Vicksburg, MI

Bridge Street death ruled homicide, investigation underway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids death investigation turned into a homicide investigation Thursday. Bicyclist death: Bicyclist dies after being dragged several blocks through Grand Rapids. The man, who was identified as Santino Ysasi, 46, was found dead at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday on Bridge Street NW, according to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Report of 'shots fired' sends Kentwood schools into lockdown

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Schools went into lockdown Thursday following a shots fired complaint, according to the Kentwood Police Department. Police surrounded a home located at 5768 Hickory Hill Court where a male suspect was inside, according to the investigation. He surrendered peacefully around 5 p.m., police said. Guilty: Kalamazoo...
KENTWOOD, MI
Man charged months later in fatal Grand Rapids crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Months after a crash killed a 65-year-old man in Grand Rapids, the driver in question has been charged. Jeremy Stewart Cox, 27, was charged with reckless driving causing death and driving while suspended causing death. Each felony carries a maximum sentence of 15 years, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Search underway for person of interest in Wyoming assault

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Department of Public Safety reached out to the public Tuesday for help in finding a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in Kent County. The incident happened at 4:20 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Citgo gas station at 800 Burton St. SW in Wyoming, according to the department.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Cash, Nike backpack stolen from unlocked car in Albion Township

MARSHALL, Mich. — You might want to make sure you lock your car when you get home. Albion Township: Man steals gun, shoots at deputies while leading them on multi-county car chase. Cash and a black, Nike backpack were taken from an unlocked car Wednesday night in Albion Township,...
ALBION, MI
Zeeland teen in critical condition after Holland Township crash

ZEELAND, Mich. — A car crash in Holland Township sent one Zeeland teen to the hospital in critical condition. The crash happened at the intersection of 96th Avenue and Northwind Drive at 12:46 p.m. Thursday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. A 57-year-old Zeeland man was driving a...
ZEELAND, MI
Three hospitalized after crash in Holland Township

HOLLAND, Mich. — Two drivers and a passenger were hospitalized after a two-car crash in Holland Township Thursday night. An 18-year-old Holland man was driving east on Douglas Avenue, when he crossed the center line and hit a 70-year-old Holland woman head-on at Jackson Street, deputies said. Ottawa County:...
HOLLAND, MI
Kalamazoo County welcomes new public information officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County government welcomed a new member to the team in October. On Oct. 14, Kalamazoo County hired Taylor Koopman as their new public information officer. Kalamazoo: Residents safely evacuate Kalamazoo house fire with no injuries. Koopman, a Western Michigan University graduate, replaces previous public information...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo County justice facility closes in-person services due to lack of security

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County court officials limited public access to one courthouse over concerns of employee and visitor safety. The Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Family Division, located at the Gull Road Justice Complex, opened by appointment-only due to inadequate levels of staffing by the county’s private security contractor, according to county officials.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Fatal crash closes portion of US-131

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash on US-131 Wednesday. Grand Rapids: Bicyclist dies after being dragged several blocks. Both the northbound and southbound lanes closed at Dickinson Road around 2:30 p.m., according to state police. Drivers are encouraged to take a different...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Schoolcraft asks for reconsideration for American Rescue Plan funding

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The village of Schoolcraft asked for $3 million in their attempt to reapply for American Rescue Plan funding Tuesday. Village Manager Cheri Lutz asked the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners to reconsider the village's application for an "unfunded state mandate for lead and copper rule." Schoolcraft...
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
Fire erupts at mechanic garage near Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A fire erupted at a mechanic garage near Lawrence Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses said the fire may have started when a gas container leaked into the furnace. Investigators have not officially determined what caused the fire. Firefighters found the garage fully engulfed in flames when...
LAWRENCE, MI
Clinic opens closer to home for local veterans in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A brand-new veteran's affairs clinic opened its doors in west Michigan. The new VA facility in Benton Harbor will offer a wide range of services for those who served. Battle Creek VA: Veterans Affairs Medical Center staying put in Battle Creek. That includes chiropractic support,...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Avelo Airlines suspends flights from Kalamazoo to Fort Myers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're heading to Florida for the winter, your choice of location may be limited. Due to destruction and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines suspended all of their newly announced Fort Myers routes, a representative said Tuesday. Avelo Airlines: Ultra low-cost airline announces new...
KALAMAZOO, MI

