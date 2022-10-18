ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Sigourney Weaver Applauds Selena Gomez’s ‘Great Instinct’ to Reboot ‘Working Girl’

Sigourney Weaver is ready to revisit “Working Girl” more than 35 years later. The 1988 workplace comedy starred Weaver as Katharine, a cutthroat boss who steals her assistant Jess’ (Melanie Griffith) ideas. After she is laid up following a ski accident, Jess takes Katharine’s place at work and falls in love with a client played by Harrison Ford. The film landed six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Griffith, and Best Supporting Actress nods for Weaver and co-star Joan Cusack.
AOL Corp

Netflix's 'The School for Good and Evil' rules but needs way more Rachel Bloom

Imagine never wanting to see your family again so much you'd welcome a demon kidnapping you off to a magical school. They'd have to be pretty damn awful people for a long time right?. In Paul Feig's spectacularly whimsical adaptation of Soman Chainani's beloved YA fantasy series, The School for...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
E! News

Meghan Markle Shares What She Wants Daughter Lilibet to "Pride" Herself On

Watch: Prince Harry Shares Update on Archie & Lilibet. Meghan Markle hopes her daughter Lilibet Diana is heir to these characteristics. While reflecting on the meaning of the term "bimbo" in the Oct. 18 episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex shared the traits she hopes her 16-month-old is proud of one day.
msn.com

Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol

Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
HAWAII STATE
E! News

Tia Mowry's Ex Cory Hardrict Shares He “Loves His Wife” Amid Divorce

Watch: Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict. There's nothing but love between Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowy as they navigate their divorce. On a recent Instagram Live reshared by The Shade Room on Oct. 18, the actor updated followers on how he and his family have been managing in the weeks since the Sister, Sister star announced the couple's split.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?

The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
People

Amy Adams Spotted on the Set of Her New Film 'Nightbitch' for the First time

The star plays a new mom who believes she is turning into a dog in the book-turned-movie Amy Adams is transforming for her new and unusual role. The six-time Oscar nominee, 48, was spotted while filming her new movie, Nightbitch, in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The actress was seen on set in character as a busy new mom, wearing a simple blue-striped button-down and a bun with minimal makeup. Nightbitch is based on the debut novel of Rachel Yoder, and Adams was attached to play the lead in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Olivia Wilde Says She Feels "Motivated to Keep Fighting Through the Hellfire" After Facing Misogyny

Watch: Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Deny New Allegations By Former Nanny. Olivia Wilde was born to withstand the heat. This year, the Don't Worry Darling director served as one of ELLE's Women in Hollywood nominees. During the Oct. 17 celebration in Los Angeles honoring the group of women—which also included Anne Hathaway, Issa Rae and Sydney Sweeney, among others—Olivia opened up about the reason she's determined to forge ahead in her career, despite the outside noise surrounding it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

E! News

218K+
Followers
53K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy