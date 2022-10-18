A 3-year-old child fatally shot a baby in the face in Pennsylvania this week, authorities said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police confirmed the shooting took place around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, with first responders unable to save the life of the infant victim. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber said the child was a 15-month-old boy, but did not disclose his name. An autopsy will take place Thursday. The baby’s grandfather said the 3-year-old was also a relative, according to WGAL. Police said investigators had not taken anyone into custody in connection with the shooting. Family members took part in a vigil Wednesday evening alongside Pastor Carmen Morales. “It’s a sad, sad picture to see,” Morales said.Read it at Penn Live

