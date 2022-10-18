Read full article on original website
Bridge Street death ruled homicide, investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids death investigation turned into a homicide investigation Thursday. Bicyclist death: Bicyclist dies after being dragged several blocks through Grand Rapids. The man, who was identified as Santino Ysasi, 46, was found dead at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday on Bridge Street NW, according to...
Report of 'shots fired' sends Kentwood schools into lockdown
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Schools went into lockdown Thursday following a shots fired complaint, according to the Kentwood Police Department. Police surrounded a home located at 5768 Hickory Hill Court where a male suspect was inside, according to the investigation. He surrendered peacefully around 5 p.m., police said. Guilty: Kalamazoo...
Man charged months later in fatal Grand Rapids crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Months after a crash killed a 65-year-old man in Grand Rapids, the driver in question has been charged. Jeremy Stewart Cox, 27, was charged with reckless driving causing death and driving while suspended causing death. Each felony carries a maximum sentence of 15 years, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Search underway for person of interest in Wyoming assault
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Department of Public Safety reached out to the public Tuesday for help in finding a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in Kent County. The incident happened at 4:20 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Citgo gas station at 800 Burton St. SW in Wyoming, according to the department.
Oshtemo Township man attacked by three dogs felt 'close to death'
OSHTEMO TWP., Mich — A Kalamazoo County man was hospitalized after he was mauled by a group of three pit bulls near the man's home Wednesday, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James Van Dyken. Marc Bouchie, 68, was rushed to Bronson Methodist Hospital after he suffered severe bite injuries...
Cash, Nike backpack stolen from unlocked car in Albion Township
MARSHALL, Mich. — You might want to make sure you lock your car when you get home. Albion Township: Man steals gun, shoots at deputies while leading them on multi-county car chase. Cash and a black, Nike backpack were taken from an unlocked car Wednesday night in Albion Township,...
Zeeland teen in critical condition after Holland Township crash
ZEELAND, Mich. — A car crash in Holland Township sent one Zeeland teen to the hospital in critical condition. The crash happened at the intersection of 96th Avenue and Northwind Drive at 12:46 p.m. Thursday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. A 57-year-old Zeeland man was driving a...
Three hospitalized after crash in Holland Township
HOLLAND, Mich. — Two drivers and a passenger were hospitalized after a two-car crash in Holland Township Thursday night. An 18-year-old Holland man was driving east on Douglas Avenue, when he crossed the center line and hit a 70-year-old Holland woman head-on at Jackson Street, deputies said. Ottawa County:...
Man trapped in vehicle following crash in Allegan County, flown to hospital with injuries
HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — First responders extracted a man from a car wreck Wednesday following a crash at the intersection of Lincoln Road and 130th Avenue, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office. The man's injuries were serious enough that he was flown to the hospital by helicopter, deputies...
Kalamazoo County welcomes new public information officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County government welcomed a new member to the team in October. On Oct. 14, Kalamazoo County hired Taylor Koopman as their new public information officer. Kalamazoo: Residents safely evacuate Kalamazoo house fire with no injuries. Koopman, a Western Michigan University graduate, replaces previous public information...
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
Kalamazoo County justice facility closes in-person services due to lack of security
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County court officials limited public access to one courthouse over concerns of employee and visitor safety. The Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Family Division, located at the Gull Road Justice Complex, opened by appointment-only due to inadequate levels of staffing by the county’s private security contractor, according to county officials.
Fatal crash closes portion of US-131
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash on US-131 Wednesday. Grand Rapids: Bicyclist dies after being dragged several blocks. Both the northbound and southbound lanes closed at Dickinson Road around 2:30 p.m., according to state police. Drivers are encouraged to take a different...
Schoolcraft asks for reconsideration for American Rescue Plan funding
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The village of Schoolcraft asked for $3 million in their attempt to reapply for American Rescue Plan funding Tuesday. Village Manager Cheri Lutz asked the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners to reconsider the village's application for an "unfunded state mandate for lead and copper rule." Schoolcraft...
Fire erupts at mechanic garage near Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A fire erupted at a mechanic garage near Lawrence Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses said the fire may have started when a gas container leaked into the furnace. Investigators have not officially determined what caused the fire. Firefighters found the garage fully engulfed in flames when...
Clinic opens closer to home for local veterans in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A brand-new veteran's affairs clinic opened its doors in west Michigan. The new VA facility in Benton Harbor will offer a wide range of services for those who served. Battle Creek VA: Veterans Affairs Medical Center staying put in Battle Creek. That includes chiropractic support,...
Schoolcraft Village Council pushes for answers on ignored American Rescue Plan request
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — A frustrated Schoolcraft Village Council grilled a Kalamazoo County Commissioner about why their request for much-needed American Rescue Plan dollars was ignored Monday. "Your lack of staff or new staff is not an excuse for poor administration and decision-making in Kalamazoo County," village manager Cheri Lutz...
Kalamazoo City Clerk's Office opens second branch at Western Michigan University
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With the midterm election right around the corner, it's important to know where to go to vote or drop off absentee ballots. In Kalamazoo, the city clerk's office opened a second branch for voters in the lower level of the Bernhard Center at Western Michigan University's campus, officials said.
'Too little, too late' for ballot preprocessing plan, some election clerks say
LANSING, Mich. — Election officials spent years asking the Michigan Legislature to catch up with other states like Florida and California that allowed early processing of absentee ballots. When the legislature finally approved preprocessing in late September, a number of clerks decided not to take the lawmakers up on...
Avelo Airlines suspends flights from Kalamazoo to Fort Myers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're heading to Florida for the winter, your choice of location may be limited. Due to destruction and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines suspended all of their newly announced Fort Myers routes, a representative said Tuesday. Avelo Airlines: Ultra low-cost airline announces new...
