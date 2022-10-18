ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man robs & assaults property owner

A man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly robbed and assaulted a property owner, according to a City of Cortland Police Department report. The report notes that the incident took place on Oct. 12. During the afternoon of Oct. 12, the landlord of the property reported that “several subjects” were in his property and that the property was “supposed to be vacant” and “they were trespassing,” the report continues.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Homeless Cortland man faces three felonies

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three felonies for a homeless man in Cortland County. Authorities responded to a reported robbery assault at an apartment building on Homer Avenue on October 12th. The landlord claimed three people were trespassing in a vacant apartment and attacked him when he confronted them, stealing his necklace and cell phone in the process. Robert Scott was arrested by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies yesterday in Cuyler and turned over to Cortland City Police. He is charged with felony robbery, assault, and grand larceny. Authorities say the assault charge is a felony because the victim was older than 65 and Scott is more than ten years younger. He was sent to Cortland County Jail and will appear in court on November 13th. Two other individuals were charged with misdemeanor trespassing.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Homeless Man Breaks into Apartment, Robs Landlord and Assaulted Them

On October 12th, around 3:15pm Cortland City Police officers responded to a robbery and assault call at 179 Homer Ave. in the City of Cortland. The landlord of the property reported to police that several people were inside an apartment that was supposed to be vacant and were trespassing. When...
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Alleged unlawful ATM withdrawals leads to arrest of Cortland County man

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cincinnatus man facing a felony charge in the City of Cortland. Cortland City Police investigated a reported pair of thefts that occurred on September 8th and September 17th. They say 36-year-old Brian Tuning allegedly withdrew money from a person’s bank account twice without their knowledge. The investigation revealed that the two were in a relationship at the time of the withdrawals. He faces charges of felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor petit larceny in Cortland City Court on November 23rd.
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

Syracuse Man Steals From Walmart, Lies to Police, and Attempts to Conceal Drugs in Patrol Car

Last Sunday, October 16th around 4:30pm, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call again at Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported larceny. Upon arrival officers learned from store employees that the suspect had already left the store in a vehicle before their arrival. After store employees gave a description of the vehicle, officers conducted a traffic stop on Route 281 in Cortlandville.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Multiple felonies for Ithaca man in Schuyler County

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man awaits his day in court in Schuyler County. Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Mohammadali Arzani on October 8th. Arzani was allegedly driving impaired and found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with felony 2nd degree drug possession, two counts of felony 3rd degree drug possession, felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanors, and two vehicle and traffic law violations. He’s in Schuyler County Jail without bail.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Man arrested in connection to burglary investigation

A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a burglary investigation, according to a City of Cortland Police report. The report states that city police responded to a burglary investigation at a residence on Hill Street back on June 1 of this year. A maintenance person was working at the property when he came across unidentified individuals in the residence.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities conduct underage drinking investigation at Cortland bar, tickets issued

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A massive underage drinking sting in Cortland. Cortland City Police and investigators from the State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles hit the Stone Lounge at 128 Main Street last night. The investigation found that 79 of the 94 people in the bar at the time were using bad IDs. They were issued appearance tickets for a violation of section 509-6 of the vehicle and traffic law for use of a fraudulent or fictitious identification. An employee was also issued two tickets.
CORTLAND, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County man faced with felony larceny charge, State Police say

FLOYD- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with a felony accusation stemming from a larceny investigation in Oneida County, authorities say. Thomas A. Sperduto, 45, of Utica, NY was arrested Wednesday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the third-degree.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Police & State Liquor Authority raid The Stone Lounge

The City of Cortland Police Department assisted the New York State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles in raiding The Stone Lounge on Main Street for underage drinking Wednesday evening, according to a city police report. The report noted that during the investigation, 94 individuals were in the bar....
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man in custody charged with felonies related to June burglary

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a June burglary. Cortland City Police officers arrested 32-year-old Todd Brady yesterday for a crime that happened on Hill Street this summer. Brady was at Cortland County Jail on an unrelated charge. Authorities say Brady illegally entered a residence on the street and fought with a maintenance worker when he was discovered in an apartment. The apartment was ransacked, and all interior doors had been broken into. Brady is charged with felony burglary and felony criminal mischief.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Woman Charged With Promoting Prison Contraband

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says an Endicott woman is charged after she gave an inmate a prohibited item. Krista M. Robertson was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after the office investigated inappropriate conduct between a forensic mental health employee and an inmate, according to the sheriff's office.
ENDICOTT, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff Arrest Report: More Thefts from Walmart and DWI

Thefts at Wal-Mart are reportedly on the rise as the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department have made additional arrests on reported larcenies at the store on Bennie Rd. On October 14th, around 10:30pm the Sheriff’s Department responded to Walmart for a reported larceny by the store. Through an investigation it was determined that 42 year old Dodie M. Baranska of Cortland, stole various merchandise from the store. She was arrested and charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was then transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where she was processed and then released with an appearance ticket.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

