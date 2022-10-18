Read full article on original website
Megyn Kelly Blasts Trevor Noah as ‘Ratings Killer’ for ‘Daily Show,’ Says Show ‘Went Down the Toilet’ (Video)
Megyn Kelly slammed Trevor Noah on Tuesday during an episode of her podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” shortly after the television host announced he was stepping down from “The Daily Show” after seven years. She suggested that it wasn’t Noah’s choice to leave, but rather, he was forced out by Comedy Central due to low ratings.
'The Daily Show' roasts Kamala Harris with satirical video comparing her to the main character in 'Veep'
The famous Comedy Central show lampooned Vice President Kamala Harris' jumbled rhetoric with a Twitter video comparing her to the main character in "Veep."
Comedy Central Considers ‘Daily Show’ Host Rotation After Trevor Noah Departure
Filling Trevor Noah’s seat at “The Daily Show” may not be a task that can be accomplished with a snap of the fingers. Comedy Central is considering utilizing a rotating array of hosts on “The Daily Show” after the program returns from a hiatus following Trevor Noah’s exit in December, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Paramount Global-backed cable network is mulling a range of options, some of these people suggested, and it is not clear at present whether its plans are finalized. The network has already said it intends to put the show on hiatus after a...
Gabriel Iglesias Boldly Predicts That Saturday Night Live Is ‘Not Going To Be Around For Much Longer’
Stand-up superstar Gabriel Iglesias never made it to SNL, and while it seems he may be interested in hosting, he also feels as if the window for such things is coming to a close.
The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. Reveals If He’d Stay on If Not Chosen As Trevor Noah’s Replacement
Watch: Trevor Noah's Daily Show Exit: Roy Wood Jr. REACTS. Roy Wood Jr. is keeping his options open. The comedian, who has been a correspondent on The Daily Show since 2015, has naturally come up in conversation about who should replace Trevor Noah, who announced his plans to step down as host of the storied late night political talk show on Sept. 29.
Total Bomb! Chris Wallace's CNN Show Premiere Tanks, Pulls Only 44k Viewers In Key Demo
Chris Wallace’s much-hyped return to television with the debut of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace scored a paltry 44,000 viewers in the all-important ratings category, RadarOnline.com has learned. The legendary broadcaster's new show on CNN premiered on Sunday and was only able to deliver 401,000 viewers in the 7 PM/ET hour. Wallace pulled in only 43,800 in the 25-54 age demo. To make matters worse, the program was down double digits across every category versus the 2022 average, according to early date from Nielsen Media Research. On Fox News, at the same time period, Trey Gowdy scored a massive 1.3...
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
'Birth Of A New Era': Trevor Noah Spots The Most Bizarre Up-And-Coming Sport
Who knew this was even a thing?
'Saturday Night Live' January 6 Sketch Divides Fans: 'Bad Taste'
SNL fans watching at home were not impressed and slammed the segment saying, "this isn't funny, at all."
‘Saturday Night Live’: Andy Kaufman Was Banned Over ‘Cheap’ Audience Call Line Vote
Former 'Saturday Night Live' performer Andy Kaufman was infamously banned after it was put up to a vote through a call line for audiences.
‘Fire Country’ Is Hot, ‘The Real Love Boat’ Is Not: 9 New Broadcast Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers
Ranking the viewership of new fall broadcast series sounds easy — but like everything else about TV, it’s more complicated than it looks. Consider this ranking an educated snapshot. IndieWire elected to rank freshman series by the overall-viewer averages of their series premieres. These Nielsen numbers include any viewer (age 2 or older) and counts one week of delayed viewing. We’ve included ratings in the key adults 18-49 demographics but elected to rank shows by total viewers. This lets us avoid tied rankings and provides more-digestible numbers, but it disproportionately rewards older-skewing shows (i.e., CBS). In general, CBS was the uncontested...
Two Top Rachel Maddow Producers Get New Roles at MSNBC
Rachel Maddow isn’t on MSNBC’s schedule Monday through Friday any longer, spurring the need for some of her top behind-the-scenes allies to find other things to do. Cory Gnazzo, who has served as the executive producer of “The Rachel Maddow Show” since 2014 and who has been with the show since its launch in 2008, is taking on a new role as senior executive producer at the network. He will continue to shepherd Maddow’s Monday broadcast on MSNBC and represent her various projects to NBCUniversal. Maddow struck a deal with the media conglomerate in 2021 that calls for the creation of...
Trevor Noah announces third Netflix special amid upcoming departure from The Daily Show
Trevor Noah has announced his next Netflix special, a stand-up show entitled I Wish You Would. The comic, 38, shared a sneak peek of his third special with the streamer to his Instagram Stories on Thursday. The hour-long program will drop on Netflix on November 22 and comes amid his...
‘Brown Nation’ Sets Indian Debut on Comedy Central (EXCLUSIVE)
Slice-of-life comedy series “Brown Nation” will have its Indian television premiere on Comedy Central during the Diwali holiday frame. The series will bow on Oct. 22, 2022, with all episodes playing back-to-back. Produced in 2016, the series initially played on Netflix. It follows characters Hasmukh and Dimple from Queens, New York, who attempt to balance their work-life troubles, keep their romance alive all whilst living under the same roof with Papaji, Hasmukh’s father-in-law. It stars Rajeev Varma (“Inside”), Shenaz Treasury (“The Big Sick”), Omi Vaidya (“3 Idiots”) and Melanie Chandra (“Hot Mess Holiday”). The series is directed by Abi Varghese and...
Netflix schedules Trevor Noah's third standup comedy special, 'I Wish You Would'
Trevor Noah's third Netflix special "I Wish You Would" will start streaming on Nov. 22, the streaming service announced Thursday.
‘When You’re A Woman in Media People Don’t Want to See You Too Much’: Amy Schumer Talks TV Return on ‘The Daily Show’
Amy Schumer is returning to her roots. Season Five of the Emmy-winning Comedy Central Sketch show Inside Amy Schumer is set to premier tomorrow night with its first episode in more than six years. Last night, the actress, stand-up, screenwriter, author and star of the returning series appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah to promote her homecoming, right as Noah prepares to leave the desk he’s worked for the last seven years.
A.V. Club
Ranking the greatest scream queens in film history
Whether they’re called scream queens, final girls, or some other variation on the term, the actresses who face off against horror’s most frightening creatures are most of all survivors—of the legacy of the films in which they have appeared, if not always in the films themselves. For every Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, or Freddy Krueger, there’s at least one performer—typically female—who lives long enough to win moviegoers’ hearts, even after theirs has been excavated, quite rudely, from their chest. They’re our proxies, our objects of affection, and sometimes our best selves, not simply enduring but prevailing over forces that frequently seem too evil or powerful to defeat.
Pete Davidson Peacock Comedy ‘Bupkis’ Adds Six Guest Stars, Including Charlie Day, Kenan Thompson, Ray Romano
Pete Davidson’s comedy series “Bupkis” at Peacock has added six guest stars to its cast. Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), “Everybody Loves Raymond” alums Brad Garrett and Ray Romano, Simon Rex (“Red Rocket”), Emmy Award-winner Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), and Chase Sui Wonders (“Bodies, Bodies, Bodies”) have been cast as guest stars in the new series.
Popculture
'SNL' Won't Be Around 'Much Longer' According to Popular Comedian
Saturday Night Live has survived many changes over its nearly five decades on television, but one popular standup comedian believes the mass cast exodus that happened this past summer could lead to its end. Gabriel Iglesias thinks the show is on its last legs. He also believes he will never get a call from Lorne Michaels to host.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Season 5 On Paramount+, What A Difference Six Years Makes For This Approach To Feminist Sketch Comedy
Six years ago, Amy Schumer said there’d be a fifth season of her sketch comedy series on Comedy Central. And now, season five of Inside Amy Schumer has arrived, just not on Comedy Central, as her corporate overlords at Paramount have decided to revive whatever popular old IP they could and stream it instead on Paramount+. So, worth the wait?
