We’re just 11 days away from the spookiest day of the year and one family is helping spread the spirit of Halloween in their community. Beginning Oct. 1 of each year, Clint and Melanie Galliano host a Halloween light show, featuring thousands of dancing lights, spider webs, ghosts, pumpkins and tombstones. Motorists can ride by the Galliano home and tune into 107.1 to listen to a specially made Halloween playlist made by the family. The light show can be viewed at 145 Gabriel Street, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. up until Halloween. (On Halloween night, the Galliano’s turn off their radio transmitters and restrict cars from passing by in an effort to protect trick-or-treaters.)

BAYOU BLUE, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO