90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Angela Shuts Down Michael's Influencer Dreams in Sneak Peek
Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek. Angela doesn't want Michael to do it for the 'gram. In this exclusive clip from the Oct. 23 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem are in the middle of a fight about his Instagram use, as Michael pleads with his 56-year-old wife, "You know I love you."
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
Sigourney Weaver Applauds Selena Gomez’s ‘Great Instinct’ to Reboot ‘Working Girl’
Sigourney Weaver is ready to revisit “Working Girl” more than 35 years later. The 1988 workplace comedy starred Weaver as Katharine, a cutthroat boss who steals her assistant Jess’ (Melanie Griffith) ideas. After she is laid up following a ski accident, Jess takes Katharine’s place at work and falls in love with a client played by Harrison Ford. The film landed six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Griffith, and Best Supporting Actress nods for Weaver and co-star Joan Cusack.
Netflix's 'The School for Good and Evil' rules but needs way more Rachel Bloom
Imagine never wanting to see your family again so much you'd welcome a demon kidnapping you off to a magical school. They'd have to be pretty damn awful people for a long time right?. In Paul Feig's spectacularly whimsical adaptation of Soman Chainani's beloved YA fantasy series, The School for...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
After Will Smith’s Oscar slap, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals 'complicated marriage' in 'no holds barred' memoir
Jada Pinkett Smith plans to reveal all in her new memoir. The actress and wife of Will Smith announced she will publish her book in 2023, according to People. Although the memoir is still untitled, the "Red Table Talk" host will cover her "rise to stardom" alongside friend Tupac Shakur, her "unconventional upbringing" and "falling in love" with her husband.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star Lucas Black Reveals Why He Left the Show Behind
NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black is opening up on why he exited the series back in 2019 and how he knew “it couldn’t last forever.” An original cast members of NCIS: New Orleans, the actor played Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until his character was killed off in Season 6. He also appeared on NCIS from 2014 to 2017.
The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who've Moved to Great American Family, Including Candace Cameron Bure!
Newly rebranded network, Great American Family, has been making waves among fans of the family rom-com and specifically those associated with Hallmark Channel. Previously known as Great American Country, the network was bought by a group of investors that includes former Hallmark Media CEO Bill Abbott. The network was rebranded...
Ryan Reynolds And Colin Hanks Are Making A Documentary About Comedian John Candy
The Canadian actor was a household name in the '80s and '90s before his death in May 1994.
Meghan Markle Shares What She Wants Daughter Lilibet to "Pride" Herself On
Watch: Prince Harry Shares Update on Archie & Lilibet. Meghan Markle hopes her daughter Lilibet Diana is heir to these characteristics. While reflecting on the meaning of the term "bimbo" in the Oct. 18 episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex shared the traits she hopes her 16-month-old is proud of one day.
John Legend Admits He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen at the Beginning of Their Relationship
Watch: John Legend Reveals He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen. John Legend was a different man in the earlier days of his romance with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer—who met his now-wife in 2006 on the set of his "Stereo" music video—recently opened up about why he wasn't as committed to the model when they first started dating.
Geena Davis Reveals Susan Sarandon Inspired Her To Speak Out: ‘She Says What She Thinks’
Geena Davis admitted that she learned a lot from Susan Sarandon when the two actresses were making their iconic 1991 film Thelma and Louise. Geena, 66, revealed that she’d never encountered a woman quite like Susan, 76, during an interview on The View on Tuesday, October 11. She said that working on the film together was a great experience for her to learn.
The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Wedding Updates and Thoughtful Gift Picks
We interviewed Kaitlyn Bristowe because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kaitlyn is a paid spokesperson for Amazon Handmade. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
Tia Mowry's Ex Cory Hardrict Shares He “Loves His Wife” Amid Divorce
Watch: Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict. There's nothing but love between Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowy as they navigate their divorce. On a recent Instagram Live reshared by The Shade Room on Oct. 18, the actor updated followers on how he and his family have been managing in the weeks since the Sister, Sister star announced the couple's split.
RHOBH's Erika Jayne Makes Shocking Confession About Who Really Threw Out Garcelle Beauvais' Book
Watch: Erika Jayne REACTS to "Great" Question at BravoCon 2022. Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' trash talking continues. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode Oct. 19, Lisa Rinna made the shocking announcement that Erika wasn't actually the person who tossed Garcelle's memoir in the garbage back in April.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Amy Adams Spotted on the Set of Her New Film 'Nightbitch' for the First time
The star plays a new mom who believes she is turning into a dog in the book-turned-movie Amy Adams is transforming for her new and unusual role. The six-time Oscar nominee, 48, was spotted while filming her new movie, Nightbitch, in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The actress was seen on set in character as a busy new mom, wearing a simple blue-striped button-down and a bun with minimal makeup. Nightbitch is based on the debut novel of Rachel Yoder, and Adams was attached to play the lead in the...
Olivia Wilde Says She Feels "Motivated to Keep Fighting Through the Hellfire" After Facing Misogyny
Watch: Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Deny New Allegations By Former Nanny. Olivia Wilde was born to withstand the heat. This year, the Don't Worry Darling director served as one of ELLE's Women in Hollywood nominees. During the Oct. 17 celebration in Los Angeles honoring the group of women—which also included Anne Hathaway, Issa Rae and Sydney Sweeney, among others—Olivia opened up about the reason she's determined to forge ahead in her career, despite the outside noise surrounding it.
Colin Farrell looks suave as he shares a giggle with co-star Brendan Gleeson at The Banshees of Inisherin premiere during BFI London Film Festival
They've been busy promoting their brand new comedy-drama, The Banshees of Inisheri, all over the globe. And Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson were in high spirits as they shared a giggle while attending the British premiere of the film during the BFI London Film Festival. The co-stars put on typically...
