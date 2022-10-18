ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Housing rehab assistance available in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County low- and very low-income homeowners can apply for financial help for housing rehabilitation and replacement assistance through Oct. 24. Qualifying residents can apply for the State Housing Initiative Partnership Housing Rehabilitation/Replacement Program, which provides 0% interest-deferred payment 30-year loans to make code-related repairs to single-family homes or replace dilapidated single-family housing structures.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Nonprofit transitions shelter to affordable housing

After losing funding for its homeless family shelter that served domestic violence survivors, Hope Villages of America (HVA) has successfully transformed the facility into much-needed affordable housing. Pinellas County-based nonprofit HVA announced its plans to convert Grace House, a shelter for homeless women and children in Clearwater, into housing for...
CLEARWATER, FL
Opioid recovery network, CORE, launches in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Florida health officials announced the launch of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery, CORE, Wednesday afternoon in Pasco County. The program, which is a network of addiction care and coordinated effort between different departments, is the first of its kind in the U.S. After two successful years in Palm Beach County, the network is being expanded to 12 counties across Florida, including Pasco.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Sarasota Housing Authority opens Lofts on Lemon affordable housing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -- The Sarasota Housing Authority has finally opened the doors to the brand new Lofts on Lemon apartment building. The Lofts on Lemon is a 128-unit apartment building located near 9th St. and Lemon Ave. in Sarasota. 52 of the 128 units were set aside for the...
SARASOTA, FL
Healthy Home Primary Care opens in greater Sun City Center area

Dr. Jonathan Dychko is among a new breed of primary care physicians who believe the doctor/patient relationship is foremost in providing optimal care. As a general practitioner, he enjoys educating folks about prevention and wellness rather than focusing his practice strictly on intervention. Patient care is truly a team effort...
RUSKIN, FL
Ribbon-cutting set for Pinellas County’s first bus rapid transit system

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority on Thursday will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $44 million SunRunner, the region’s first bus rapid transit (BRT) system. First announced in August 2020, the SunRunner will connect downtown St. Petersburg to the Pinellas County beaches. Buses will travel in dedicated lanes and make stops at new raised platforms along the 10.3-mile route.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Federal Programs Available to Assist With Disaster Recovery Efforts

Seek assistance before time runs out. SBA program is November 28th for the physical property damage for homeowners, businesses and renters, and nonprofits. In the aftermath of a disaster, misconceptions about disaster assistance can often prevent survivors from applying for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). A good rule of thumb: just register.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Electric announces another round of solar projects

Tampa Electric’s solar power is expected to save about $90 million in fuel costs in 2022 alone. Tampa Electric’s journey of environmental stewardship began two decades ago and continues strong today with the utility’s latest solar power expansion. By the end of 2025, Tampa Electric will launch...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa General Hospital Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors

New members include active medical directors and professionals with long histories in various health-focused fields. October 18, 2022 – Tampa General Hospital, one of the largest academic medical centers in the country, announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors. This month, Tampa General welcomed...
TAMPA, FL
