BELLEVUE, Neb. -- The 15th-ranked Bellevue University volleyball team rebounded from a 2-0 deficit to record a dramatic five-set win over visiting Dickinson State University Saturday afternoon in North Star Athletic Association play at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center. The Bruins won by a final score of 18-25, 15-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-8. With the win, the Bruins have now won six-straight matches, improving to 21-6 on the season and 9-1 in the NSAA. DSU dropped to 4-19 overall and 2-8 in league play.

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO