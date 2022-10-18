Barry Keoghan is ready and willing to discuss the ins and outs of acting, his passion for it, and what influences and inspires his quest for the ultimate truth in storytelling. But he’s also a prime example of that old maxim: the work speaks for itself. Since his breakouts in Mammal and The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, filmmakers and audiences have sensed Keoghan’s all-in approach, the kind of raw honesty that keeps our eyes glued to him. And he’s translated that vulnerability to fit both epic proportions (as the superheroic Druig in Marvel’s Eternals) and intimate ones (as in Martin McDonagh’s new film The Banshees Of Inisherin).

13 HOURS AGO