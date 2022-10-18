Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘And Just Like That’: Tony Danza to Recur as Himself in Season 2
Tony Danza has been cast in And Just Like That… Season 2 at HBO Max. The actor will play himself in a recurring role as a cast member on Che Diaz’s (Sara Ramirez) sitcom. In Season 1, Che left for Los Angeles to develop a sitcom about their family. In the upcoming season Danza get casts as Che’s father in the sitcom, according to Deadline. Danza was previously referenced in the show when the comedian told Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish, but he is Tony Danza.”
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
And Just Like That… Casts Tony Danza as Che Diaz's 'Father' in Season 2
Che Diaz will be yukking it up with a sitcom icon next season on And Just Like That…. Tony Danza has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series for the upcoming Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports. The Who’s the Boss? star will recur as himself, who’s been cast to play Che’s father in the sitcom pilot they moved to L.A. to shoot at the end of Season 1. (Viewers may even remember that Che mentioned this as a possibility: “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish,...
Susan Sarandon Only Did ‘Witches of Eastwick’ Because She ‘Couldn’t Deal With Them Suing Me’
Actor Susan Sarandon got honest about her part in the 'The Witches of Eastwick' -- namely, that she didn't want to do it. Here's what she said.
Mariska Hargitay’s Parents Are Just as Famous as She Is (If Not More)—Meet Her Mom & Dad
She’s played Detective Olivia Benson for more than a decade, but Law & Order fans may be surprised to know that Mariska Hargitay‘s parents, Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield, are just as famous as her. Yup. Detective Benson comes from Hollywood royalty. Hargitay made her debut in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. The show, which followed Benson and her partner Detective Elliot Stabler as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department, won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead...
Mariska Hargitay’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Makes From ‘Law & Order’—Her Salary Is 6 Figures
Since TV debut as Detective Olivia Benson, fans have wondered about Mariska Hargitay’s net worth and how much she makes on Law & Order: SVU. It’s no secret that Hargitay is one of the highest paid actresses in TV. She made her debut as Olivia Benson, a detective (now a captain) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in September 1999. The show—which has been on TV for more than 22 seasons—won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Hargitay in 2006. (She became the first main cast member from any Law &...
The Talk’s Natalie Morales competes against her ex Today show co-hosts as she announces new on-air gig
NATALIE Morales has announced a new hosting role in direct competition with her ex-Today Show castmates. The journalist will move forward as a correspondent for CBS News alongside her position at The Talk. Natalie, 50, has pursued a new role at the network including the duty of hosting the true...
What Alexis Bledel Had To Say About Starring In A Hallmark Movie
While most know actor Alexis Bledel best for her role as Rory Gilmore on the beloved series "Gilmore Girls," there are plenty of other characters the star has imbued with her charm and talent over the years. Bledel played Lena Kaligaris in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and its sequel, winning her legions more fans. With a third installment in the works according to Bledel, who mentioned it on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" (via Deadline), she's bound to earn even more fans before too long.
Geena Davis Reveals Susan Sarandon Inspired Her To Speak Out: ‘She Says What She Thinks’
Geena Davis admitted that she learned a lot from Susan Sarandon when the two actresses were making their iconic 1991 film Thelma and Louise. Geena, 66, revealed that she’d never encountered a woman quite like Susan, 76, during an interview on The View on Tuesday, October 11. She said that working on the film together was a great experience for her to learn.
Beauty and the Beast: Martin Short as Lumière, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts Among 6 Additions to ABC Special
Two iconic staples of Beauty and the Beast‘s dining room are coming to life at ABC. Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) and country music vet Shania Twain are among six cast additions to the network’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast anniversary special, TVLine has learned. Short will play the French candlestick Lumière in the special, while Twain will appear as the beloved teapot Mrs. Potts, a role originally held by the late Angela Lansbury. They’ll be joined by David Alan Grier (The Cool Kids) as clock Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji (The Magicians) as Gaston’s sidekick LeFou, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched) as...
Shania Twain Cast in Major Role in ABC’s Live ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special
ABC’s much anticipated Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special event is just around the… The post Shania Twain Cast in Major Role in ABC’s Live ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special appeared first on Outsider.
TODAY.com
Geena Davis gets candid about Susan Sarandon, Tom Hanks in memoir
Growing up, Geena Davis’s neighbors thought she was crazy. After seeing her pretend to lead blades of grass into imaginary battle, a concerned neighbor called Davis’s mother to say there was something seriously wrong with her daughter. “Actually, there were a lot of calls to my mother to...
Broadway glee: dazzling Lea Michele delivers in Funny Girl
After months of rumors and gossip, the controversial star takes the reins from Beanie Feldstein and stars in the role hallowed by Barbra Streisand
A.V. Club
Banshees Of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan is ready and willing to discuss the ins and outs of acting, his passion for it, and what influences and inspires his quest for the ultimate truth in storytelling. But he’s also a prime example of that old maxim: the work speaks for itself. Since his breakouts in Mammal and The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, filmmakers and audiences have sensed Keoghan’s all-in approach, the kind of raw honesty that keeps our eyes glued to him. And he’s translated that vulnerability to fit both epic proportions (as the superheroic Druig in Marvel’s Eternals) and intimate ones (as in Martin McDonagh’s new film The Banshees Of Inisherin).
CMT
Shania Twain Set To Play Mrs. Potts In ABC’s “Beauty And The Beast”
Country music icon Shania Twain is set to partake in a tale as old as time – “Beauty And The Beast.”. The ABC two-hour animated and live-action special will air on Thursday, Dec. 15. The highly anticipated segment will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1991 Disney film and its Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards. The beloved classic became the first-ever animated picture to earn the honor.
Mila Kunis’ Stunning Net Worth Proves She’s One of the Top Actresses in Hollywood
Cashing in! Mila Kunis first made a splash in the entertainment biz after she was cast as Jackie Burkhart in the beloved sitcom, That ‘70s Show, when she was just 14 years old. Since then, she’s starred in some of the biggest blockbusters spanning across all movie genres, including the critically acclaimed thriller, Black Swan, comedies Bad Moms and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and most recently, the Netflix adaptation of the New York Times best-selling mystery novel, Luckiest Girl Alive. Keep reading to find out details about Mila Kunis’ net worth, how she makes her money aside from acting and more.
Olivia Wilde speaks about getting through 'burning hellfire' of 'misogyny' in entertainment industry
Olivia Wilde gave a speech hours after the former nanny of her kids with Jason Sudeikis made allegations in a new interview. Wilde and Sudeikis broke up in 2020.
‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Hints At Season 3 Cast And Possible Location
The White Lotus creator Mike White is already thinking about the Netflix show’s Season 3, even on the red carpet for Season 2. “We just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it’s hard to think about the next race,” White told Deadline. “But if we did, I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.” If that happens, a familiar face from the series may be aboard in Jennifer Coolidge. “Jennifer is my friend and everybody...
A.V. Club
Documentary Now!
Fred Armisen, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Erik Kenward, Tamsin Rawady, Rhys Thomas, John Mulaney, Zach Kanin, Rob Klein, Matthew Pacult, Tim Robinson, Madeleine Pron. Documentary Now parodies the current obsession with documentaries. Season one features six different stories and stylistic approaches paying tribute to the doc format.
Her Millions Will Be There for Her! Find Out Lisa Kudrow’s Mind-Blowing Net Worth
Actress Lisa Kudrow made bank starring as Phoebe Buffay on Friends, but she’s also earned plenty of money in other ways. Keep reading to find out Lisa’s net worth and how she’s pocketed her millions. What Is Lisa Kudrow’s Net Worth?. The Comeback star is worth...
Comments / 0