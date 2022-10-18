Read full article on original website
Hays County fire department severely understaffed, average of 3 firefighters per shift
South Hays Fire & Rescue is struggling right now with fewer volunteer firefighters. It's the last 100% volunteer department left in the county.
dailytrib.com
Fire-frighters’ haunted house is Oct. 30-31
Get ready for big scares at the sixth annual Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department Haunted House. The spook show is from 6-8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Oct. 30 and 31, at the station, 606 Avenue U. Jarring strobe lights, whispering voices, evil clowns, and a pitch-black walkway all work...
fox7austin.com
Three Good Samaritans called heroes for saving man from burning truck in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - Three people from Dripping Springs are being called heroes for saving a man’s life by pulling him from his burning truck last month. For Matthew Hilton, Bill Fults and Bridget Roberts, Sept. 22 was a typical Thursday night driving home on US-290 in Hays County, just east of Dripping Springs.
dailytrib.com
Rifles, Racks, and Deer Tracks fundraiser benefits children’s nonprofit
The ninth annual Rifles, Racks, and Deer Tracks fundraiser for the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center is 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Haley-Nelson Park, 301 Garden Trail in Burnet. A night of food, fun, drinks, live music, dancing, and prizes is planned with proceeds helping at-risk children in the Hill Country.
theportlandmedium.com
Not Being ‘Jugging’ A Victim Is News Now
What only used to be heard about is now widespread. A crime called jugging is now among the fastest growing crimes in America, police say. Those frequenting banks and are women are being asked to watch themselves. Not everyone is proficient in online banking. This gives criminals opportunities to victimize those looking to get cash mainly at banks.
KXAN
Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
Elgin Courier
A first of its’ kind house being built in Elgin
Texas’ first modular berm-style home is being built in Elgin.Husband and wife Jeff Blatt and Tara Kaye embarked on this housing expedition to cut costs and to feel more bonded with nature on a non-restricted piece of land, unaffiliated with Homeowners Association (HOA). Blatt believes there are several advantages to having this unique form of habitation.“This (house) is going to last 50 to 100 years,” Blatt said. “It’ll be 70% less heating and air costs than a traditional home, 60% less construction materials to build this house, and we’re going to have this connection with nature out here as well.”A berm-style home ...
Update on Robinson Family Farm after Saturday fire
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Robinson family and guests are picking up the pieces after the massive fire on Saturday. Around 1:00 PM on Saturday, a fire sparked in the parking area of the farm, causing mass destruction of the attendees cars. Although the cause is still under investigation by the Bell County Fire […]
myfoxzone.com
Crews fighting Austin gas station fire
AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters worked to put out a gas station fire on East Oltorf Street early Tuesday morning. At around 5:30 a.m., the gas station fire on East Oltorf Street erupted in flames at the intersection of Douglas Street and Willow Creek Drive. The roof partially collapsed and flames were shooting upward out of the building.
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls OKs park concept design
The Marble Falls City Council voted in favor of an early concept design for Park View Park, but not after differences were aired at its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18. The planned 12-acre park will be located at the intersection of Parkview and Park Ridge drives. Approval came after months...
CBS Austin
Caught on camera: Woman steals 14-foot Halloween skeleton from NW Austin neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman was caught on camera stealing a 14-foot Halloween skeleton from a northwest Austin neighborhood in broad daylight and the owner needs the public's help in locating it. A Ring camera captured the moment a white SUV parks in front of Grazia Ruskin's house located...
No bones about it! Moment brazen thief steals 14ft Halloween skeleton from Texas front lawn in broad daylight
A brazen thief was caught on camera stealing a 14-foot-tall skeleton from a Texas front lawn in broad daylight. Footage from a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera captured the moment the thief drives up to the victims' home in Austin in a white SUV at around 4.45pm Saturday before dissembling the skeleton and putting it in her trunk.
fox44news.com
School canceled because of illnesses
Bell County (FOX 44) — Bartlett ISD announced Thursday that classes are canceled Friday because of non-COVID related illnesses. The school district announced on Facebook that there are a large number of staff members and students who are sick. School will resume on Monday, Oct. 24th. Despite the illnesses,...
Council considers overnight concrete pour exceptions for South Congress HEB project
Among last week’s packed agenda, City Council debated a resolution that would grant the HEB redevelopment at Oltorf & South Congress a permit to pour concrete overnight. The project, which aims to open a new grocery by 2024, has the distinct potential to congest traffic at the intersection, thanks to lane closures for construction materials.
‘The call center is going to collapse’: 911 operator says many are at their breaking point
Long waits continue for 911 callers as cries for help are now becoming more urgent.
fox7austin.com
Texas teacher accused of throwing student against wall still employed with district
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A Round Rock ISD teen who was thrown against a wall at school by an administrator has some asking why the school is the only one being blamed. A disturbing situation that happened at GOALS Learning Center on April 29. Quintin Proctor, 13-years-old at the time, was caught on security camera footage being grabbed and thrown back into a room by the former vice principal. This was after Quintin was removed from his classroom for being defiant towards his two female teachers resulting in him being placed in a secluded room to calm down.
fox7austin.com
Potential threat prompts Florence ISD to release students early
FLORENCE, Texas - Florence Independent School District released all students early on Oct. 19 due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution. According to Florence ISD, students were air-dropped a threatening message on campus. The school district said once they were notified of the threat, a...
CBS Austin
Man arrested after Georgetown police, SWAT respond to domestic disturbance
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department says a man was arrested after SWAT was called out to an apartment where a woman was being held against her will. Police say officers responded around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of North Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call.
kbeyfm.com
Garage sale at FUMC-Marble Falls
Jerry Watkins of First United Methodist Church in Marble Falls shared details on the church’s garage sale on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22. Proceeds go to local mission programs.
