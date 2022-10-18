ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘And Just Like That’: Tony Danza to Recur as Himself in Season 2

Tony Danza has been cast in And Just Like That… Season 2 at HBO Max. The actor will play himself in a recurring role as a cast member on Che Diaz’s (Sara Ramirez) sitcom. In Season 1, Che left for Los Angeles to develop a sitcom about their family. In the upcoming season Danza get casts as Che’s father in the sitcom, according to Deadline. Danza was previously referenced in the show when the comedian told Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish, but he is Tony Danza.”
TVLine

And Just Like That… Casts Tony Danza as Che Diaz's 'Father' in Season 2

Che Diaz will be yukking it up with a sitcom icon next season on And Just Like That…. Tony Danza has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series for the upcoming Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports. The Who’s the Boss? star will recur as himself, who’s been cast to play Che’s father in the sitcom pilot they moved to L.A. to shoot at the end of Season 1. (Viewers may even remember that Che mentioned this as a possibility: “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish,...
StyleCaster

Mariska Hargitay’s Parents Are Just as Famous as She Is (If Not More)—Meet Her Mom & Dad

She’s played Detective Olivia Benson for more than a decade, but Law & Order fans may be surprised to know that Mariska Hargitay‘s parents, Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield, are just as famous as her. Yup. Detective Benson comes from Hollywood royalty. Hargitay made her debut in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. The show, which followed Benson and her partner Detective Elliot Stabler as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department, won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

Mariska Hargitay’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Makes From ‘Law & Order’—Her Salary Is 6 Figures

Since TV debut as Detective Olivia Benson, fans have wondered about Mariska Hargitay’s net worth and how much she makes on Law & Order: SVU. It’s no secret that Hargitay is one of the highest paid actresses in TV. She made her debut as Olivia Benson, a detective (now a captain) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in September 1999. The show—which has been on TV for more than 22 seasons—won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Hargitay in 2006. (She became the first main cast member from any Law &...
The List

What Alexis Bledel Had To Say About Starring In A Hallmark Movie

While most know actor Alexis Bledel best for her role as Rory Gilmore on the beloved series "Gilmore Girls," there are plenty of other characters the star has imbued with her charm and talent over the years. Bledel played Lena Kaligaris in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and its sequel, winning her legions more fans. With a third installment in the works according to Bledel, who mentioned it on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" (via Deadline), she's bound to earn even more fans before too long.
TVLine

Beauty and the Beast: Martin Short as Lumière, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts Among 6 Additions to ABC Special

Two iconic staples of Beauty and the Beast‘s dining room are coming to life at ABC. Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) and country music vet Shania Twain are among six cast additions to the network’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast anniversary special, TVLine has learned. Short will play the French candlestick Lumière in the special, while Twain will appear as the beloved teapot Mrs. Potts, a role originally held by the late Angela Lansbury. They’ll be joined by David Alan Grier (The Cool Kids) as clock Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji (The Magicians) as Gaston’s sidekick LeFou, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched) as...
A.V. Club

Banshees Of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan is ready and willing to discuss the ins and outs of acting, his passion for it, and what influences and inspires his quest for the ultimate truth in storytelling. But he’s also a prime example of that old maxim: the work speaks for itself. Since his breakouts in Mammal and The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, filmmakers and audiences have sensed Keoghan’s all-in approach, the kind of raw honesty that keeps our eyes glued to him. And he’s translated that vulnerability to fit both epic proportions (as the superheroic Druig in Marvel’s Eternals) and intimate ones (as in Martin McDonagh’s new film The Banshees Of Inisherin).
CMT

Shania Twain Set To Play Mrs. Potts In ABC’s “Beauty And The Beast”

Country music icon Shania Twain is set to partake in a tale as old as time – “Beauty And The Beast.”. The ABC two-hour animated and live-action special will air on Thursday, Dec. 15. The highly anticipated segment will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1991 Disney film and its Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards. The beloved classic became the first-ever animated picture to earn the honor.
In Touch Weekly

Mila Kunis’ Stunning Net Worth Proves She’s One of the Top Actresses in Hollywood

Cashing in! Mila Kunis first made a splash in the entertainment biz after she was cast as Jackie Burkhart in the beloved sitcom, That ‘70s Show, when she was just 14 years old. Since then, she’s starred in some of the biggest blockbusters spanning across all movie genres, including the critically acclaimed thriller, Black Swan, comedies Bad Moms and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and most recently, the Netflix adaptation of the New York Times best-selling mystery novel, Luckiest Girl Alive. Keep reading to find out details about Mila Kunis’ net worth, how she makes her money aside from acting and more.
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Hints At Season 3 Cast And Possible Location

The White Lotus creator Mike White is already thinking about the Netflix show’s Season 3, even on the red carpet for Season 2. “We just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it’s hard to think about the next race,” White told Deadline. “But if we did, I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.” If that happens, a familiar face from the series may be aboard in Jennifer Coolidge. “Jennifer is my friend and everybody...
A.V. Club

Documentary Now!

Fred Armisen, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Erik Kenward, Tamsin Rawady, Rhys Thomas, John Mulaney, Zach Kanin, Rob Klein, Matthew Pacult, Tim Robinson, Madeleine Pron. Documentary Now parodies the current obsession with documentaries. Season one features six different stories and stylistic approaches paying tribute to the doc format.

Comments / 0

Community Policy