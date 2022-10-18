Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Effort to restore State Theatre in Benton Harbor begins
Benton Harbor, Mich. — There's an effort to restore an historic building in the heart of downtown Benton Harbor. However, there's a whole generation that's only known this place as an empty building. The state of the theatre doesn’t capture the inspiration it brought decades ago. It’s been...
22 WSBT
Fire damages church in Kingsford Heights
KINGSFORD HEIGHTS, Ind. (WSBT) — A church was heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning in Kingsford Heights. Firefighters were called to the New Jerusalem Church of God In Christ at approximately 7:30 a.m. Smoke was spotted coming from the roof of the structure. Kingsford Heights Fire Chief Justin Francis...
22 WSBT
Memorial Hospital expansion underway
A major project in downtown South Bend is officially underway. Beacon Health and city leaders broke ground on the expansion of Memorial Hospital this morning. The new 10-story patient tower will add 53 more patient beds and bring 500 new jobs to the area. Hospital officials say bigger rooms and...
22 WSBT
Youth Service Bureau expanding facility with upcoming groundbreaking
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The Youth Service Bureau is getting a new home in South Bend. The organization has been taking in homeless young people at its current facility for fifty years. Now, it's upgrading to 15 acres of space. One teen in the program is sharing her...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Elkhart puts emphasis this school year on anti-bullying
Students, teachers, and administrators in Elkhart Community Schools are talking about bullying. It is required by state law and the district has put extra emphasis on it this year. Ryan’s Story. John Halligan's story is a sad one. Halligan is a father and now, also, a public speaker. He...
22 WSBT
Elkhart County school board candidates speak at community forum
GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — Goshen and Middlebury school board candidates addressed parents and community members, making their case for why they should be voted-in this fall. A few months ago, many of those board positions were empty. Of the more than 50 elected offices in Elkhart County, nearly 40...
22 WSBT
Mullen Automotive acquires ELMS, looks to future
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Mullen Automotive announced its acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions on Wednesday. That includes the Mishawaka plant that was in the former AM-General facility. Mullen executives say they plan to enter into the consumer electric vehicle market. They plan to build their Mullen FIVE electric...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Police: Help identify individuals in shooting investigation
The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help in attempting to identify these individuals as part of a shooting investigation from earlier this month. The incident occurred on October 7, 2022, outside the 7-Eleven at 429 N. Main St. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify...
22 WSBT
Notre Dame Football, Under Armour launch "Cleats for a Cause"
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — A chance to own a unique piece of Notre Dame Football memorabilia, while helping local charities. 'Cleats for A Cause' is a new initiative by football players and Under Armour. The Fighting Irish will wear the special edition cleats during their home game against...
22 WSBT
Updated technology improves school bus safety
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WSBT) — It's been nearly four years since three children were killed, and another severely injured, while getting on their school bus in Fulton County. Since that tragedy, several school districts have changed the way you see their buses. Middlebury Schools has made its bus stop arms...
22 WSBT
October snowfall leaves trees, power lines to clean up
Elkhart and Kosciusko Counties dealing with the aftermath of last night's wintry blast that took out some people's power and trees – a rare measurable snowfall before we've reached the end of October!. Crews have been out all day cleaning up the mess. Whether it's trees or power lines...
22 WSBT
Three weeks until Midterm Election, experts weigh in
November's General Election is now 3 weeks away. As politicians are making their last efforts to gain your vote, WSBT is taking a look at what races are gaining the most attention. Political science experts say they expect a high voter turnout. That could be for several reasons like changing...
22 WSBT
Irish women's basketball to begin the year ninth in the AP Top 25
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — The first set of rankings for women's college basketball has arrived. After not cracking the list last year, Niele Ivey and company are ninth to begin the season. It's the program's highest preseason ranking since 2018. The ACC will be competitive with five teams...
22 WSBT
ND Men's Basketball picked to finish sixth in ACC Preseason Poll
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Notre Dame was picked to finish sixth in the ACC Preseason Poll, as voted on by the media at the ACC Tipoff. AP No. 1, North Carolina, is the favorite to win the conference. Irish Freshman JJ Starling gathered 2 votes for Preseason ACC...
Comments / 0