ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Robertson back on Phillies roster for NLCS vs. Padres

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wz3Ki_0idzLxsV00

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Reliever David Robertson has been added to the Philadelphia Phillies' 26-man roster ahead of Tuesday night's NL Championship Series opener against San Diego after missing the NLDS against Atlanta with a strained right calf.

Robertson, who went 4-3 with a 2.40 ERA in 58 games in the regular season, was hurt while celebrating a home run by Bryce Harper in Game 2 of the wild card series against St. Louis.

Robertson takes Nick Nelson's roster spot. Robertson threw a bullpen Monday and did other drills at Petco Park.

The Padres kept the same roster they used in eliminating the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Profar loses his cool, Padres lose to Phils in NLCS Game 3

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jurickson Profar lost his cool just before the San Diego Padres lost the game. With a runner on first and no outs in the ninth inning and the Padres trailing by two runs in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series, Profar thought he checked his swing on a 3-2 pitch from Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WDBO

MLB Playoffs: Cole, Yanks 0-2 vs Astros, Phils lead Pads 2-1

Once again, Gerrit Cole will try to save the season for the New York Yankees. New York's $324 million man will start at Yankee Stadium on Saturday with his team trailing Houston 2-0 in the AL Championship Series. Cristian Javier pitches for the Astros. In the NL Championship Series, Kyle...
HOUSTON, TX
WDBO

The Phillies have marched within two wins of the World Series — and there's nothing routine about the way they've done it

PHILADELPHIA — There are brothers competing against each other in the National League Championship Series. You’ve probably heard about this. The Nola parents have become well-deserved media darlings as their sons, Austin of the San Diego Padres and Aaron of the Philadelphia Phillies, have progressed deeper into the postseason through a couple of upset series to find themselves here: a pitcher and catcher on the last two NL teams standing. It’s cute.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDBO

MLB playoffs: Phillies top Padres in NLCS Game 3, take series lead thanks to Jean Segura's adventurous game

Channeling the roller coaster ride that was their season, Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies came through to beat the San Diego Padres in NLCS Game 3, taking a 2-1 series advantage. Shortly after his botched defensive play at second base allowed the Padres to tie the game, Segura lunged to poke a two-run single into the outfield, plating the go-ahead runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDBO

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 7 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 7 lineups!. Start in DFS: Amon-Ra St. Brown ($26) Start: Michael Gallup. St. Brown is more valuable in full PPR, but he's still a strong Yahoo DFS...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

NASCAR hot topic shifts to retaliation as playoffs roar on

The focus in NASCAR has yet to shift to the actual playoff racing as only three events remain to crown a new Cup champion. But as the series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway, the conversation over safety concerns has shifted to retaliation and what is over the line. Bubba Wallace has been suspended for Sunday's race for intentionally wrecking reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson last week in a dangerous act of retaliation that NASCAR and most of Wallace's competitors found over the line.
WDBO

Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104

MIAMI — (AP) — Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics keep on enjoying their trips to Miami. Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and the Celtics beat the Miami Heat 111-104 on Friday night in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics...
BOSTON, MA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
92K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy