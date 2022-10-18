Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
THE VANCOUVER CANUCKS' LOCKER ROOM IS REPORTEDLY HEAVILY DIVIDED
Heading into 2022-23, the Vancouver Canucks had high-ish expectations for their team, yet their record-setting start has reached levels previously unsuspected. A team that is pinned up tight against the $82.5 million salary cap, the Canucks have now blown four consecutive multi-goal leads to advance to 0-3-1; the only such team to do so in NHL history.
markerzone.com
FLYERS CLAIM FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM COLORADO; TWO MORE PLACED ON THE WIRE
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Philadelphia Flyers have claimed 29-year-old forward Lukas Sedlak off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. Sedlak, a native of Ceske Budejovice (Czechia), returned to the NHL this season after spending the last three years in the KHL with Traktor Chelyabinsk. In three games with the Avs this season, Sedlak had no points, no penalty minutes, was a plus-one and averaged 7:42 TOI.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ MacEwen to make 2022-2023 debut
In the offseason, Zack MacEwen was eligible for arbitration. He became a fan favorite last season. The Philadelphia Flyers plucked MacEwen from the waiver wire. Bringing energy to the fourth line in a listless lineup, he was one of the few bright spots in a dark, lost season. He earned the Gene Hart Memorial Award, a nod to the tenacity and heart he exhibits on the ice.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Unavailable against Ducks
Stralman won't be with the team to face Anaheim on Thursday as he is still dealing with visa issues, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Stralman was apparently able to play when the Bruins were in Canada to play the Senators on Tuesday but is still working to resolve a visa issue within the United States and remained in Ottawa. Even if Stralman was available, he may have been a healthy scratch anyway with the return of Matt Grzleyck (shoulder) from injured reserve.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana will be unavailable to the team for an indefinite period while he receives care from the player assistance program of the NHL and NHLPA, the league and the players association announced Wednesday in a joint statement. Under the terms of the joint program, Vrana...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana not expected back anytime soon
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana isn’t expected to return to the ice anytime soon due to a personal issue that caused him to miss Monday’s game and practice on Tuesday. The club hasn’t specified the reason for Vrana’s absence. He no longer is listed on the roster...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 20
* The Panthers posted 34 home wins in 2021-22, the second most in a single season in NHL history, and continued right where they left off to start 2022-23 as Carter Verhaeghe's multi-goal effort propelled the club to another home-opening win. * The Panthers posted 34 home wins in 2021-22,...
Slafkovsky scores first NHL goal, Canadiens beat Coyotes 6-2
MONTREAL (AP) — Top draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky scored his first NHL goal and the Montreal Canadiens had a three-goal first period in a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher gave Montreal the early cushion. Nick Suzuki scored on...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Comes down with illness
Fant was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Until Wednesday, Fant had avoided appearances on Seattle's injury reports in his first season in the Pacific Northwest. He'll look to get back to full participation Thursday and/or Friday, at which point the Seahawks may remove his designation entirely. While he had a relatively slow start to his tenure with team -- he logged a combined 10-56-1 receiving line on 11 targets through four games -- Fant has come to life somewhat over the last two contests, hauling in nine of 12 targets for 94 yards and no scores.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Gets two helpers again
Kucherov dished out two assists Tuesday, but the Lightning fell to the Flyers 3-2. Kucherov, who had two assists against the Penguins on Saturday, matched the effort by the 4:12 mark of the second period Tuesday. The 29-year-old right winger earned helpers on the two markers by linemate Steven Stamkos. Kucherov, who scored at least 30 goals in five of his first eight seasons, has yet to score and was not overly active Tuesday. He compiled zero shots on goal and hits and had a rating of minus-1.
Colorado Avalanche claim Dryden Hunt off waivers from Rangers
The Colorado Avalanche claimed forward Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers on Thursday. Hunt, 26, had one
Yardbarker
Marlies Sign Danny DeKeyser to Professional Tryout (PTO)
DeKeyser has spent his entire 10-year NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings. The 32-year-old had 11 assists in 59 games with the club last season. With injuries hitting the Maple Leafs blue line, adding DeKeyser will help the AHL club deal with some potential call ups that could happen at the position.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Continues hot start
Perron collected two goals and an assist Monday, but the Red Wings suffered a 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings. It wasn't enough, however, as the Red Wings dropped their first game of the season. Signed as a key free agent during the offseason, Perron, who also scored Saturday, is supplying the veteran leadership team brass expected when it pursued his services. Both of Perron's goals Monday came with the Red Wings trailing by a goal. The 35-year-old left winger has produced four points in three games.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Keeps helping out
Nelson registered two assists Tuesday, leading the Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Sharks. Nelson, credited with an assist during the Islanders' opening three outings, converted a key faceoff Tuesday. The 31-year-old center won a clean draw to Oliver Wahlstrom, who scored off a pick play to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead at 19:04 of the second period. It proved to be the winning tally. Nelson has four helpers.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Spectates for another practice
Conner (ribs) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner hasn't logged any recorded or estimated practice activity since injuring his ribs in the first half of a Week 5 loss to the Eagles. The running back will have one more chance to get back on the practice field prior to Thursday's game against the Saints, but at this point, Conner looks to be trending toward missing a second straight contest. Eno Benjamin (foot) would be in line for another turn as Arizona's lead back.
Yardbarker
Canadiens at Risk of Losing Roster Spots to Start 2022-23
All Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis can realistically ask of the Habs during a rebuilding 2022-23 season is an honest effort every game. Sometimes even that isn’t enough to hold onto a roster spot on such a young team, though. At a surprising 2-2 so far, the...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, NHL Salary Cap
Welcome to another edition of Full Press Hockey’s NHL Rumors! The NHL 2022-23 regular season games have begun and players will be evaluated. Now, with free agency moves mostly done, rumors are still around. Clubs are always working to improve their rosters for next season. Some teams are having difficulty creating enough cap space to make moves. Others are experiencing severe injuries to star players. Trade rumors/signings are still prevalent. In this Wednesday’s edition of NHL Rumors, we will take a look at the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and the NHL Salary Cap.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Missing third straight game
Prater (hip) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Saints. Prater thus will miss a third contest in a row as he tends to a right hip injury. This time around, Rodrigo Blankenship instead of Matt Ammendola will handle placekicking duties for the Cardinals. Prater will look to rest up for the Cardinals' next outing Sunday, Oct. 30 in Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Lights-out from the field
Collins produced 24 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's win over Houston. Collins had a quiet start to the game in the first quarter before finding his stroke and going 5-of-6 from the field in the second for 13 points. The Hawks power forward would only miss one shot in the second half while also grabbing five big fourth quarter rebounds to help the Hawks preserve their lead down the stretch. Eight of Collins' made field goals came off of assists from Trae Young and Dejounte Murray while the big man was also perfect from both three-point range and the free-throw line.
