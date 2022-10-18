Read full article on original website
Previewing and predicting LSU's home battle with No. 7 Ole Miss
For the second time in three weeks, LSU has an opportunity to make a statement. The Tigers welcome their second consecutive top 10 opponent to Baton Rouge and it’s a team that according to Brian Kelly is starting to show the growth in preparation that it takes to compete with a team of Ole Miss’ caliber on Saturday afternoon. It’s a game that Kelly says the the purple and gold must have heightened senses considering the ranking and undefeated start Ole Miss is off too.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss reveals uniform combination for Week 8 showdown at LSU
When No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0 overall, 3-0 in SEC play) aims to remain undefeated after its Week 8 showdown at LSU (5-2 overall, 3-1), it’s going to be doing so with plenty of drip. Ole Miss revealed the uniform combination for the clash against LSU and it’ll be...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Would Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss for Auburn? Paul Finebaum weighs in
ESPN/SEC Network analyst/personality Paul Finebaum was a guest on the Saturday Down South podcast and had some very interesting things to see about the soon-to-be-open Auburn job. When asked if he believes that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin would be interested in a move to Auburn, Finebaum said he...
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Ole Miss
It’s going to be an exciting Saturday in Tiger Stadium as LSU welcomes the SEC West’s last undefeated team to town. Here to explain to us what exactly is happening at Ole Miss is Red Cup Rebellion’s One Man To Beat. This Q&A isn’t for X’s and O’s, it’s for having real fun.
Ole Miss volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth suspended
Apparently, Ole Miss head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth has been suspended from her duties. The Ole Miss sports information department said as much in a short, two-sentence statement sent to the media late Thursday afternoon. Assistant coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach while a "review" of the program is being conducted.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin talks sideline enthusiasm, says LSU is the 'most talented opponent' Ole Miss will have faced
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are 7-0 on the season and ranked 7th in the country in this week’s AP poll. Moving to 8-0 on Saturday will be a challenge, however, as the Rebels head to LSU to take on the Tigers at Death Valley. Kiffin said Wednesday during...
Mississippi State football player dies
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi State University (MSU) football player has died. MSU leaders identified the player as 19-year-old Samuel Westmoreland, of Tupelo. He was a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. “One of the most profound lessons I’ve learned while […]
Daily Mississippian
Annual Square Jam lights up the Oxford Square
October isn’t just for football in Oxford. Last Friday, the men’s and women’s Ole Miss basketball teams took to the Square for a festive night of hoops. For eight years, both teams have showcased their skills in a variety of challenges for 2,000-plus fans on a makeshift basketball court in front of City Hall on the Square.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss students featured on nation television commercial
Several students were featured in the debut of the University of Mississippi’s new television commercial Sept. 17 during the football game between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech on ABC. The 30-second commercial, titled “Where are You Going,” features Ole Miss students describing their personal aspirations paired with popular spots...
thelocalvoice.net
Gift Promises to Ensure Continued Growth of University of Mississippi Accountancy Program
Robersons give generously to support new home for Patterson School of Accountancy. Brian Roberson, who earned University of Mississippi undergraduate and master’s degrees in accounting nearly three decades ago, wants his alma mater to have the resources to make the dream of building a new home for the Patterson School of Accountancy come true.
thelocalvoice.net
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
Daily Mississippian
Comedy scene stands up in Oxford
If you visit Moe’s Penny Bar on a Wednesday night, you’ll find what you’d probably expect. Patrons sitting around the bar, enjoying drinks with their friends. Wings with celery, carrots and ranch being delivered to tables. Music filling the bar with life. But at 8 p.m., something...
WRAL
Raleigh native seriously injured in hit-and-run near Ole Miss
Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20,...
localmemphis.com
"It won’t just impact farmers. It will impact everybody” | How the drought isn't just affecting the Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s no secret. The Mississippi River is at record low levels. Over the last few weeks, we have seen fish carcasses, boats stuck in the mud and an overall very eerie scene across the river. Well unfortunately, we were not the only ones dealing with...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square
The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.
One shot at Oxford apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
Oxford hostage suspect killed by Mississippi deputies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of holding two teenagers hostage was reportedly shot to death by Lafayette County deputies Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic situation in Oxford at around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says a man and a woman were arguing, and the […]
actionnews5.com
Teen suspect in fatal hit-and-run appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the deadly hit-and-run in Oxford was in Shelby County Court on Tuesday. Tristan Holland, 18, is facing one charge in the case: accessory after the fact. The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford. Police say two Ole Miss students...
wtva.com
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
wtva.com
One person in custody for Oxford shooting
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Oxford Police shared information Tuesday afternoon about a reported shooting. Police published the following statement on its Facebook page at 12:58 p.m. "OPD responded to a person shot at an apartment off of Molly Barr Rd. One person was taken into custody and one was transported...
247Sports
