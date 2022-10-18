Read full article on original website
Annual Fall Tree Giveaway
WHEN: Saturday, October 22, 8AM-10AM (or until all trees are gone) WHERE: Siloam Springs Public Library Parking Lot (205 E Jefferson) -Trees are available first-come, first-served. -No more than two trees per household. -Trees are especially large this year. Most of the oaks are 8ft to 9ft tall. Make sure...
Early Voting for the 2022 General Election
Oct. 31 – Nov. 4. The Siloam Springs Community Building at 110 N. Mt. Olive Street. Siloam Springs residents living in Ward 1 - Its time to vote for your City Board of Director representative. Ward 1 generally consists of the Northwest quadrant of the City located west of Mt. Olive and Dawn Hill Road, and north of W. Twin Springs Street and north of the portion of Jefferson Street between S. Carl Street and S. Holly Street.
