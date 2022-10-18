Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant underwent surgery on his left thumb earlier this week. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The Lakers signed Bryant to their roster earlier this summer. The 25-year-old center appeared in 27 games for the Washington Wizards this past season, averaging 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds through 16.3 minutes per game. His best season with the Wizards saw him average 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in 2020-21.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO