As Giants shock NFL world, here are 6 biggest reasons Brian Daboll’s team is 5-1
New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium, Oct. 16, 2022 — Nobody expected theGiants to start 5-1. Yet here they are, after Sunday’s victory over the Ravens — which marked the third time this season the Giants overcame a double-digit points deficit to win, and the second straight week it happened.
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NFL Coverage Map Week 7: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule isn’t overly exciting this week in terms of matchups, but we could have a much better idea of who’ll be ready to make a playoff push come the second half of the season. This week’s doubleheader can be found on FOX.
NFL Owners To Seek $571M from Rams Owner
Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has a hefty legal bill coming his way. During league meetings on Tuesday, NFL owners planned to charge Kroenke $571 million – the remainder of a settlement over the team’s relocation from St. Louis in 2016, sources confirmed to Front Office Sports. The league will raise the owner’s allowable debt limit to help him finance the charge.
First ever Black Friday NFL game to air on Amazon Prime in 2023
It’s official! The NFL is coming to Amazon Prime Video on Black Friday for the first time in league history starting next season. The NFL has flirted with the idea of adding a matchup on the Friday following Thanksgiving for some time now, but Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network confirmed Tuesday that the league and Amazon have reached a partnership for a Black Friday game in 2023. The participating teams remain unknown, but Rapoport said kickoff is expected to be at 3 p.m. ET.
$400 Million Divorce War! Tom Brady ‘No Longer Thinking About’ Reconciling With Estranged Wife Gisele, Negotiations Back On
Tom Brady has thrown in the towel and given up hope that he can save his marriage with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen — and is gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been on the outs for months with the supermodel furious that the athlete decided to unretire and head back to the NFL.Sources revealed the duo have hired divorce lawyers and are negotiating the terms of their settlement. An insider said Tom was still holding out hope that things would turn around — given the fact...
Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
NFL Owners Waiting on ‘Evidence’ Against Commanders’ Dan Snyder
NEW YORK — There’s nothing officially on the agenda related to Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder as owners meet at a luxury hotel here on Tuesday. That doesn’t mean he won’t be a topic of conversation behind closed doors. Owners interviewed by Front Office Sports said...
Nike LeBron 2 “USA” Release Date Revealed
A classic LeBron sneaker is making its way back to the market. LeBron James is currently on the Nike LeBron 20, although that isn’t stopping him and Nike from releasing a ton of awesome retro sneakers. For instance, fans have been getting some old colorways of the Nike LeBron 2. The LeBron 2 was worn back in 2004, and the superstar even got to wear these during the Olympics, where the USA eventually won Bronze.
NFL Rumors: These Wideouts Expected To Be Available For Trade
Robbie Anderson might not be the only wide receiver dealt before the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. Leading up to the Week 7 slate of action, ESPN NFL insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler shelled out a slew of rumors they’re hearing around the league. Among the notes, Graziano highlighted three wideouts who could be moved by the turn of the month: Kendrick Bourne, Denzel Mims and Chase Claypool.
MJF Regrets Sending Prayers To Hangman Page
It was a scary moment for everyone involved in pro wrestling last night when "Hangman" Adam Page was stretchered out of the ring after landing on his head taking a lariat from Jon Moxley in the main event of "AEW Dynamite." And while it appears Page will be missing some time due to suffering a concussion, early reports have indicated he didn't suffer any other significant injuries, leaving the wrestling world to breathe a sigh of relief.
One Team Considered Frontrunner To Sign OBJ
About a third of the way into the NFL season, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a man without a team. He is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl less than nine months ago, but he has been plotting his next move for a while now.
Expanding Vuori Eyes Lululemon, Nike in $546B Activewear Market
Activewear brand Vuori continues to expand as it aims to compete with giants in the industry including Nike and Lululemon. Vuori — which has thrived as an online retailer and is backed by Japanese investment firm SoftBank — opened its first brick-and-mortar store in New York on Thursday as part of a plan to open about 30 locations globally by the end of 2022.
SiriusXM Seeks More Subscribers By Investing in Live Sports
SiriusXM is looking to bump up its investment in live sports rights to attract and retain premium subscribers. “Trial subscribers that listen to sports channels convert to a paid tier at a higher rate than those who don’t,” SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein told Axios.
NFL Seeks to Delay Jon Gruden Proceedings Pending Expected Appeal
The NFL has been dealt two setbacks as it defends the lawsuit brought by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden. On Thursday, lawyers for the league will request a timeout. A hearing is scheduled where the NFL will argue to stay the proceedings ahead of a planned appeal of District Court Judge Nancy Allf’s decision to deny the league’s request to compel arbitration.
Pass Rush a Primary Need in Too Early Texans Draft Talk
At 1-3-1 the Houston Texans aren't officially out of anything. Of course, this fact is as true about the playoffs as it is about owning the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. If you flinched when you read the word 'playoffs' you aren't alone, which is why many Texans fans are already looking forward to what - or who - might be coming in the near future.
‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ actor tells Tesla they ‘lost a customer’ as key fob locks him out for days
Actor Glenn Howerton has slammed Tesla after his car was stuck in a parking garage for more than a day due to a broken key fob.The star of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and AP Bio described the frustrating incident during an appearance on a podcast on Monday.Howerton told his costars on The Always Sunny Podcast that he was locked out of his Tesla last Friday night after his key fob broke.He explained that he was also unable to connect to the internet on the lowest level of a parking garage in Los Angeles.Doing so would have enabled him...
