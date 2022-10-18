ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Lakers Center Underwent Surgery This Week

Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant underwent surgery on his left thumb earlier this week. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The Lakers signed Bryant to their roster earlier this summer. The 25-year-old center appeared in 27 games for the Washington Wizards this past season, averaging 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds through 16.3 minutes per game. His best season with the Wizards saw him average 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in 2020-21.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2022

We made it. Opening night for New Orleans has arrived, with a 6:30 p.m. Central game at Brooklyn. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports New Orleans begins at 5:30, while WRNO 99.5 tips off its show at 6. Get ready for the 2022-23 season by watching a fresh new episode of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

Lakers host the Clippers to start season

LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers for the season opener. The Lakers went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action last season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

Who has the most 50 point games in NBA history? Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan lead full list of all-time player leaderboard

Wilt Chamberlain once averaged 50.4 points per game for an entire season, so it should come as no surprise that he has the most 50-point games in NBA history. Over his legendary 14-year career, Chamberlain recorded a total of 118 50-point games in the regular season. Michael Jordan has the next-most all-time with — are you ready for this? — 31 50-point games.
Sporting News

Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight vs. Warriors? Injury update for Lakers opening night game

Russell Westbrook's status to open the 2022-23 season on the court with the Lakers is up in the air, but it's not because he won't be on their roster. Ahead of opening night, Yahoo Sports NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported that Westbrook is dealing with a sore left hamstring. Westbrook suffered the injury in LA's preseason finale and is now listed as day-to-day entering the upcoming season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

NBA rosters feature 120 International players from 40 countries and six continents

NEW YORK — The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced that 120 international players from 40 countries and six continents are on opening-night rosters for the 2022-23 season, including a record number of players from Canada (22) and Australia (10). A record-tying five players from Nigeria are among the 16...
Sporting News

Bizarre video features Draymond Green explaining fallout to Jordan Poole punch in new TNT documentary: 'I don't care about people's opinion'

A new all-access series called "The Countdown" will air throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. The first episode, which ran on opening night, addressed the incident everyone was talking about heading into the new season: Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole. Green had already addressed the incident, telling the media that...
Sporting News

Warriors championship rings, explained: Celtics pettiness from 2022 NBA Finals, Stephen Curry's greatness among 'over the top' symbolism apparent in every detail

The Golden State Warriors are done being humble. After winning their fourth NBA title in eight years, their 2021-22 championship rings are reflective of their core's attitude: They're the team to beat, and they know it. The Warriors had their ring ceremony on NBA Opening Night against the Lakers at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

