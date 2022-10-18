ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the 75 soft challenge on TikTok?

By Mary Connelly
 2 days ago
VIDEOS about this trend have garnered a total of 986.3million views on the video-sharing platform.

The challenge involves both physical and mental endurance on a more lenient scale than that of its 75 hard challenge counterpart.

Emma Jean showing her participation in the 75 soft challenge on TikTok Credit: TikTok/emmajeanz

TikTok users are no strangers to a challenge.

This particular fitness and lifestyle plan encourages participants to eat healthily and limit alcohol consumption to only involve social occasions.

In addition, they must exercise daily for 45 minutes (with one rest day), drink three liters of water per day, and read ten pages of a book every day for 75 days.

It is modeled off of the original 75 hard challenge, which is made of the same rules in a stricter form (such as two 45-minute workouts per day, with one having to take place outdoors -- no matter the weather conditions).

It seems some participants have modified the hard challenge into the soft challenge in order to engage in a routine that is more realistic and less extreme.

Different variations of the soft challenge exist.

Some participants have lightly altered the challenge to fit their own specific needs and schedules.

For example, some are sticking to the original one-gallon-of-water- per-day rule from the 75 hard challenge, while others are working out two times per day for 30 minutes instead of once per day for 45 minutes.

Some participants are including a workout rest day, while others are not.

Who is trying this challenge?

Many TikTok users have tried this regimen.

In a video from March 27, 2020, that gained 3.4million views and 363,700 likes, Emma Jean (@emmajeanz) shared a montage that included clips of her participating in the challenge.

She included the TikTok sound from Stephen Gallagher's April 29, 2021 post that explains the guidelines to follow.

Ave Marin discussing the 75 soft challenge and the 75 hard challenge on TikTok Credit: TikTok/greenybeany420

Stephen, who has 267,600 followers on the platform under the profile @stephengfitness, influenced the 75 day soft challenge.

User Ave Marin (@greenybeany420) shared a clip on October 12 discussing her version of the soft challenge and how she plans to go about her new routine.

Her video received 150,500 views and 16,400 likes.

Why are people trying this challenge?

It seems users are trying the 75 soft challenge to avoid overexerting themselves.

As user Diana (@itxmedi) captioned her post about the challenge: "Starting tomorrow theres 75 days left in the year so I am going to try and challenge myself to be just a bit better. Posting to hold myself accountable."

Some users have opted for the soft challenge in order to set more realistic standards.

As Ave said of the 75 hard challenge: "I think that's a little bit too restrictive and intense and could possibly start some unhealthy habits for a lot of people."

