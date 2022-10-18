Kucherov dished out two assists Tuesday, but the Lightning fell to the Flyers 3-2. Kucherov, who had two assists against the Penguins on Saturday, matched the effort by the 4:12 mark of the second period Tuesday. The 29-year-old right winger earned helpers on the two markers by linemate Steven Stamkos. Kucherov, who scored at least 30 goals in five of his first eight seasons, has yet to score and was not overly active Tuesday. He compiled zero shots on goal and hits and had a rating of minus-1.

1 DAY AGO