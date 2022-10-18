Read full article on original website
Park and Rec rejects plan to place telcom nodes on park property
The city Park and Recreation Advisory Board has voted to support staff’s not to place TDS Metrocom LLC nodes on park property. The City Commission voted in May to approve a cable system franchise agreement with TDS. The Madison, Wisc. based company has since begun meetings with city departments...
City considering options for trash pickup, landfill
The city is conducting a study to look at potential landfill and solid waste removal options as its landfill costs continue to increase. In April, City Commissioners approved a professional services agreement with Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, Inc., AE2S, not to exceed $155,217. AE2S and their sub-consultant Jacobs, formerly...
City considering $98,500 in CDBG funds for Kranz Park improvements
During their Oct. 18 meeting, City Commissioner will consider a request for $98,500 of Community Development Block Grant funds for Kranz Park improvements. The city Park and Recreation Department requested the funds for geotech analysis, sidewalks, an ADA curbcut for accessibility; and installation of a pavilion, play structure and tables in Kranz Park.
