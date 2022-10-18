Read full article on original website
Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Sees Bitcoin Tapping $100,000 ‘In A Matter Of Time,’ Says Bottom May Be In
Mike McGlone, a commodities strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes the bottom may be in for Bitcoin and sees its price surging to $100,000 “in a matter of time.”. During an interview with Stansberry Research, Mike noted that Bitcoin is at its most significant discount “for a while,” adding that the current macroeconomic conditions had prepared the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap for a decent rise. According to him, the bear market was now mainstream, and it was hard for the Fed to be much more aggressive than it already was, with the world tilting towards recession.
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
JPMorgan Takes In Former Celsius Official To Help Chart A Path Into The Crypto Space
A former top executive from the bankrupted crypto lender, Celsius, is joining one of the largest mainstream banks. According to his recent update on his LinkedIn profile, Aaron Lovine is joining JPMorgan Chase, a radical turnaround from his previous stint in the crypto space before Celsius went under. Celsius filed...
Popular Analyst Hints Huge Chance For Cardano And Solana To Become Egregious Failures Like EOS
After an unforgettable couple of months, independent market analyst DonAlt believes on-fire Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Uniswap (UNI), and others may end up seeing the same fate as Litecoin (LTC), EOS, and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), which went from dominant market leaders in the crypto market (outside of bitcoin) to what they are today: afterthoughts.
Ripple Ignites Ultra-Bullish XRP Push With Second Wave of Recipients In Its $250 Million Web3 Fund
Ripple Labs unveils the second round of recipients for its $250 million web3 funding project. The selected developers were along the lines of gaming, metaverse, as well as NFT media, and music. Ripple plans to control a sizable market share by 2027 as it pushes NFTs on its XRP Ledger.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Wafini NFT Marketplace Seed Round Goes Live, Reports a Massive Surge in $WFI Token Demand
Scheduled to go live at the end of Q4 of 2022, Wafini is already set on a path of success. This follows the quick uptake of its token in the recently launched seed round. Consequently, the DEX NFT marketplace saw over 20% of the allotted tokens sold within a few days as early birds moved swiftly to seize the opportunity.
German $9B Neo Bank N26 To Offer Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading Services
Berlin-based neo bank N26 is launching a crypto trading service for millions of customers as demand for digital assets in Europe’s banking sector soars. According to a CNBC report, the “N26 Crypto” service will be powered by the Austrian crypto and stocks trading platform Bitpanda. It shall first be made available to Austrian customers before being rolled out to other European markets over the next six months. Initially, the service will offer 100 tokens, including the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Bitcoin(BTC) and Ethereum (Eth). Later, the bank plans to raise that number to 194 coins.
Bridge Network, backed by FTX, Reveals Plans For Multichain Non-Custodial Payment Solution
A non-custodial multichain payment product will be introduced, according to Bridge Network, to address crypto off-ramps in underserved areas. The product will enable risk-free and secure cryptocurrency payments in the real world by allowing users to fund their cards directly from web 3 wallets across any chain. Bridge Network, a...
Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC Lists Aptos Mainnet Token (APT)
New information suggests that Aptos will be releasing its mainnet soon. While its mainnet token APT was not yet in circulation, it was announced by major mainstream exchanges. On October 19 at 00:45 UTC, Aptos mainnet token APT was made available on MEXC, a cryptocurrency exchange (UTC). Using the Libra...
South Africa Recognizes Cryptocurrencies as Financial Products
South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets as “financial products”, setting up the pace for the inclusion of the asset class under the country’s regulatory purview. According to General Notice published Wednesday, the authority acknowledged crypto assets as a digital representation of...
Dragonfly Wins The G20 Techsprint 2022 Through Its Proposed Solution For Global CBDC
Dragonfly Fintech, a blockchain-powered fintech solution, was recently announced as the winner of the G20 TechSprint competition organized to develop central bank digital currency (CBDC). The announcement was made last week by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub and the Bank of Indonesia in a live awarding ceremony...
Whilst Three Arrow Capital’s NFT collection goes into liquidation, Mushe NFTs set to move like hotcakes
With advancements in the world of cryptocurrencies and smart contracts, NFTs have become the new go-to digital asset acquisitions. Owing to the internet, awareness among investors is increasing by the minute. Consequently, only NFTs with solid fundamentals and utility remain in demand. One such project is the soon-to-launch Mushe (XMU)...
Japan Wants To Make It Easier For Exchanges To List Tokens
Crypto regulations in Japan have been a bit tough and inhibiting of late, but that’s about to change. The Japanese government is now considering loosening the harsh restrictions to let authorized crypto exchanges list coins in a more friendly regulatory environment. The decision was made to stop the worrying...
4,400 Enraged Investors Hell-Bent On Tracking Down Wanted Terra Founder Do Kwon
The UST Restitution Group, a group of 4,400 angry Terra investors, is attempting to locate crypto’s most wanted international fugitive, Do Kwon. To this very date, the founder of the collapsed Terra/LUNA ecosystem is yet to be apprehended by authorities despite Interpol reportedly issuing a red notice for him.
Fidelity Is Set To Offer Ethereum Trading Services To Institutional Clients
Fidelity opts to offer Ethereum trading services to customers, given Ethereum’s new deflationary potential post-Merge. In a tweet on Wednesday, Bruce Fenton revealed that Fidelity is set to offer clients Ethereum trading services from Oct. 28, sharing a screenshot of an email received to that effect. “With the Ethereum...
XRP Bulls Prepare For Liftoff As Ripple Acquires Long-Requested Documents Of Hinman’s Speech
Blockchain payments startup Ripple Labs has edged closer to a victory in the ongoing courtroom battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple general counsel Stuart Alderoty has just confirmed that the securities watchdog has complied with the court’s order to turn over a veritable trove of emails and other correspondence authored by former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director William Hinman related to a speech where he declared Ethereum (ETH) was not a security.
Interpol Launches Services In The Metaverse To Curb Online Crimes
Interpol has launched its metaverse designed for law enforcement worldwide to prevent the surging threat of crimes in the crypto-verse. The global police organization held the launch at a surprise session of the 90th INTERPOL General assembly in New Delhi on Thursday. According to an announcement on its website, registered...
NFT Trading Platform LooBr Brings New Twist To The NFT Space
LooBr, a web3 `all-in-one`cross-chain marketplace for players, creators and traders of NFTs, is on the move to bring a new twist to the industry. The cross-chain minting platform has unveiled its set to take the creation, display, and trading of NFTs to a whole new level. Amid the growing adoption...
