Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Lakers News: Devean George Thinks LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Together
Russell Westbrook’s return to the Los Angeles Lakers elicited mostly skeptical reactions after the 2017 NBA MVP’s difficult first year with the team — and a trade rumor-filled offseason. The Lakers reportedly tried to trade Westbrook for the majority of the summer, engaging in negotiations with a...
Los Angeles Lakers Wanted To Include Two First-Round Picks In A Trade Only If They Could Land Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell
The Lakers would have given up on their two future first-round picks if they could somehow get Kyrie Irving or Donovan Mitchell in a trade.
LeBron James' Injury Status For Clippers-Lakers Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Lakers player grades: L.A. falls short to Warriors in season opener
At long last, the 2022-23 NBA regular season is underway, and the Los Angeles Lakers have taken the court for what they hope will be a bounce-back season after all that transpired last year. A challenging first portion of the schedule commenced on Tuesday night with a matchup against the...
Lakers Center Underwent Surgery This Week
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant underwent surgery on his left thumb earlier this week. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The Lakers signed Bryant to their roster earlier this summer. The 25-year-old center appeared in 27 games for the Washington Wizards this past season, averaging 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds through 16.3 minutes per game. His best season with the Wizards saw him average 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in 2020-21.
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Nets prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets will square off in a season-opening NBA matchup on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Pelicans-Nets prediction and pick, laid out below. The...
Sporting News
Shohei Ohtani has spoken, and Angels must act — with a trade — for good of the franchise
The Angels can no longer ignore the writing on the wall because, well, it’s no longer just writing on the wall. It’s felt pretty obvious for a while now, but Shohei Ohtani will not be a member of their team for the 2024 season. All the losing is weighing on baseball’s best player.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2022
We made it. Opening night for New Orleans has arrived, with a 6:30 p.m. Central game at Brooklyn. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports New Orleans begins at 5:30, while WRNO 99.5 tips off its show at 6. Get ready for the 2022-23 season by watching a fresh new episode of...
ESPN
Lakers host the Clippers to start season
LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers for the season opener. The Lakers went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action last season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.
Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup Against The New Orleans Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Sporting News
Were Jimmy Butler's dreadlocks real? Why Heat star switched up hairstyle in offseason
Jimmy Butler might've gone back to his usual hairstyle before the season started, but what happened to those dreadlocks from the offseason?. The Heat forward caught social media by surprise when he posted a video of himself with a new hairstyle, rocking long dreadlocks during an offseason workout. He then...
Sporting News
James Wiseman injury timeline: How Warriors center and 2020 No. 2 overall pick recovered from meniscus tear
The Warriors are getting some firepower back for their title defense in 2022-23. After missing the entire 2021-22 season with a torn right meniscus, James Wiseman is set to make his return for Golden State. The No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft has had an injury-riddled start to his career, only appearing in 39 games as a rookie.
Sporting News
Who has the most championship rings among active NBA players? LeBron James and Stephen Curry headline full list
LeBron James no longer stands alone with the most championship rings among active NBA players. In defeating the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors' Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala recorded their fourth title together. The significance? It ties each one of them with James for the most among active players.
Sporting News
Who has the most 50 point games in NBA history? Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan lead full list of all-time player leaderboard
Wilt Chamberlain once averaged 50.4 points per game for an entire season, so it should come as no surprise that he has the most 50-point games in NBA history. Over his legendary 14-year career, Chamberlain recorded a total of 118 50-point games in the regular season. Michael Jordan has the next-most all-time with — are you ready for this? — 31 50-point games.
Sporting News
Who will play alongside Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo? Breaking down Milwaukee's injury report, depth chart
The Bucks enter the 2022-23 campaign as one of the few teams with legitimate championship aspirations, but they will have to start the new season without a few key contributors. Ahead of Milwaukee's opener against Philadelphia, three wing players have already been ruled out: Pat Connaughton, Joe Ingles and Khris...
Sporting News
Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight vs. Warriors? Injury update for Lakers opening night game
Russell Westbrook's status to open the 2022-23 season on the court with the Lakers is up in the air, but it's not because he won't be on their roster. Ahead of opening night, Yahoo Sports NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported that Westbrook is dealing with a sore left hamstring. Westbrook suffered the injury in LA's preseason finale and is now listed as day-to-day entering the upcoming season.
Sporting News
Warriors vs. Lakers score, results: Stephen Curry shines in Golden State's convincing ring night win
The Warriors opened their title defense on a great note, earning a 123-109 win over the visiting Lakers. Prior to tipoff, Golden State's players received their championship rings and raised the fourth banner of the Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr era to the rafters. After a...
Sporting News
NBA rosters feature 120 International players from 40 countries and six continents
NEW YORK — The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced that 120 international players from 40 countries and six continents are on opening-night rosters for the 2022-23 season, including a record number of players from Canada (22) and Australia (10). A record-tying five players from Nigeria are among the 16...
Sporting News
Bizarre video features Draymond Green explaining fallout to Jordan Poole punch in new TNT documentary: 'I don't care about people's opinion'
A new all-access series called "The Countdown" will air throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. The first episode, which ran on opening night, addressed the incident everyone was talking about heading into the new season: Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole. Green had already addressed the incident, telling the media that...
Sporting News
Warriors championship rings, explained: Celtics pettiness from 2022 NBA Finals, Stephen Curry's greatness among 'over the top' symbolism apparent in every detail
The Golden State Warriors are done being humble. After winning their fourth NBA title in eight years, their 2021-22 championship rings are reflective of their core's attitude: They're the team to beat, and they know it. The Warriors had their ring ceremony on NBA Opening Night against the Lakers at...
Comments / 0