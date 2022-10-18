Read full article on original website
Small fire under control in Palmer Lake
PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews say a small fire is under control in the Palmer Lake area. Highway 105 was closed before 7 a.m. due to a reported fire in the area. Our reporter at the scene says a power line was knocked down in the area, which may have started the fire.
Firefighters contain fire outside Woodland Park
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters made quick work of a wildfire burning outside Woodland Park Sunday morning, containing it to roughly 5 acres. Strong wind gusts actually worked in firefighters’ favor, driving the fire away from the city, the Woodland Park Police Department said:. Several agencies responded to...
Sweetwater Fire south of Pikes Peak International Raceway 100 percent contained
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that forced evacuations Saturday is fully contained. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sunday morning that crews had reached 75 percent containment on the Sweetwater Fire and were expecting to have 100 percent containment by noon. Firefighters beat their goal by 45 minutes.
Fire in Black Forest area under control; Highway 83 back open
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 83 is now back open following a brief closure in the Black Forest area late Sunday morning for a small fire. Officials tell 11 News the fire spread to a couple of trees near the intersection of Highway 83 and North Gate, but that firefighters were able to knock it down before it spread any further. 11 News saw smoke from our mountain cam around 11:15 a.m., but the smoke plume quickly dissipated and is not visible as of 11:30 a.m.
Wildfire that forced evacuations in Colorado possibly caused by humans
The Sweetwater fire in unincorporated El Paso County is 75% contained, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 2:20 p.m. Saturday and had burned 346 acres near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, with flames reaching the north end of the parking lot behind the grandstands of the raceway. Authorities evacuated people living in that area, but by Saturday evening, residents were allowed to return to their homes. Deputies have said they believe the fire was human caused, possibly by people who were shooting at a firing range.
5 downed power lines spark 3-acre wildfire in Palmer Lake
PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters sprung to action after five downed power lines sparked a wildfire on a gusty morning in Palmer Lake. According Palmer Lake Fire Chief Daniel Snelling, firefighters were called to the area of Highway 105 and Red Rock Ranch Drive around 6:30 a.m. on reports of a wind-driven fire moving towards Recovery Village at Palmer Lake, alcohol and drug treatment facility . The building was immediately evacuated as fire crews tackled the blaze.
Colorado Springs Fire Department putting out wildfire on Mount Muscoco
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs firefighters investigated a wildfire on Mount Muscoco on the west side of the city Saturday morning. Colorado Springs Fire Department officials said the fire is named the Four Corners Fire. Officials reported around 9:20 a.m. that firefighters had reached the area and a helicopter...
WATCH: Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs
WATCH: Update on fire burning near Pikes Peak International Raceway (1:50 p.m. 10/22) Mandatory evacuations were issued for an area south of PPIR. just after 1 p.m. 10/22. According to online court records, the charge for providing false residency information in connection to an election that Sen. Pete Lee was facing was dismissed on Friday.
Fire officials warn heightened fire danger
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The risk of fire is going to be high in the coming days. This week we’ve seen one fire spark on Fort Carson land, near Highway 115. This month also marks two years since Colorado’s second most destructive wildfire, the East Troublesome Fire. It destroyed numerous structures and burned more than 190,000 acres.
UPDATE: Sweetwater Fire fully contained
UPDATE: SUNDAY 10/23/2022 11:14 a.m. (FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Sheriff’s Office reported that the Sweetwater Fire is fully contained. The Hanover Fire Department has concluded firefighting efforts. UPDATE: SUNDAY 10/23/2022 9:25 a.m. The Sweetwater fire is now at 75% containment as of Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Crews with the Hanover Fire Department will remain to […]
Man dead following motorcycle crash on Colorado 50
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reported that a man was killed on Colorado 50 after being ejected from his motorcycle, Saturday night on Oct. 22. At approximately 9:16 p.m., CSP received reports of a fatal crash on Colorado 50 west of Pueblo. An investigation found that a 44-year-old motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on […]
Power restored for hundreds of customers after suspected DUI driver crashes into power line pole near Memorial Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Power is restored for hundreds of customers after a suspected DUI driver crashed into a power line pole. Just after midnight on Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Airport Road and Union Blvd for a traffic crash, alongside several calls about a power outage in the area near Memorial Park.
Multi-vehicle crash in east Colorado Springs under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police responded multi-vehicle crash involving a Colorado Springs police vehicle occurred in east Colorado Springs on Saturday morning. Police said an officer was responding to an assault in progress with lights and sirens on when the car involved in that assault tried to clear the intersection at North Circle Drive and East Platte Avenue and caused a chain reaction with two other cars.
1 killed in motorcycle crash in west Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A rider was killed in Pueblo County Saturday night after he was thrown from his motorcycle. State Patrol says the motorcyclist was riding in the shoulder on eastbound Highway 50 when he scraped the side of a car, causing him to lose control of his bike and rear-end another vehicle.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife located body in Lake Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife located a body on Sunday evening after three kayaks sank in Lake Pueblo on Sunday. Rangers used an underwater drone to find the body near where the kayaks were swamped in heavy winds and waves along the north shore. The body has...
Motorcyclist dies in crash on MLK Bypass Saturday evening
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the MLK Bypass Saturday evening. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on the MLK Bypass, where the roadway transitions to E. Fountain Blvd. The motorcyclist died on scene. The...
WATCH: Small fire prompts evacuation of a Colorado Springs Walmart
WATCH - Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman returns to court for motions hearing. Morphew's defense filed a motion in September asking for 97 items to be returned to Morphew. Updated: 20 hours ago. Shooting involving a Fremont County Deputy under investigation. WATCH: $60 million going to Arkansas Valley...
WATCH: Certified addiction specialist in Colorado discusses Benzodiazepines
Mandy captured this video in October of 2022. If you listen closely you can hear the elk. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 13 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30 at the...
Woman dies in crash after man drove wrong way on I-25 in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman died in a crash after a man drove the wrong way on I-25. Just after midnight Sunday, troopers say a 2015 Chrysler 300, driven by a 23-year-old man, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-25 near the North Academy exit. Troopers say the driver hit a 2020 Hyundai Kona head on, driven by a 39-year-old woman, who died at the hospital.
WATCH: Update on fire burning near Pikes Peak International Raceway (1:50 p.m. 10/22)
According to online court records, the charge for providing false residency information in connection to an election that Sen. Pete Lee was facing was dismissed on Friday. Deputies said that a note referencing a bomb threat was found in a restroom at Palmer Ridge High School at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.
