M. She passed away Thursday, October 20 at Twilight Acres in Wall Lake.
1380kcim.com
Robert “Bert” Healy of Westside
Mass of Christian Burial for 68-year-old Robert “Bert” Healy of Westside will be held 10:30 AM, Tuesday, October 25 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial in the St. Ann Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:30 – 7:00 P.M., Monday, October 24 at St. Ann Catholic Church with a Rosary at 4:00 P.M. He passed away Wednesday, October 19 at his home in Westside.
1380kcim.com
Freddie Fitzsimmons of Vail
Mass of Christian Burial for 91-year-old Freddie Fitzsimmons of Vail will be held 10:30 AM, Wednesday, October 26 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial in the St. Ann Cemetery in Vail. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 25 at St. Ann Catholic Church with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. and a Prayer Service to follow. He passed away Wednesday, October 19 at his home in Vail. The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
1380kcim.com
Carol Kitt of Dedham
Carol Kitt, 75 of Dedham, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dedham. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Dedham.
1380kcim.com
Join The Carroll Lions Club Friday At Graham Park For The Annual Soup Day Fundraiser
It’s all-you-can-eat soups tomorrow (Friday) at the Graham Park shelter house as the Carroll Lions Club hosts its annual Soup Day fundraiser. Lions Club member Taylor Boyle says everyone is welcome to stop by and grab a bowl of their most popular varieties. Boyle adds all-you-can-eat soup is enough...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 19, 2022
7:54am: A traffic stop in the 300 block of W. Central St. resulted in April hose, of Jefferson, being issued a citation for “Excessive Speed”. 12:10pm: An Officer was called to Elm St. and Central St. for a property damage vehicle collision. A 2004 International Dump Truck, owned by Andrew Murphy of Jefferson and operated by Eden Murphy of Jefferson, had been stopped on Central St., facing west, at the intersection with Elm St. A 2018 Ford F150, owned and operated by David Clifton, of Jefferson, was stopped directly behind the Murphy vehicle. The Murphy vehicle began to back up, to make room for a semi tractor / trailer to turn onto Central St. from Elm St. The Murphy vehicle backed into the Clifton vehicle. The Clifton vehicle received an estimated $3,000 damages to the front of the vehicle. There was no visible damage to the Murphy Vehicle. Eden Murphy was issued a citation for “Unsafe Backing Upon Highway”.
Gary Antisdel Obituary
Celebration of Life Services for 85-year-old Gary Antisdel of Bridgewater will be held on Thursday, October 20, at 10:30 a.m. at the Trinity Christian Church in Bridgewater. Burial will be at the Exira Cemetery in Exira, Iowa. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service. Open Visitation will be...
1380kcim.com
Lt. Gov. Gregg To Open 2022 Rural Leadership Exchange In Carroll Thursday
Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg will be in Carroll tomorrow (Thursday) to participate in the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s (IEDA) third annual Rural Leadership Exchange. The program begins at 10 a.m. at the Carrollton Event Centre and involves community and business leaders from around the state gathering to share best practices for expanding, renewing, and improving existing programs and learning about resources available to rural communities. Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC), Carroll County Growth Partnership, and the Iowa Rural Development Council are helping to host the conference. The full agenda for Thursday’s event is included below.
Dale Christensen Obituary
Dale Christensen, age 67, of Cumberland, IA, passed away at Cass Health in Atlantic, IA. Funeral service for Dale will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Interment will be at Atlantic Cemetery, with a reception to follow in the community room of the funeral home.
1380kcim.com
Suspected Great Lakes Gray Wolf Spotted In Carroll County Thursday
According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), a suspected Great Lakes gray wolf was recently spotted in Carroll County. DNR Fur and Wetlands Biologist Vince Evelsizer says the large canid was first reported in the area Thursday. Rough estimates place the animal at 75 to 100 pounds and...
kiwaradio.com
Paullina 19-Year-Old Taken To Sanford Sheldon After Tuesday Accident
Sheldon, Iowa– A Paullina 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 8:20 a.m., 40-year-old Melissa Baker of Sanborn was driving a 2012 Dodge Durango westbound on Highway 18, a half mile east of the Highway 60 interchange. They tell us that 19-year-old Sarah Jansma of Paullina was also westbound on 18 in a 2006 Chevy.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll
Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 peacefully surrounded by her family at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. A private family graveside service for Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Maple River.
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Details Of Friday Rollover Accident In Carroll
Law enforcement has released additional details of a two-vehicle crash in Carroll Friday morning that left a truck on its roof. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched at 9:23 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Monterey Drive. Their initial investigation determined a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 70-year-old Larry Friedman of Carroll, was traveling southbound on Monterey and failed to yield when entering the highway. The Jeep collided with the driver’s side of an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 78-year-old John Boes of Carroll. The pickup spun and rolled, coming to rest on its top. Boes was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.
KCCI.com
Residents react to proposed gravel pit near Granger
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday night, more than 100 residents asked the Dallas County planning and zoning commission to deny a new gravel pit. Martin Marietta says it wants to dig up 70 acres of the 117-acre site just west of Granger. In the proposal, the sand and...
1380kcim.com
Water Service Disruptions Planned Thursday In Glidden
Glidden residents may be without water for approximately six hours tomorrow (Thursday) while crews complete overdue maintenance to the community’s mains. According to City Administrator Brooke Peterson, workers will be replacing the town’s primary water distribution meter and conducting their annual water tower inspection at the same time. Work is expected to begin around 9 a.m. Thursday and should be completed by 3 p.m. However, Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) regulations require a boil advisory to be activated once service is restored. Any water used for consumption, including making ice, washing dishes, and brushing teeth, must be boiled for at least one minute. City officials anticipate the boil advisory remaining active through Saturday, Oct. 22. Questions about this project can be directed to Glidden City Hall at 712-659-3010.
Radio Iowa
Four injured as semi hits MMCRU school bus in northwest Iowa
Cherokee County officials say four people were injured when a semi hit a school bus traveling east of Marcus at about 7:30 this morning. The bus was carrying students in the Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school district. The district’s Facebook page indicates all aboard the bus were evaluated at the scene. Three students and the bus driver were taken to Cherokee’s hospital for treatment of what’s described as minor injuries.
Atlantic Police Report
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports three arrests and two citations. Jeff Edeckar, 24, of Atlantic, was arrested October 16th for Public Intoxication. Asher Herrin, 30, of Carroll, was arrested October 16th for Theft 3rd Degree and Public Intoxication. Antonio Billy, 33, of Atlantic, was arrested October 14th for Disorderly...
Storm Lake man charged for theft of about $2K
A Storm Lake man was accused of taking money from his employer on Monday.
Comments / 0