F1 22 is free to play from now until 24 October across PC, PlayStation and Xbox in order to coincide with the United States Grand Prix to be held this weekend. EA Sports has also rolled out a video of Danny Ricciardo, driver for McLaren, walking potential new players through the game's recreation of Circuit of the Americas found in Austin, Texas. This comes at an awkward timing, though, as Ricciardo has announced that he will not be racing in 2023. His focus will stay on Formula One and, looking at the comments to this video, his fans are actually keen for him to lend his voice and expertise to the next entry in Codemasters' F1 series.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO