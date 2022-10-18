Read full article on original website
Margaret “Tudge” Seiple, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Tudge” Seiple, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, while at home and under Hospice care, following a period of declining health. She was 92. Margaret was born June 21, 1930, at home in Masury, a daughter to...
Samuel Floyd Barger, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Floyd Barger, 86, longtime member of the. Youngstown/Austintown community passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 11, 2022, with his family by his side. Floyd was born and raised in Petrolia, Pennsylvania, the youngest child of Clarence “Dutch”. and Lillian (Jordan) Barger. A prodigious child,...
Hazel R. Scott, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Hazel R. Scott will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Scott departed this life Thursday, October 13, 2022 with her loving family by...
Brian S. Blose, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian S. Blose, 64, died Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022, at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Brian was born August 31, 1958 in Mobile, Alabama, a son of Donald and Donna Connell Blose. Brian was raised in Fostoria, Ohio, and was a graduate of...
William F. Carney, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The world lost a good one, a man, a myth, a legend. Bill signed his final scorecard on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. with his beloved wife by his side. William F. Carney was born March 1, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son...
Marilyn I. Campbell, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn I. Campbell, 79, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at her home. She was born April 5, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Merrell M. and Marian I. Patterson Snyder. She was employed as a nurses aide at Trumbull Memorial...
James K. Grimes, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James K. Grimes, age 77 passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at McCrea Manor Nursing Home. He was born July 4, 1945, in Alliance, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Wallace) Grimes. James was a graduate of Marlington High School. He loved cars,...
William “Smilin Bill” Venderville Ware, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Smilin Bill” Venderville Ware, 88, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born May 31, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Homer and the late Pearl (Snyder) Ware. Bill was...
Bernice Laverne Shannon, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bernice L. Shannon, 83, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, formerly of Wheatland, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at her home with her family at her side. Mrs. Shannon was born May 2, 1939 in Dinwiddie County, Pennsylvania to James R. and Vashti Wyatt Morgan. She was...
Ted Allen Taus, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, October 14, 2022, Ted Allen Taus, age 64, passed away peacefully at his home in East Palestine, Ohio. He was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on August 17, 1958 to Russell and Dorothy (Davis) Taus. Ted graduated in 1975 from East Palestine...
Peggy Ann Burrows, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Ann (Thomas) Burrows, 78, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, October 17, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Peggy was born July 19, 1944, in Warren, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Leroy Thomas and B. Virginia (Keene) Thomas. She attended Eisenhower High School...
Janet Ruth (Morris) Milligan, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Janet Ruth (Morris) Milligan, age 88 of Mineral Ridge, passed away at home with her children by her side. She was born in Warren, Ohio on May 5, 1934 to Edward and Mary E. (Brickerstaff) Morris. Janet is survived...
Richard John Volpini, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard John Volpini, 74, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Richard, known by his family and friends as “Ricky,” was born November 12, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Anthony and Eileen (D’Alesandro) Volpini.
Alvin Eugene Wheatley, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alvin Eugene Wheatley, 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family following a brief battle with cancer Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Born April 17, 1930 in Salineville, he was a son of the late Charles R. and Naomi (Gross) Wheatley. He started his...
Mary E. Barnes, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Barnes, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, peacefully passed from this life on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, following a period of declining health. She was 62. Mary was born September 19, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Rev. Raymond L. & Elaine R....
William G. Meredith, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Meredith, 84 of North Lima, Ohio, died Sunday afternoon, October 16, 2022 at Assumption Village. He was born October 18, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of William and Martha (Cade) Meredith, who preceded him in death. William was a 1956 graduate of...
Marlene R. (Miller) McDowall, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene R. McDowall, 85, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, in the comfort of her home. Marlene was born November 3, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Walter and M. Grace Crytzer Miller. A 1954 graduate of North High School, Marlene went...
Janice Lynn Watson, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Lynn Watson, 73 of South Euclid, formerly of Austintown, died early Saturday morning, October 15, 2022. Janice was born August 8, 1949 in Youngstown, the oldest of four children born to the late William Derral and Marion Ruth (Price) Clarke. She graduated from Austintown...
Samuel David Barkett, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel David Barkett, 75, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 15, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus surrounded by his loving family. Samuel was born December 5, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late David and Fannie Davis Barkett and was a...
Cheryl D. Lamm, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl D. Lamm, 77 of Girard, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Cheryl was born February 26, 1945, in Youngstown Ohio, the daughter of Lyle and Beryl (North) Alderman. Cheryl was a lifelong member of The First United Methodist...
