ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Small fire under control in Palmer Lake

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews say a small fire is under control in the Palmer Lake area. Highway 105 was closed before 7 a.m. due to a reported fire in the area. Our reporter at the scene says a power line was knocked down in the area, which may have started the fire.
PALMER LAKE, CO
KKTV

Firefighters contain fire outside Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters made quick work of a wildfire burning outside Woodland Park Sunday morning, containing it to roughly 5 acres. Strong wind gusts actually worked in firefighters’ favor, driving the fire away from the city, the Woodland Park Police Department said:. Several agencies responded to...
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KKTV

Fire in Black Forest area under control; Highway 83 back open

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 83 is now back open following a brief closure in the Black Forest area late Sunday morning for a small fire. Officials tell 11 News the fire spread to a couple of trees near the intersection of Highway 83 and North Gate, but that firefighters were able to knock it down before it spread any further. 11 News saw smoke from our mountain cam around 11:15 a.m., but the smoke plume quickly dissipated and is not visible as of 11:30 a.m.
BLACK FOREST, CO
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire that forced evacuations in Colorado possibly caused by humans

The Sweetwater fire in unincorporated El Paso County is 75% contained, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 2:20 p.m. Saturday and had burned 346 acres near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, with flames reaching the north end of the parking lot behind the grandstands of the raceway. Authorities evacuated people living in that area, but by Saturday evening, residents were allowed to return to their homes. Deputies have said they believe the fire was human caused, possibly by people who were shooting at a firing range.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

5 downed power lines spark 3-acre wildfire in Palmer Lake

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters sprung to action after five downed power lines sparked a wildfire on a gusty morning in Palmer Lake. According Palmer Lake Fire Chief Daniel Snelling, firefighters were called to the area of Highway 105 and Red Rock Ranch Drive around 6:30 a.m. on reports of a wind-driven fire moving towards Recovery Village at Palmer Lake, alcohol and drug treatment facility . The building was immediately evacuated as fire crews tackled the blaze.
PALMER LAKE, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Fire Department putting out wildfire on Mount Muscoco

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs firefighters investigated a wildfire on Mount Muscoco on the west side of the city Saturday morning. Colorado Springs Fire Department officials said the fire is named the Four Corners Fire. Officials reported around 9:20 a.m. that firefighters had reached the area and a helicopter...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs

WATCH: Update on fire burning near Pikes Peak International Raceway (1:50 p.m. 10/22) Mandatory evacuations were issued for an area south of PPIR. just after 1 p.m. 10/22. According to online court records, the charge for providing false residency information in connection to an election that Sen. Pete Lee was facing was dismissed on Friday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Fire officials warn heightened fire danger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The risk of fire is going to be high in the coming days. This week we’ve seen one fire spark on Fort Carson land, near Highway 115. This month also marks two years since Colorado’s second most destructive wildfire, the East Troublesome Fire. It destroyed numerous structures and burned more than 190,000 acres.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

UPDATE: Sweetwater Fire fully contained

UPDATE: SUNDAY 10/23/2022 11:14 a.m. (FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Sheriff’s Office reported that the Sweetwater Fire is fully contained. The Hanover Fire Department has concluded firefighting efforts. UPDATE: SUNDAY 10/23/2022 9:25 a.m. The Sweetwater fire is now at 75% containment as of Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Crews with the Hanover Fire Department will remain to […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Man dead following motorcycle crash on Colorado 50

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reported that a man was killed on Colorado 50 after being ejected from his motorcycle, Saturday night on Oct. 22. At approximately 9:16 p.m., CSP received reports of a fatal crash on Colorado 50 west of Pueblo. An investigation found that a 44-year-old motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Power restored for hundreds of customers after suspected DUI driver crashes into power line pole near Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Power is restored for hundreds of customers after a suspected DUI driver crashed into a power line pole. Just after midnight on Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Airport Road and Union Blvd for a traffic crash, alongside several calls about a power outage in the area near Memorial Park.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Multi-vehicle crash in east Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police responded multi-vehicle crash involving a Colorado Springs police vehicle occurred in east Colorado Springs on Saturday morning. Police said an officer was responding to an assault in progress with lights and sirens on when the car involved in that assault tried to clear the intersection at North Circle Drive and East Platte Avenue and caused a chain reaction with two other cars.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 killed in motorcycle crash in west Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A rider was killed in Pueblo County Saturday night after he was thrown from his motorcycle. State Patrol says the motorcyclist was riding in the shoulder on eastbound Highway 50 when he scraped the side of a car, causing him to lose control of his bike and rear-end another vehicle.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado Parks and Wildlife located body in Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife located a body on Sunday evening after three kayaks sank in Lake Pueblo on Sunday. Rangers used an underwater drone to find the body near where the kayaks were swamped in heavy winds and waves along the north shore. The body has...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Motorcyclist dies in crash on MLK Bypass Saturday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the MLK Bypass Saturday evening. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on the MLK Bypass, where the roadway transitions to E. Fountain Blvd. The motorcyclist died on scene. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Small fire prompts evacuation of a Colorado Springs Walmart

WATCH - Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman returns to court for motions hearing. Morphew's defense filed a motion in September asking for 97 items to be returned to Morphew. Updated: 20 hours ago. Shooting involving a Fremont County Deputy under investigation. WATCH: $60 million going to Arkansas Valley...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman dies in crash after man drove wrong way on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman died in a crash after a man drove the wrong way on I-25. Just after midnight Sunday, troopers say a 2015 Chrysler 300, driven by a 23-year-old man, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-25 near the North Academy exit. Troopers say the driver hit a 2020 Hyundai Kona head on, driven by a 39-year-old woman, who died at the hospital.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy