Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man attacks victim with sword on a subway in lower manhattanMulti Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Handcuffed teen twins escape, say their mom kept them imprisoned along with 5 other kids
Seven children – ages 7 to 16 – are safe and their Houston-area mom and her boyfriend are under arrest in Louisiana until they can be sent back to Harris County. Still wearing handcuffs,
Woman, 20, who was born in prison and adopted at the age of four reveals how her biological father kept an ultrasound photo for 18 years before they reunited - and says it helped her to 'piece together' her identity
A woman who was born in prison and adopted when she was four has revealed her amazement after she met her birth father at 18 and realised he had always kept and treasured a sonogram photo of her in the womb. Tiegan Boyens, 20, from York, always knew she had...
'Till' lays bare a palpable fear of Black mothers in white America
The story of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black boy kidnapped and brutally murdered in Mississippi by two white men before they dumped his body in the Tallahatchie River in 1955, is not new. That level of racist vileness has been experienced by victims who came before and after the bright-eyed Chicago boy’s time, echoing recently in the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
Serial Killers on TV Always Fascinate, but How Many Has New England Had?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Most of us addictively watch crime shows and movies about serial killers. The latest on Netflix called "Dahmer" is just one of many series' that have captured our attention.
Parents Magazine
The Woman King Calls Upon West African History That Empowers Black and LGBTQIA+ Led Families
Perhaps when you hear the phrase "female empowerment" you think of Rosie the Riveter or Disney's Frozen franchise being more about sisterhood than their traditional damsel in distress theme. But female historical figures represented strength, empowerment, and independence from the start, long before these American representations of strong women came along.
Till Is a Perceptive Portrait of a Mother Whose Anguish Became a Galvanizing Force
The story of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Chicago youth who was tortured and lynched in 1955 Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman, is one of the most shameful episodes in American history, an event that’s still painful to face. Chinonye Chukwu’s Till is partly a dramatization of that tragedy, though its chief focus is Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley—played, superbly, by Danielle Deadwyler—who channeled her intense grief into activism that has profound repercussions to this day. This is a carefully made film, one that focuses on the possibility of change even in the context of unthinkable tragedy. But even if Chukwu doesn’t fixate on the horrible specifics of Till’s death, the movie is extremely pointed about the way those responsible, either directly or indirectly, hoped to deflect attention from their actions, as if to persuade the world that the life of one very young man didn’t really matter. Till is an affirmation of just how much Emmett Till’s life mattered, and continues to matter long beyond his last breath.
Are Men Done? They Are Failing at School, Work, and Life.
Over the past 50 years, boys and men have lost ground at school and work and they're living shorter lives. They're less likely than women to graduate from high school and college or to earn advanced degrees. They're dropping out of the labor force in record numbers and account for two-thirds of so-called deaths of despair stemming from suicide, alcoholism, and drug overdoses..
