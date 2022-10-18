ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

96.1 The Eagle

CNY Business Will Pay for Your Civil Service Exam Fee for Correctional Officers

A Central New York business is offering an incentive to those who are thinking about taking the upcoming civil service exam for Oneida County Correctional Officer. Mountainside Medical Equipment in Marcy will reimburse the $25 fee required to take take the test. The company is a medical supplier and is behind the popular Mountain Ice relief gel for muscle pain and arthritis.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local: American Red Cross Aids Seven After Rome Fire

UTICA, NY, October 19—Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to seven people in two families, after a fire Monday on Floyd Avenue in Rome, Oneida County. The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
ROME, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Gave Herself a Bonus? Ilion Woman Accused of Taking $27k From Utica Lawfirm

An employee of a Utica-area attorney's office is accused of illegally upping her paychecks, to the tune of $27,000 over the course of a year. Utica police say they were contacted by the attorney's office over concerns that one of their employees had stolen the money. The issued was raised following an audit conducted by an outside accounting firm, police said.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Why Is Upstate New York Residents Seeing This Ad On Social Media?

Are you seeing this ad on your social media feed here in Central and Upstate New York?. Local Syracuse business owner Matthew Masur first spotted this ad on his newsfeed:. Maybe you're like us, and your left with several questions. Are rats currently being used to sniff out landmines? Are rats currently being used in New York to sniff out landmines? We don't know about New York, but we do know they are used in war according to the HeroRats website:
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica police called to elementary school in suspected 'swatting' case

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to Jones Elementary School Thursday afternoon in what they believe to be a case of “swatting.”. Someone reported an active shooter at the school around 12:20 p.m. and the school was placed on lockout with students and staff hidden from view.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
SYRACUSE, NY
thenewshouse.com

A Syracuse clinic for women closes. Now what?

An information vacuum in local communities of color and the overturning of Roe v. Wade has increased disinformation on women’s reproductive health. When Syracuse Family Planning Services announced it would close, it garnered a single mention in the local news. The shutdown, Syracuse.com’s James Mulder wrote, “could leave more...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Mohawk Valley DOT hiring 48 full-time positions

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica and the surrounding area is no stranger to Central New York’s harsh winter weather. And with temperatures dropping and snow on the way, the State Department of Transportation (DOT) needs plow drivers. In the Mohawk Valley there are usually about 350 employees who help...
UTICA, NY
WNYT

Man thanks team at Albany Med for saving life during COVID

A Syracuse-area man thanked the Albany Medical Center doctors and nurses who saved his life from COVID. He was kept alive by an ECMO machine – which oxygenates blood outside the body – along with other very specialized lifesaving measures. He also needed a lung transplant. Yager was...
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

One Central New York College Ranks Top 3 In The State; But Who?

When looking for a great college to go to in New York State, you don't have to travel too far to find it. WalletHub, a personal-finance website, recently released a new report on 2023's Best College & Universities in nation. They even included one specifically for New York, which is great if you're looking to stay within state lines for college.
CLINTON, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Trick or Treating in Little Falls to have new twist

Trick or Treat in Little Falls is Monday, October 31st, from 5-7 pm, but a new twist has been added to the event with an experience at 71 N Ann St, in addition to the required stop at the fire station. Steven Richardson organized the event and said, “I’m calling...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica School Superintendent put on Administrative Leave

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Bruce Karam, the Utica City School District Superintendent has been placed on Administrative Leave by the city’s Board of Education. Brian Nolan was named as the acting Superintendent by a vote of the board during a special meeting on Tuesday, October 18th. Nolan is...
UTICA, NY

