The story of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Chicago youth who was tortured and lynched in 1955 Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman, is one of the most shameful episodes in American history, an event that’s still painful to face. Chinonye Chukwu’s Till is partly a dramatization of that tragedy, though its chief focus is Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley—played, superbly, by Danielle Deadwyler—who channeled her intense grief into activism that has profound repercussions to this day. This is a carefully made film, one that focuses on the possibility of change even in the context of unthinkable tragedy. But even if Chukwu doesn’t fixate on the horrible specifics of Till’s death, the movie is extremely pointed about the way those responsible, either directly or indirectly, hoped to deflect attention from their actions, as if to persuade the world that the life of one very young man didn’t really matter. Till is an affirmation of just how much Emmett Till’s life mattered, and continues to matter long beyond his last breath.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO