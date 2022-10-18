ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/20

Governor Andy Beshear announced the state will be implementing a new initiative to get more people back into the workforce. Certified Financial Planner Derieck Hodges shares what you need to know about investing during this time of inflation. 2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Morehouse, Mo. Updated: 8 hours...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kzimksim.com

Cape Girardeau woman missing for 3 weeks

A Cape Girardeau woman has been missing for several weeks. Amber Branham was last seen by her children three weeks ago. This is the only information available at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau students participate in Great Central U.S. ShakeOut

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fourth graders at Franklin Elementary in Cape Girardeau spent Thursday morning learning about what to do in case the area is hit by an earthquake. They took part in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut, where schools across the region learned what to do when shaking starts, and took cover during a practice earthquake drill.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
FOX 2

Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Celebrate 100 years of Pinckneyville’s Mardi Gras celebration

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Celebrate 100 years of Pinckneyville’s Mardi Gras celebration. According to a release from the chamber of commerce, the festivities will include:. Sept. 1-Oct. 29 - 50/50 raffle. Friday, Oct. 28 - Business Trick or Treat. Saturday, Oct. 29 - Mardi Gras Vendor Fair with Food...
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL
KFVS12

"Weather the Story" conference in Marion

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Kait 8

Three injured in 3-vehicle pileup

MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people suffered injuries Wednesday in a three-vehicle collision. The crash happened at 4:35 p.m. Oct. 19 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Highway E south of Morehouse, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A southbound 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by...
MOREHOUSE, MO
KFVS12

Preparing for a disaster

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Haunted Hall of Horror spooking people for 31 years

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – In honor of spooky season, the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its 31st Haunted Hall of Horror at the A.C. Brase Arena. “This haunted house will take you on a long, dark journey through the nooks and crannies of the A.C....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Water service to be shut off in East Prairie Oct. 25

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Water service will be shut off in East Prairie at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25. According to the East Prairie Police Department, water will likely be turned off for most of the day for major water repairs. When water service resumes, the police department...
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
KFVS12

Homeless advocacy group requests new changes

Work continues at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau where crews are renovating the pond. This is part of the city's Capaha Park General Park Improvement plan. If you have any concerns or solutions for better public transportation in Cape Girardeau, you will have an opportunity to voice them tomorrow. "Weather...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Family Services employee accused of using meth

There are fewer COVID-19 Patients in Kentucky Hospitals than at nearly any point during the last two years. The man charged in connection with the 2019 death of a Cape Girardeau teenager made his first appearance before a judge this morning. Gov. Beshear announces initiative to get people back into...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Capaha pond project ahead of schedule due to lack of rain

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Work is continuing at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau where crews are renovating the pond. This is part of the city’s Capaha Park General Park Improvement plan which is designed to enhance visitor experience and beautify the park. Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Park...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Public Meeting: I-57 expansion project

New era beings at CGI/Contour takes over in Paducah on December 6th. A New era begins at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport as the first flight from Cape to Nashville, Tennessee takes to the skies. Updated: 38 minutes ago. |. Work is underway in Cape Girardeau to connect multiple parks...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Man charged in 2019 deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor announces multiple charges against 32-year-old Isaiah Lane today, including second-degree murder. Heartland First Responders hope a natural disaster doesn't hit our area, but they want to be prepared for whatever happens. Wayne County issuing citations to those who violate burn bans. Updated: 2 hours ago.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO

