ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailytrib.com

Fire-frighters’ haunted house is Oct. 30-31

Get ready for big scares at the sixth annual Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department Haunted House. The spook show is from 6-8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Oct. 30 and 31, at the station, 606 Avenue U. Jarring strobe lights, whispering voices, evil clowns, and a pitch-black walkway all work...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
dailytrib.com

Rifles, Racks, and Deer Tracks fundraiser benefits children’s nonprofit

The ninth annual Rifles, Racks, and Deer Tracks fundraiser for the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center is 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Haley-Nelson Park, 301 Garden Trail in Burnet. A night of food, fun, drinks, live music, dancing, and prizes is planned with proceeds helping at-risk children in the Hill Country.
BURNET, TX
theportlandmedium.com

Not Being ‘Jugging’ A Victim Is News Now

What only used to be heard about is now widespread. A crime called jugging is now among the fastest growing crimes in America, police say. Those frequenting banks and are women are being asked to watch themselves. Not everyone is proficient in online banking. This gives criminals opportunities to victimize those looking to get cash mainly at banks.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
AUSTIN, TX
Elgin Courier

A first of its’ kind house being built in Elgin

Texas’ first modular berm-style home is being built in Elgin.Husband and wife Jeff Blatt and Tara Kaye embarked on this housing expedition to cut costs and to feel more bonded with nature on a non-restricted piece of land, unaffiliated with Homeowners Association (HOA). Blatt believes there are several advantages to having this unique form of habitation.“This (house) is going to last 50 to 100 years,” Blatt said. “It’ll be 70% less heating and air costs than a traditional home, 60% less construction materials to build this house, and we’re going to have this connection with nature out here as well.”A berm-style home ...
ELGIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Update on Robinson Family Farm after Saturday fire

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Robinson family and guests are picking up the pieces after the massive fire on Saturday. Around 1:00 PM on Saturday, a fire sparked in the parking area of the farm, causing mass destruction of the attendees cars. Although the cause is still under investigation by the Bell County Fire […]
TEMPLE, TX
myfoxzone.com

Crews fighting Austin gas station fire

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters worked to put out a gas station fire on East Oltorf Street early Tuesday morning. At around 5:30 a.m., the gas station fire on East Oltorf Street erupted in flames at the intersection of Douglas Street and Willow Creek Drive. The roof partially collapsed and flames were shooting upward out of the building.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Marble Falls OKs park concept design

The Marble Falls City Council voted in favor of an early concept design for Park View Park, but not after differences were aired at its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18. The planned 12-acre park will be located at the intersection of Parkview and Park Ridge drives. Approval came after months...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
fox44news.com

School canceled because of illnesses

Bell County (FOX 44) — Bartlett ISD announced Thursday that classes are canceled Friday because of non-COVID related illnesses. The school district announced on Facebook that there are a large number of staff members and students who are sick. School will resume on Monday, Oct. 24th. Despite the illnesses,...
fox7austin.com

Texas teacher accused of throwing student against wall still employed with district

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A Round Rock ISD teen who was thrown against a wall at school by an administrator has some asking why the school is the only one being blamed. A disturbing situation that happened at GOALS Learning Center on April 29. Quintin Proctor, 13-years-old at the time, was caught on security camera footage being grabbed and thrown back into a room by the former vice principal. This was after Quintin was removed from his classroom for being defiant towards his two female teachers resulting in him being placed in a secluded room to calm down.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Potential threat prompts Florence ISD to release students early

FLORENCE, Texas - Florence Independent School District released all students early on Oct. 19 due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution. According to Florence ISD, students were air-dropped a threatening message on campus. The school district said once they were notified of the threat, a...
FLORENCE, TX
kbeyfm.com

Garage sale at FUMC-Marble Falls

Jerry Watkins of First United Methodist Church in Marble Falls shared details on the church’s garage sale on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22. Proceeds go to local mission programs.
MARBLE FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy