Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
96.9 WOUR
CNY Business Will Pay for Your Civil Service Exam Fee for Correctional Officers
A Central New York business is offering an incentive to those who are thinking about taking the upcoming civil service exam for Oneida County Correctional Officer. Mountainside Medical Equipment in Marcy will reimburse the $25 fee required to take take the test. The company is a medical supplier and is behind the popular Mountain Ice relief gel for muscle pain and arthritis.
96.9 WOUR
Great News! Another Chick-fil-A is Opening in Upstate NY; But Where?
Get you taste buds ready, you now have another spot in Upstate New York to visit if you want a delicious chicken sandwich. This is something many Central and Upstate New Yorkers have wanted for years. Now their prayers have been answered as more and more Chick-fil-A locations have been popping up all over the state.
96.9 WOUR
Gave Herself a Bonus? Ilion Woman Accused of Taking $27k From Utica Lawfirm
An employee of a Utica-area attorney's office is accused of illegally upping her paychecks, to the tune of $27,000 over the course of a year. Utica police say they were contacted by the attorney's office over concerns that one of their employees had stolen the money. The issued was raised following an audit conducted by an outside accounting firm, police said.
Why Is Upstate New York Residents Seeing This Ad On Social Media?
Are you seeing this ad on your social media feed here in Central and Upstate New York?. Local Syracuse business owner Matthew Masur first spotted this ad on his newsfeed:. Maybe you're like us, and your left with several questions. Are rats currently being used to sniff out landmines? Are rats currently being used in New York to sniff out landmines? We don't know about New York, but we do know they are used in war according to the HeroRats website:
96.9 WOUR
GET OUT! Syracuse Man Sets Shower Curtain On Fire to Make Guests Leave
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]. A Syracuse man recently found a not-so-subtle way to get...
96.9 WOUR
Rome Police Offer Friendly Reminder With Street Parking Change Coming
Rome Police are reminding city residents about an upcoming seasonal change in parking policy. Beginning on November 1, overnight parking on city streets is prohibited between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. The overnight restriction is in place through March 31. Overnight parking in Rome is allowed between...
96.9 WOUR
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person, Multiple Agencies Looking for This Man
Four local police agencies are looking for a Rome man on several warrants, including weapons charges. Police are looking for 40-year-old Joseph E. Flock, last known to be living in the Rome area. Flock is wanted by Oneida City Police on Criminal Possession of a Firearm, according to Sgt Mike...
96.9 WOUR
One Central New York College Ranks Top 3 In The State; But Who?
When looking for a great college to go to in New York State, you don't have to travel too far to find it. WalletHub, a personal-finance website, recently released a new report on 2023's Best College & Universities in nation. They even included one specifically for New York, which is great if you're looking to stay within state lines for college.
96.9 WOUR
It’s End of Era! Last of 3 Restaurants in CNY Closing After 50 Years
It's the end of an era as we say goodbye to the last of a string of family-run restaurants in Central New York. A famous steakhouse that once had three locations in Central New York, is closing the last restaurant after more than 50 years, just weeks after shutting the doors on the second location.
96.9 WOUR
Nextdoor’s Interactive 2022 Halloween Treat Map For Upstate New York Is Here
Looking for a Trick Or Treat Map for Central and Upstate New York for 2022? The Nextdoor App has your answer. The interactive local Halloween guide for 2022 allows people to share how they will be celebrating Halloween on Nextdoor's free app. Neighbors in our region can post whether or not that are decorating their home or taking part in the neighborhood trick-or-treating by giving out candy. If you think people in our area aren't using the map, you're wrong. We entered this authors home in New Hartford, and was surprised to see all sorts of pins pop up:
96.9 WOUR
This Lost New Hartford Pet Cemetery Is Equal Parts Creepy and Cute
Somebody call Stephen King – there’s an old mid-century pet cemetery hidden in New Hartford. Like any good pet cemetery worth its weight in creepiness, it’s not easy to find. It’s located in the woods behind a random apartment complex along Clinton Road (12B). You’d really need to know what you were looking for to have a chance at finding it. Depending on the time of year, headstones might be covered with brush, mud or snow. It’s easy to miss – maybe for good reason.
96.9 WOUR
Rats! 3 New York Cities Outside Big Apple Among Rattiest in Country
The rats are scurrying into New York. Four cities are among Orkin's annual 50 rattiest in the country, and three are seeing more than last year. So where are all the rats hanging out? Chicago....for the 8th year in a row. But since rat activity increases when it's cold, it's no surprise New York makes the list several times each year.
96.9 WOUR
Enessa Carbone Named NYS Woman of Distinction
One of her most recent projects was a downtown Utica renovation that brought a market and loft apartments to downtown. A business owner, attorney, and philanthropist are among the titles carried by Enessa Carbone, who was honored this week as a New York State Woman of Distinction by Senator Joe Griffo.
96.9 WOUR
Popular Collectible Pays Homage to A Sitcom Episode Set in Utica
Wherever you go, it seems like you can always find Funko Pops. Funko Pops are little vinyl figures that look similar to bobbleheads. They are popular to collect among children and adults alike. A new set pays homage to a popular episode of a famous SitCom that happens to take...
96.9 WOUR
A Guy in Rome is Selling “Used” Caskets for $200 a Pop
A guy on Facebook Marketplace is burying the competition with his casket prices... as long as you don't mind them being a little "used." The seller (with his blood-soaked avatar) actually has a few caskets listed on Marketplace right now. This one is listed for $300 and looks to be in great condition:
96.9 WOUR
It’s Two Nights of Spooky Fun at This Central New York Haunted Maze
Keep your upcoming weekends free for a family night of fright, close to home, in Central New York. The Haunted History Trail of New York State is excited to announce the opening of the Fly Creek Valley Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch. It'll be open for two nights of spooky fun right in Fly Creek on October 22nd and 29th.
96.9 WOUR
2 CNY Restaurant Employees Fight, 1 Stabbed, Police Say
A fight between two employees at a well known Central New York restaurant resulted in one being sent to the hospital with a severe laceration to his arm. New Hartford Police were called to Cafe Del Buono on Commercial Drive on Saturday evening for a reported fight involving two workers. When police arrived, they say the victim was found in the kitchen with a serious cut after another employee tried to stab him, according to a release from New Hartford Police. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of the wound, police said.
96.9 WOUR
Central New York Shares Memories From Sangertown And Riverside Center
Do you have amazing memories from Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford and Riverside Center in Utica?. At one point, our Central New York and Mohawk Valley region were home to two amazing malls. We still have one going strong in Sangertown. Let's share some history on both malls:. Sangertown...
96.9 WOUR
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York
A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
96.9 WOUR
Rent Your Next Overnight Adventure At This Upstate New York Apple Orchard
Looking to have an overnight experience like no other? Skip AirBnB and book directly at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards just outside of Syracuse. Seriously, you can book from one of three overnight adventures at one of Upstate New York's most popular apple orchards. Move over pumpkin spice, your love for apples just went up even higher.
Comments / 0