EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 83 is now back open following a brief closure in the Black Forest area late Sunday morning for a small fire. Officials tell 11 News the fire spread to a couple of trees near the intersection of Highway 83 and North Gate, but that firefighters were able to knock it down before it spread any further. 11 News saw smoke from our mountain cam around 11:15 a.m., but the smoke plume quickly dissipated and is not visible as of 11:30 a.m.

BLACK FOREST, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO