Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
Related
Mark Martin Painfully Calls Out RFK Racing for Completely Ignoring Him at Las Vegas While Everyone Else Welcomed Him With Open Arms
Mark Martin relived his 1998 win at Las Vegas by making a pace lap in the No. 6 car on Sunday. While it was a memorable experience, he later revealed on social media how he was hurt when no one from RFK Racing even stopped to say hello. The post Mark Martin Painfully Calls Out RFK Racing for Completely Ignoring Him at Las Vegas While Everyone Else Welcomed Him With Open Arms appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: How COTA helped F1 regain its U.S. credibility
At 14:35 on 17 June 2007, the checkered flag fell on the final United States Grand Prix at Indianapolis and Formula 1’s relationship with America couldn’t have been much lower. The tire debacle of two years earlier had proven too tough to recover from, and with the only...
Jalopnik
Formula 1's American Street Races Were Doomed to Fail From the Start
For years, Formula 1's Long Beach Grand Prix succeeded against all odds. There was no reason why a race at a run-down port city should have worked, but it did, and the sport spent years trying to reclaim the glamour of a race it allowed to die with several other ill-conceived street events around America that tried — and desperately failed — to capture the attention of the American fan.
F1 22 is completely free to play this weekend
F1 22 is free to play from now until 24 October across PC, PlayStation and Xbox in order to coincide with the United States Grand Prix to be held this weekend. EA Sports has also rolled out a video of Danny Ricciardo, driver for McLaren, walking potential new players through the game's recreation of Circuit of the Americas found in Austin, Texas. This comes at an awkward timing, though, as Ricciardo has announced that he will not be racing in 2023. His focus will stay on Formula One and, looking at the comments to this video, his fans are actually keen for him to lend his voice and expertise to the next entry in Codemasters' F1 series.
‘Renovation Island’: You Can Rent Bryan and Sarah Baeumler’s Florida Vacation Home on Airbnb
'Renovation Island' fans can book a stay at the Bryan and Sarah Baeumler's West Palm Beach vacation rental for $350 per night.
sportstravelmagazine.com
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony Moved to Streets of Paris
After announcing a grand plan for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics on the Seine River, Paris organizers have now unveiled the plans for the opening ceremony of the Paralympics. For the first time, the Paralympic Opening Ceremony will not take place in a traditional stadium setting and instead...
Expanding Vuori Eyes Lululemon, Nike in $546B Activewear Market
Activewear brand Vuori continues to expand as it aims to compete with giants in the industry including Nike and Lululemon. Vuori — which has thrived as an online retailer and is backed by Japanese investment firm SoftBank — opened its first brick-and-mortar store in New York on Thursday as part of a plan to open about 30 locations globally by the end of 2022.
Front Office Sports
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0