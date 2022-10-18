RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was looking for his lost dog had his vehicle taken at gunpoint Tuesday morning, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 8:12 a.m., Hoke County deputies and detectives responded to an armed robbery call in the area of the 100 block of Pearce Place, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

RAEFORD, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO