KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/20
Governor Andy Beshear announced the state will be implementing a new initiative to get more people back into the workforce. Certified Financial Planner Derieck Hodges shares what you need to know about investing during this time of inflation. 2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Morehouse, Mo. Updated: 8 hours...
kzimksim.com
Cape Girardeau woman missing for 3 weeks
A Cape Girardeau woman has been missing for several weeks. Amber Branham was last seen by her children three weeks ago. This is the only information available at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for...
KFVS12
Contour Airlines inaugural flight set to take off from Cape Girardeau
The inaugural flight from Cape Girardeau airport to Nashville took off Tuesday morning. Mountain lion killed in crash on I-88 in DeKalb County, Ill. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, a mountain lion was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday. The Breakfast Show Too...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau students participate in Great Central U.S. ShakeOut
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fourth graders at Franklin Elementary in Cape Girardeau spent Thursday morning learning about what to do in case the area is hit by an earthquake. They took part in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut, where schools across the region learned what to do when shaking starts, and took cover during a practice earthquake drill.
Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
KFVS12
Transportation Coalition in Cape Girardeau to hold meeting for transportation needs
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Input is needed from the public on any needs, concerns and solutions for better transportation in Cape Girardeau. There is a meeting scheduled welcoming public comments by the newly formed Transportation Coalition to be held on Thursday at the Shawnee Park Center. The United Way...
KFVS12
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
KFVS12
Celebrate 100 years of Pinckneyville’s Mardi Gras celebration
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Celebrate 100 years of Pinckneyville’s Mardi Gras celebration. According to a release from the chamber of commerce, the festivities will include:. Sept. 1-Oct. 29 - 50/50 raffle. Friday, Oct. 28 - Business Trick or Treat. Saturday, Oct. 29 - Mardi Gras Vendor Fair with Food...
KFVS12
"Weather the Story" conference in Marion
Kait 8
Three injured in 3-vehicle pileup
MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people suffered injuries Wednesday in a three-vehicle collision. The crash happened at 4:35 p.m. Oct. 19 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Highway E south of Morehouse, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A southbound 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by...
KFVS12
Preparing for a disaster
kbsi23.com
Haunted Hall of Horror spooking people for 31 years
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – In honor of spooky season, the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its 31st Haunted Hall of Horror at the A.C. Brase Arena. “This haunted house will take you on a long, dark journey through the nooks and crannies of the A.C....
KFVS12
Water service to be shut off in East Prairie Oct. 25
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Water service will be shut off in East Prairie at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25. According to the East Prairie Police Department, water will likely be turned off for most of the day for major water repairs. When water service resumes, the police department...
KFVS12
Homeless advocacy group requests new changes
Work continues at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau where crews are renovating the pond. This is part of the city's Capaha Park General Park Improvement plan. If you have any concerns or solutions for better public transportation in Cape Girardeau, you will have an opportunity to voice them tomorrow. "Weather...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Family Services employee accused of using meth
There are fewer COVID-19 Patients in Kentucky Hospitals than at nearly any point during the last two years. The man charged in connection with the 2019 death of a Cape Girardeau teenager made his first appearance before a judge this morning. Gov. Beshear announces initiative to get people back into...
KFVS12
Homeless organization looking for new changes in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Cape Girardeau is challenging the way the city deals with the homeless. Street Level is asking city leaders for land for a homeless tent city at Capaha Park. “The city has no place else for them to go, we think there’s something...
KFVS12
Capaha pond project ahead of schedule due to lack of rain
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Work is continuing at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau where crews are renovating the pond. This is part of the city’s Capaha Park General Park Improvement plan which is designed to enhance visitor experience and beautify the park. Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Park...
KFVS12
Public Meeting: I-57 expansion project
New era beings at CGI/Contour takes over in Paducah on December 6th. A New era begins at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport as the first flight from Cape to Nashville, Tennessee takes to the skies. Updated: 38 minutes ago. |. Work is underway in Cape Girardeau to connect multiple parks...
KFVS12
Man charged in 2019 deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau
The Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor announces multiple charges against 32-year-old Isaiah Lane today, including second-degree murder. Heartland First Responders hope a natural disaster doesn't hit our area, but they want to be prepared for whatever happens. Wayne County issuing citations to those who violate burn bans. Updated: 2 hours ago.
KFVS12
Jackson R-2 School Dist. to host 2nd annual ‘Bus Driver University’ amid school bus shortage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Finding bus drivers is a challenge many schools face each year; and Jackson R-2 School District changed routes this fall due to the driver shortage. “We’ve got a lot of kids that are counting on bus drivers,” said Keenan Kinder, assistant superintendent of safety....
