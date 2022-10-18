ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City Restricts Trash Time to Fight Rat Problem

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pfVqW_0idzOX9w00

New York City will now ask residents and businesses to take out their trash later. Mayor Eric Adams announced that garbage will not be allowed on curbs before 8pm as the city fights an ongoing and worsening rat infestation problem. The new rules take effect in April.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

New York City grapples with influx of new asylum-seeking students

As New York City grapples with how to better support the influx of students from asylum-seeking families hailing from South American countries, schools are looking for more bilingual educators and social workers. They’re also trying to get clothes and food to families in need. But getting there isn’t simple....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’

During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.”  Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TaxBuzz

Six NYC Landlords Facing Prosecution For Rent Misconduct

In a first-of-its-kind case, six New York City landlords are facing prosecution for overcharging tenants to take advantage of tax breaks. Credit: Terraxplorer (Getty Images) The New York Times shared key details about the story, noting that the real estate developers -- Joel Kohn, Michael Ambrosino, Alen Paknoush, Mendel Gold, Ioan Sita and Gheorghe Sita -- have been accused of submitting false tax documents to both New York City and New York State departments in a bid to take advantage of the tax break known as 421a.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Homeless men at Randall's Island shelter say city is treating migrants "better than us"

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is taking heat over his new shelter for migrants on Randall's Island. His critics are homeless men who live in a shelter just yards away, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. If you're forced to live in a 65-year-old former psychiatric hospital that has been turned into a men's shelter, you can't help being jealous of the soft landing New York City is providing for migrant men arriving from South America - especially if you have a bird's-eye view of the new facility. "We get treated bad. They get treated better than us. That's not fair," said Gabriel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
George J. Ziogas

5 Underrated New York City Neighborhoods to Stay In

Keep these neighborhoods in mind when choosing where to stay. If you’re planning a trip to New York City, chances are you’re already panicking about the price of accommodation. Whether you’re staying in a hotel or an Airbnb, New York is one of the most expensive cities in the world to stay in — but if you look outside the typical neighborhoods and choose one of these underrated hideaways, you can cut your costs in half. Avoid the hustle and bustle of Manhattan and experience a different side of NYC: consider staying in one of these five underrated neighborhoods.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wasteadvantagemag.com

Mayor Adams, Sanitation Commissioner Tisch Announce Drastically Reduced Hours Trash Will Sit on NYC Streets

As part of the Adams administration’s ongoing commitment to cleaning up New York City’s streets and strengthening the city’s economic recovery, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) today announced the opening of the public comment period for new proposed rules, reducing the number of hours trash and recycling will sit on New York City sidewalks by adjusting the time of day trash may be placed on the curb. Currently, trash and recycling may be placed on the curb after 4:00 PM the night before collection – the earliest of any major American city – meaning that in many neighborhoods these items can sit out for more than 14 hours, including during the evening pedestrian rush hour. These new rules would decrease the amount of time trash is left on the curb, diminishing the eyesore of black bags, reducing trash for rats, and improving cleanliness – and ultimately boosting the city’s recovery.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter

New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shorefrontnews.com

Avenue Y Stop & Shop Unveils 2nd Largest Kosher Store in the Chain

Stop & Shop has cut the ribbon at its newly remodeled Avenue Y store located at 1710 Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Avenue Y is the first Brooklyn store to be upgraded as part of the supermarket chain’s $140 million capital investment across its New York City fleet. The store joins Stop & Shop’s Bartow Ave (Bronx) location in offering customers a refreshed look, upgraded format and new amenities that seek to enhance the customer shopping experience and better meet the needs of the diverse neighbors its serves.
BROOKLYN, NY
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy