CNY Business Will Pay for Your Civil Service Exam Fee for Correctional Officers
A Central New York business is offering an incentive to those who are thinking about taking the upcoming civil service exam for Oneida County Correctional Officer. Mountainside Medical Equipment in Marcy will reimburse the $25 fee required to take take the test. The company is a medical supplier and is behind the popular Mountain Ice relief gel for muscle pain and arthritis.
Great News! Another Chick-fil-A is Opening in Upstate NY; But Where?
Get you taste buds ready, you now have another spot in Upstate New York to visit if you want a delicious chicken sandwich. This is something many Central and Upstate New Yorkers have wanted for years. Now their prayers have been answered as more and more Chick-fil-A locations have been popping up all over the state.
Former Oneida City Chamberlain arrested, stealing over $78,000 in city funds
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Oneida City Chamberlain Nancy Andrews was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 from the city over the past 14 years, according to New York State Police, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, and Madison County District Attorney William G. Gabor. 77-year-old Nancy Andrews is charged with allegedly stealing $78,881.55 in […]
uticaphoenix.net
Local: American Red Cross Aids Seven After Rome Fire
UTICA, NY, October 19—Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to seven people in two families, after a fire Monday on Floyd Avenue in Rome, Oneida County. The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for...
WKTV
Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
WKTV
Coats for women, girls available at Utica Rescue Mission giveaway event
UTICA, N.Y. – The Rescue Mission of Utica will hold a coat giveaway for women and young girls on Thursday at its West Street location. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be coats, hoodies, hats and gloves available, but limited to one...
96.1 The Eagle
Gave Herself a Bonus? Ilion Woman Accused of Taking $27k From Utica Lawfirm
An employee of a Utica-area attorney's office is accused of illegally upping her paychecks, to the tune of $27,000 over the course of a year. Utica police say they were contacted by the attorney's office over concerns that one of their employees had stolen the money. The issued was raised following an audit conducted by an outside accounting firm, police said.
96.1 The Eagle
Why Is Upstate New York Residents Seeing This Ad On Social Media?
Are you seeing this ad on your social media feed here in Central and Upstate New York?. Local Syracuse business owner Matthew Masur first spotted this ad on his newsfeed:. Maybe you're like us, and your left with several questions. Are rats currently being used to sniff out landmines? Are rats currently being used in New York to sniff out landmines? We don't know about New York, but we do know they are used in war according to the HeroRats website:
WKTV
Utica police called to elementary school in suspected 'swatting' case
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to Jones Elementary School Thursday afternoon in what they believe to be a case of “swatting.”. Someone reported an active shooter at the school around 12:20 p.m. and the school was placed on lockout with students and staff hidden from view.
GET OUT! Syracuse Man Sets Shower Curtain On Fire to Make Guests Leave
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]. A Syracuse man recently found a not-so-subtle way to get...
localsyr.com
Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
thenewshouse.com
A Syracuse clinic for women closes. Now what?
An information vacuum in local communities of color and the overturning of Roe v. Wade has increased disinformation on women’s reproductive health. When Syracuse Family Planning Services announced it would close, it garnered a single mention in the local news. The shutdown, Syracuse.com’s James Mulder wrote, “could leave more...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley DOT hiring 48 full-time positions
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica and the surrounding area is no stranger to Central New York’s harsh winter weather. And with temperatures dropping and snow on the way, the State Department of Transportation (DOT) needs plow drivers. In the Mohawk Valley there are usually about 350 employees who help...
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person, Multiple Agencies Looking for This Man
Four local police agencies are looking for a Rome man on several warrants, including weapons charges. Police are looking for 40-year-old Joseph E. Flock, last known to be living in the Rome area. Flock is wanted by Oneida City Police on Criminal Possession of a Firearm, according to Sgt Mike...
uticaphoenix.net
Release: Free Virtual Job Fair; Businesses and Job Seekers in 11 Counties are Invited
Utica, NY – A free virtual job fair will be held on Wednesday, October 26th, from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Businesses and job seekers from across an eleven-county region are invited to attend: Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Fulton, Montgomery, Schoharie, Onondaga and Cortland counties. The online event is...
iheart.com
Mom & Daughter Stalked at CNY Walmart Prompting Situational Awareness Talk!
A viral video of a mom and daughter being stalked at a Central New York Walmart is prompting a "situational awareness" talk with our "gun guy" Matt Mallory from PS&Ed on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
WNYT
Man thanks team at Albany Med for saving life during COVID
A Syracuse-area man thanked the Albany Medical Center doctors and nurses who saved his life from COVID. He was kept alive by an ECMO machine – which oxygenates blood outside the body – along with other very specialized lifesaving measures. He also needed a lung transplant. Yager was...
One Central New York College Ranks Top 3 In The State; But Who?
When looking for a great college to go to in New York State, you don't have to travel too far to find it. WalletHub, a personal-finance website, recently released a new report on 2023's Best College & Universities in nation. They even included one specifically for New York, which is great if you're looking to stay within state lines for college.
mylittlefalls.com
Trick or Treating in Little Falls to have new twist
Trick or Treat in Little Falls is Monday, October 31st, from 5-7 pm, but a new twist has been added to the event with an experience at 71 N Ann St, in addition to the required stop at the fire station. Steven Richardson organized the event and said, “I’m calling...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica School Superintendent put on Administrative Leave
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Bruce Karam, the Utica City School District Superintendent has been placed on Administrative Leave by the city’s Board of Education. Brian Nolan was named as the acting Superintendent by a vote of the board during a special meeting on Tuesday, October 18th. Nolan is...
