Mysuncoast.com
Housing rehab assistance available in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County low- and very low-income homeowners can apply for financial help for housing rehabilitation and replacement assistance through Oct. 24. Qualifying residents can apply for the State Housing Initiative Partnership Housing Rehabilitation/Replacement Program, which provides 0% interest-deferred payment 30-year loans to make code-related repairs to single-family homes or replace dilapidated single-family housing structures.
stpetecatalyst.com
Nonprofit transitions shelter to affordable housing
After losing funding for its homeless family shelter that served domestic violence survivors, Hope Villages of America (HVA) has successfully transformed the facility into much-needed affordable housing. Pinellas County-based nonprofit HVA announced its plans to convert Grace House, a shelter for homeless women and children in Clearwater, into housing for...
Opioid recovery network, CORE, launches in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Florida health officials announced the launch of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery, CORE, Wednesday afternoon in Pasco County. The program, which is a network of addiction care and coordinated effort between different departments, is the first of its kind in the U.S. After two successful years in Palm Beach County, the network is being expanded to 12 counties across Florida, including Pasco.
Disaster SNAP benefits extends to Pinellas, Manatee counties in second phase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families opens the second phase of D-SNAP, people in Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties are now eligible to apply.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Housing Authority opens Lofts on Lemon affordable housing
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -- The Sarasota Housing Authority has finally opened the doors to the brand new Lofts on Lemon apartment building. The Lofts on Lemon is a 128-unit apartment building located near 9th St. and Lemon Ave. in Sarasota. 52 of the 128 units were set aside for the...
observernews.net
Healthy Home Primary Care opens in greater Sun City Center area
Dr. Jonathan Dychko is among a new breed of primary care physicians who believe the doctor/patient relationship is foremost in providing optimal care. As a general practitioner, he enjoys educating folks about prevention and wellness rather than focusing his practice strictly on intervention. Patient care is truly a team effort...
Florida voter fraud arrests ignites petition for improved voter verification
TAMPA, Fla. — After arrest video capturing the disbelief of Hillsborough County residents facing voter fraud charges made national headlines, a new petition calls on the state to create a voter eligibility database and to stop arresting those with felony convictions who may have been led to believe by they could vote.
fox13news.com
Pinellas County home to Florida's only family justice center for domestic violence survivors
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Pinellas County is now home to Florida’s only family justice center for domestic violence survivors, putting everything they need for support services all under one roof. The Family Justice Center by Community Action Stops Abuse opened its new center Wednesday. "Survivors would come here, they’d...
suncoastnews.com
Pasco commission reverses its decision on Seven Oaks apartments in Wesley Chapel
DADE CITY — The Pasco County Commission this week overturned its previous denial of a multi-story apartment complex at the Seven Oaks development adjacent to the Sam’s Club on State Road 56. But not without several more hours of pointed debate about whether the development was suited for...
businessobserverfl.com
Ribbon-cutting set for Pinellas County’s first bus rapid transit system
The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority on Thursday will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $44 million SunRunner, the region’s first bus rapid transit (BRT) system. First announced in August 2020, the SunRunner will connect downtown St. Petersburg to the Pinellas County beaches. Buses will travel in dedicated lanes and make stops at new raised platforms along the 10.3-mile route.
Hillsborough County court orders removal of transportation tax from November ballot
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County judicial circuit court released a written order on Wednesday to remove the county's 1 percent transportation tax proposal from the ballot in November. Voters in the county will still see the proposal on the ballot next month because officials filed a notice...
plantcityobserver.com
Federal Programs Available to Assist With Disaster Recovery Efforts
Seek assistance before time runs out. SBA program is November 28th for the physical property damage for homeowners, businesses and renters, and nonprofits. In the aftermath of a disaster, misconceptions about disaster assistance can often prevent survivors from applying for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). A good rule of thumb: just register.
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County schools set to receive $17.1 million from the state
TAMPA, Fla. — On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that $200 million had been allocated in the state’s budget for the “Florida School Recognition Program.”. $200 million has been allocated in Florida's budget for schools that maintained an "A" grade or moved up a letter grade. Schools...
Operation Blue Roof deadline extended for homeowners affected by Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. — The deadline for Operation Blue Roof has been extended through Nov. 1 for homeowners living in Lee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte, and Collier counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian. Operation Blue Roof is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or USACE, for the Federal...
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
Ybor Heights Walgreens is closing next month
Back in 2019, Walgreens did announce plans to close 200 U.S. store locations.
floridapolitics.com
Tampa Electric announces another round of solar projects
Tampa Electric’s solar power is expected to save about $90 million in fuel costs in 2022 alone. Tampa Electric’s journey of environmental stewardship began two decades ago and continues strong today with the utility’s latest solar power expansion. By the end of 2025, Tampa Electric will launch...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors
New members include active medical directors and professionals with long histories in various health-focused fields. October 18, 2022 – Tampa General Hospital, one of the largest academic medical centers in the country, announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors. This month, Tampa General welcomed...
Candlelight vigil in Largo to remember victims of drug overdose
]Attendees who have lost a family member or friend to drugs or alcohol are encouraged to bring a picture to place on the memorial wall the night of the vigil.
County-by-county guide to finding your sample ballot for November election
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With the 2022 general election gradually approaching, some registered voters may be wondering what their ballots will look like this year. Instead of waiting, they can look at sample ballots for each county in the Tampa Bay area. On the sample ballots, people can find...
10 Tampa Bay
