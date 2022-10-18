RIDGEFIELD — One of the toughest jobs in Clark County this past Saturday might have been as a judge for a local talent show at ilani. The singers were just that strong. The judges, though, did more than just give their opinion on the vocal talents of the three contestants. They asked questions of the singers, wanting to know their inspirations. Through these interactions, the audience got to know just a little bit more about the performers.

