Hunterdon County, NJ

Hunterdon County Native, Beloved New Dad Jack Duffy Jr. Dies Suddenly At 35

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago
Hunterdon County native and beloved new father John Thomas “Jack” Duffy, Jr. died unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 30 at the age of 35. Photo Credit: Facebook/Jack Duffy

Hunterdon County native and beloved new father John Thomas “Jack” Duffy, Jr. died unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 30 at the age of 35.

Born in Denver, Colorado, Jack grew up in Whitehouse Station and currently lived in Hampton, his obituary says.

Jack was a member of the Hunterdon Central Regional High School Class of 2005 and Temple University 2012. He spent over a decade building a career in the insurance industry and worked as a senior underwriter, according to his memorial.

Jack was described as having “the biggest heart” and was enthusiastic about anything and everything that he did. He had a wide range of hobbies and interests, including motocross and dirtbikes to yardwork and music, especially the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica.

Above all, Jack embraced his role as a caring and passionate father to his one-year-old son, Christian Thomas Duffy, whom he was teaching to play the drums and guitar, according to his obituary.

In addition to his son, Jack is survived by his loving wife, Heather (nee Hunt) Duffy; mother, Debra Stern, younger sister, Kelly (Kelz) Duffy; sisters-in-law, Christy Hunt and Jennifer Hunt; half-sisters, Stephanie (nee Duffy) Kibler and Kimberley Duffy; adored mother-in-law and father-in-law, Wendy and Mark Hunt; four-legged son, Mason; and many extended family members and dear friends.

Meanwhile, more than $72,400 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Jack’s son as of Tuesday, Oct. 18.

“Jack loved nothing more than his family and being a new father,” reads the campaign. “He was committed to being the best dad to Christian.”

Tributes also came flooding in on social media:

“To my brother, I wish I could tell you how much I cared and how much I loved being your little sister,” Kim Duffy writes.

“You’ll always be one of my greatest protectors, I love you Jack forever.”

Jack’s funeral was held at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church in Bridgewater on Thursday, Oct. 6.

“Jack was always there for a friend in need…” reads Jack’s obituary. “He will be deeply missed and his absence will be forever felt by many.”

