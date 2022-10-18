Read full article on original website
Riverside County Supervisors finalize new short-term rental regulations
The Board of Supervisors formally adopted new regulations Tuesday for short-term rental properties in unincorporated areas of Riverside County, establishing fees, occupancy limitations, and other requirements for owners to obtain and retain permits. "We're moving in the right direction, taking steps we need," Supervisor Chuck Washington said ahead of the 5-0 vote in favor of The post Riverside County Supervisors finalize new short-term rental regulations appeared first on KESQ.
voiceofoc.org
Does Orange County’s Fire Headquarters Need 24/7 Armed Cops?
Should round-the-clock armed police be stationed at Orange County Fire Authority’s headquarters?. Fire Authority officials proposed paying the county $1 million a year to have sheriff’s special officers provide security there. But when it came up for approval on Tuesday, county supervisors rejected it overwhelmingly. Supervisors Don Wagner...
citynewsgroup.com
New Contractor Selected for Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project
The City of Moreno Valley has entered into an agreement with Skanska USA and Great American Insurance Company to continue the construction of the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. The surety bond company, Great American Insurance Company, selected Skanska USA to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project due to...
citynewsgroup.com
City of Redlands to Host Irrigation 101: Landscape Workshop
The City of Redlands Water Conservation Division, in collaboration with the A.K. Smiley Public Library, San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District, and the University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners, will host an Irrigation 101: Landscape Workshop. The Workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov....
recordgazette.net
Beaumont denies Summit Station
In a unanimous decision after a few hours of presentations and public comments, the city of Beaumont's city council voted down a general plan amendment Tuesday evening that would have allowed Summit Station's proposed 1.2 million square foot warehouse project move forward in the former Sunny-Cal specific plan area. See...
foxla.com
Why you may have received a duplicate ballot in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - If you are a registered voter in Riverside County, you may be wondering why you received two ballots in your mailbox. It's because around 5,000 duplicate ballots were mistakenly mailed out to some voters in the areas of Canyon Lake, Menifee, Murrieta, Wildomar, and Winchester, the registrar's office confirms.
Progressive Rail Roading
Metrolink Arrow to begin service next week
The Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will open the new Arrow rail service on Oct. 24. More than a decade in the making, Arrow extends Metrolink's San Bernardino Line by 9 miles, featuring four new stations between San Bernardino and Redlands. The new route will also connect riders to the Inland Empire-Orange County lines, Metrolink officials said in a press release.
Job Seekers: Palm Springs International Airport officials are looking to hire
Officials with Palm Springs International Airport announced an upcoming job fair. They say they are looking to fill more than 60 positions. Some vacant positions range from airlines to restaurants. Officials also say officials with the Bob Hope USO is also seeking volunteers. The job fair is set for Tuesday, October 25 from 10:00 a.m. The post Job Seekers: Palm Springs International Airport officials are looking to hire appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Second Largest Solar Energy Storage Project Opens Blythe
A new solar storage project is now in operation in Riverside County. The Crimson Storage solar farm is commissioned to hold 350MW/ 1400 MWh of electricity, and will allow flexibility and reliability during peak electricity demands on the California electricity grid, according to Axium Infrastructure. In a press release California...
idyllwildtowncrier.com
UC Davis seeking local residents’ input on wildfire in surveys
University of California, Davis researchers want to hear Idyllwild-Pine Cove residents’ perspectives on wildfire issues in California. The information will be used to protect the community from wildfire by sharing opinions and experiences at https://linktr.ee/ucdwildfire. The responses will inform local leaders and policymakers of the landscape and community values,...
foxla.com
Low-income San Bernardino tenants searching for new homes after judge orders building closure
SAN BERNARINO, Calif. - San Bernardino residents are facing eviction as early as next week, as a city spokesperson said the owner never got the proper permits. Puddles of water, a broken elevator, cockroaches crawling in bathrooms, those are just some scenes from a building in San Bernardino, where the more than 100 tenants were told that they need to be out by next week.
citynewsgroup.com
More Than 6,000 Students Receive Free Glasses in Riverside County Schools
Better concentration, the ability to see from the back of the room, and increased confidence in their reading skills, are just a few of the benefits that 6,273 students in 12 Riverside County school districts have enjoyed to start the 2022-2023 school year thanks to a new pair of glasses provided by Vision To Learn and the Riverside County Office of Education (RCOE).
nbcpalmsprings.com
DA’s Office Receives Criminal Justice Grants Exceeding $5 Million
(CNS) – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday authorized the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office to accept $5.3 million in criminal justice grants for prosecuting everything from impaired drivers to perpetrators of healthcare fraud. In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board gave District Attorney Mike Hestrin the green...
Kriz: Nine Months into the Year, 6.5% of the County’s Beginning of Year Homeless Population is Already Dead with 42 New Deaths in September
Another 42 people died “without fixed abode” in Orange County in September. Their names are:. Chris VILLALOBOS SR. who died on Sept 1st in Orange. Robert WHORTON who died on Sept 3rd in Huntington Beach. Joel WORTH who died on Sept 4th in Newport Beach. Billy CARR JR....
thepalmspringspost.com
Your eyes aren’t deceiving you, Vista Chino/Palm Canyon signals are working again
A strongly worded letter from Mayor Lisa Middleton is rumored to be behind the fix at a major Palm Springs intersection. Driving the news: Crews from Caltrans took to the intersection of West Vista Chino and North Palm Canyon Drive Wednesday afternoon and finally performed work the community has been pleading for: They fixed the traffic signals.
New lawsuit filed against SCE over Fairview Fire In Hemet
Another group of families is suing Southern California Edison Co., alleging the utility's negligence is linked to the outbreak of the destructive Fairview Fire last month in Riverside County. The blaze broke out on Sept. 5, killing two and forcing the evacuations of thousands in Hemet. "Edison negligently, recklessly and willfully failed to maintain an The post New lawsuit filed against SCE over Fairview Fire In Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
kcrw.com
Riverside County race between Calvert and Rollins one to watch
It was January of 1993 when Republican Congressman Ken Calvert first took office; Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” was at the top of the charts, and President Bill Clinton was enjoying his first term in office. Calvert has represented swaths of inland Southern California that...
NBC Los Angeles
High Interest Rates Bring Down Home Sales in Southern California
Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September -- down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported today. The month-to-month drop represented a...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Rattles Aguanga in Riverside County
(CNS) – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Aguanga in Riverside County at 10:25 p.m. Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. It was centered 1.6 miles northwest of Aguanga and 15.1 miles east of Temecula. It was about 5 miles deep. It was 19.9 miles southeast of Murrieta...
menifee247.com
Ricky Estrada pledges to represent the people
I am Ricky Estrada. I am running to be your Menifee City Council representative. I serve our country and our community as a Military Airman and an educator. I want to represent “We The People'' at City Hall. It’s time to bring “A Fresh Perspective”, and for us all to come together in support of this wonderful city.
