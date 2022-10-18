Read full article on original website
Dwight Hollinger
1d ago
The home owner did it right by obtaining a permit. I would've done the same thing where it involved my house being damaged or life threatening to my family.
Reply
4
Missy McKim
1d ago
It’s too bad they didn’t take the damaged tree down before they made a nest. If they did make a nest, and the tree came down, the littlest ones wouldn’t make it unless they were rescued had they survived the fall. I always wait until the end of season after baby birds are gone to remove any tree, shrub or vine. But it sounds like she or her house were in danger if wind blew the tree down.
Reply
3
Richard
2d ago
if it's just a nest they'll make another but if it had Eglets then that's a problem
Reply
10
Related
Leave it to Beaver: Beaver gnaws on tree, blocks walking bridge into Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — A beaver was causing havoc in Riverfront Park earlier on Wednesday. A beaver took down a tree, blocking the walking bridge that connects Riverfront Park to the Centennial Hotel near downtown Spokane. Josh Morrisey with Spokane Parks & Recreation said beavers are known to be in the area near the Spokane River. During this season, beavers seem...
Ox burned in Williams Lake Fire returns to local farm for recovery
CHENEY, Wash. — Sullivan Family Farms is welcoming back one of its favorite animals. They will be celebrating the return of Sprite the ox, who was recovering from the Williams Lake Fire that burned near Cheney in July. “We were in awe of the support of our community as we rallied around Sprite and did everything we could to help...
‘No one is feeling good about it’: Neighbors upset with proposed dog park in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are continuing to follow up on a new dog park proposal from the City of Spokane. A neighbor living near Underhill Park says people are still upset with the City’s public engagement in the dog park project. Part of the proposal, the City is considering the park in East Central Spokane for a seven-acre dog park....
KHQ Right Now
Logging accident leaves one child dead, and a North Idaho man in the hospital
A North Idaho family is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old boy from Laclede, Idaho after a tragic logging accident near the Idaho-Washington border. 6-year-old Noah Bell’s brother, Chris, is in Sacred Heart with extensive injuries after trying to save the little boy.
Dangerous ‘PFAS’ chemicals found in Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper recently found that the Spokane River has been contaminated with dangerous “PFAS” chemicals. The Spokane Riverkeeper collected samples from the Spokane River on June 22, which contained two compounds of the PFAS chemical group. “These types of chemicals are going to be very hard on aquatic ecosystems, they build up in fish,” said Spokane...
Crash near 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley cleared
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you were traveling in Spokane Valley, you might have see some traffic in the area. A collision was blocking State Route 27 and Pines Southbound at 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. The crash is now cleared. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
'Keeping a level head is how you survive in this world' | Airway Heights couple survives robbery at gunpoint
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A man with 28 felony convictions is once again behind bars. Sheriff deputies say 44-year-old Brian Gorder robbed an Airway Heights couple inside their home near 2200 N Craig Road at gunpoint. 57-year-old Tina Stiles said the armed man was inside her house for nearly...
inlander.com
Newly opened Fish On restaurant in Rathdrum reels diners in with seafood-forward dishes in a funky, fast-casual format
Rathdrum, Idaho, is not without restaurants. Its current food scene includes two spots that serve Mexican dishes, one offering Chinese food, several burger and pizza joints, a brewery, numerous diners, and nearly as many fast food chains. But in 1993 when Stephen Short was newly arrived to the small town as a young adult, few of those places existed.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Youth killed, brother injured in logging accident
NEWPORT — A 6-year-old died in a logging accident Saturday and his 27-year-old brother was seriously injured, Pend Oreille County officials said. Chris Bell, 27, was logging near the Wasington-Idaho border in Pend Oreille County, Wash., when he saw a part of a tree trunk rolling toward his younger brother Noah, 6. Chris sprinted over in an effort to save Noah, but Noah was struck by the tree and Chris ended up pinned under the tree. Chris' father Gene had to tow the log off of Chris with his truck before taking both to the hospital.
inlander.com
Spokane Police Chief said Spokane spent $500k on overtime at Camp Hope. That's not true
Earlier this month, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said the City of Spokane had spent more than half a million dollars on police overtime patrol at Camp Hope, a large homeless encampment in Spokane's East Central neighborhood. The comment came in an Oct. 5 "Chronic Nuisance Notice" Meidl sent to...
Plan to widen I-90 to go through CDA City Council
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A plan to widen and improve Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls will be outlined at tonight's Coeur d'Alene City Council meeting, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Erika Bowen, project manager with the Idaho Transportation Department, will explain efforts to...
Coeur d’Alene student selected to be on the first high school-aged team to train in the Mars Desert Research Station
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Charis Adams has always thought of going into space, and Oct. 24, she will — sort of. Adams, a 16-year-old Coeur d’Alene student, was selected to be a member of Crew 266 of the Spaceward Bound High School, the first high school-aged team to train in the Mars Desert Research Station in Hanksville, Utah. She is a student of Tech Trep Academy, a K-12 home school program.
FOX 28 Spokane
1 person sent to hospital seriously hurt after getting hit by train west of Argonne
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a train, law enforcement told KHQ. The incident happened at Trent and Vista, which is just west of Argonne. Law enforcement told KHQ traffic isn’t backed up now, but you...
Here are some fun fall events you and your family can enjoy in Spokane this year
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for more fall events heading into Halloween weekend? This week, make plans to attend one of many events taking place across Spokane County. Cold and windy temperatures are expected for this weekend's forecast across Spokane. Rain is expected for Saturday morning. The second half of Saturday and Sunday is expected to be drier, but still cold with high temperatures in the upper 40s Saturday.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident in Spokane Valley on Tuesday. According to the officials , the crash happened while speeding through a roundabout at Sprague Avenue and Barker Road at around 4:30 a.m. The Sheriff’s office reported that the crash happened when the driver...
Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall weather arrives Friday with an incoming storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
Spokane County Sheriff sends letter to state requesting audit on I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Spokane County Sheriff's Office prepares to clear out the homeless camp near I-90, the sheriff's office has sent a letter to the Washington State Auditor asking to conduct and release an audit of several homeless services in Spokane. That audit would focus on the...
Post Falls Historical Society seeks memories, stories of Chapin Building
POST FALLS, Idaho — A curious painting is on the wall in the Post Falls Museum, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Everybody thinks it’s a picture hanging," Post Falls Historical Society board member and museum volunteer Ted Fredekind said Thursday. "They don’t realize it’s part of the wall."
KREM
Hazy and warm in Spokane today before big storm arrives for weekend
Spokane is blanketed with smoke and haze on Wednesday with air quality concerns. A big October storm arrives this weekend with rain, wind, and mountain snow.
inlander.com
Four security agencies patrol Spokane's Camp Hope, but at what cost?
It's Thursday afternoon, and Daniel Rose is settling into his regular 3 to 11 pm security shift at Camp Hope. It's a calm day at the East Central Spokane homeless encampment, which has an estimated 440 residents. As he sips an energy drink, Rose explains that he used to live at the camp, but recently moved into a clean and sober living facility. Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit that administers Camp Hope, hired him to do security work about three weeks ago.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 18