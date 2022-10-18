Read full article on original website
October is Louisiana College Application and Access Month
The month of October is Louisiana College Application and Access Month. The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance joined forces with key education partners in the state of Louisiana to develop and implement LCAAM for high school seniors. Since October of 2015, as part of the American College Application Campaign...
Louisiana Department of Education Developing Pipeline of Future Leaders Through Expanded Aspiring Principal Fellowship
The Louisiana Department of Education is growing its efforts to help school systems train future principals. Fifty educators from across the state will participate in the 2022-23 Aspiring Principal Fellowship. The newest cohort is more than double the size of the 2021-22 class, which included 22 educators. Representing over 20 parishes from each region of Louisiana, the 2022-23 fellows will gain critical skills needed to serve students, families, and educators as a principal.
Chackbay Elementary students celebrate 4-H Week, collect donations to benefit local food bank
Lafourche Parish 4-H club celebrated National 4-H week with members participating in arts and crafts activities and contests. Members of the club at Chackbay Elementary celebrated the week by giving back to their community, collecting non-perishable foods to benefit the local food bank. In addition to the food drive, students...
LDH offering local flu vaccination clinics
The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health for Region 3 will host flu vaccination clinics across our area to kick off the fall and to prepare Louisianans to fight the flu. COVID-19 vaccines, including the COVID-19 bivalent boosters, will also be available, along with Monkeypox vaccines. Flu...
Let the Louisiana Gumbo Fest warm up your weekend
Temperatures are dropping this week, and the Louisiana Gumbo Festival has a hot bowl of gumbo just for you! From chicken and sausage, to okra and seafood, pots will be steaming all weekend long at the Louisiana Gumbo Festival! The festival will be held on Friday, October 21, through Sunday, October 23, featuring live entertainment, carnival rides and nearly 500 gallons of gumbo. All proceeds from the 49th annual event will benefit the Chackbay Volunteer Fire Department.
The Spookiest Spot in Bayou Blue: Welcome to the Galliano Light Show!
We’re just 11 days away from the spookiest day of the year and one family is helping spread the spirit of Halloween in their community. Beginning Oct. 1 of each year, Clint and Melanie Galliano host a Halloween light show, featuring thousands of dancing lights, spider webs, ghosts, pumpkins and tombstones. Motorists can ride by the Galliano home and tune into 107.1 to listen to a specially made Halloween playlist made by the family. The light show can be viewed at 145 Gabriel Street, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. up until Halloween. (On Halloween night, the Galliano’s turn off their radio transmitters and restrict cars from passing by in an effort to protect trick-or-treaters.)
