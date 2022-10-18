Read full article on original website
Over 100 migrants from Haiti, Santo Domingo land on an uninhabited Puerto Rican island
More than 100 Haitians and Dominicans landed on an uninhabited island off Puerto Rico’s western coast Tuesday, the latest group to attempt to reach the American territory, a gateway for undocumented immigrants to the United States.
U.S. to provide aid to Cuba to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
The Biden administration is providing Cuba with $2 million in funding for emergency relief to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the State Department announced Tuesday. The aid is in response to a rare request for emergency assistance Cuba’s government made last month, after the Category 3 hurricane plowed through the western part of the island.
maritime-executive.com
White House Waives Jones Act for LNG Shipments to Puerto Rico
The Biden administration has granted Puerto Rico's long-sought wish for a Jones Act waiver for LNG shipments, citing the impact of Hurricane Fiona. It is the second waiver for the island in a month, following a highly controversial decision to allow a foreign-flagged product tanker to divert to Puerto Rico's southern coast.
At least 37 residents dead and 52 others are still missing after heavy rains flooded five rivers and damaged nearly 20,000 homes in central Venezuela
At least 37 people have been confirmed dead after five small rivers in central Venezuela flooded due to heavy rains, the local Red Cross chapter in the state of Aragua confirmed Monday. The downpour on Saturday night swept large tree trunks and debris from surrounding mountains into the community of...
U.S. cancels visas, sends Coast Guard ship to patrol waters off Haiti’s capital
The United States has sent a major Coast Guard vessel to patrol the waters near Port-au-Prince in a “sign of resolve” with the Haitian government as gang violence continues to grip the nation, and will impose new visa restrictions on Haitians involved in gang activity, the Biden administration said Wednesday.
Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos
As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf off Mexico’s coast
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Karl is expected to make a southward turn off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast Wednesday and approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) late Wednesday...
U.S. will begin turning many Venezuelan migrants back to Mexico
The Biden administration plans to turn most Venezuelan migrants crossing the southern border back to Mexico, which was previously not allowed, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.
Julia strengthens into a hurricane over Caribbean Sea
Julia strengthened into a hurricane on Saturday evening as it moved closer to Central America. AccuWeather meteorologists warned that life-threatening impacts were expected in Nicaragua, which is where Julia is forecast to make landfall early Sunday. The disturbance AccuWeather has been tracking for over a week and dubbed a tropical...
Small town in southern Mexico hosts thousands of migrants
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As migrants, especially Venezuelans, struggle to come to terms with a new U.S. policy discouraging border crossings, one small town in southern Mexico is unexpectedly playing host to thousands of migrants camped far from the U.S. border. San Pedro Tapanatepec had 7,000 migrants, about 75% Venezuelans, when The Associated Press visited at the beginning of October. By Monday, Mayor Humberto Parrazales estimated the number had grown to 14,000. The AP could not independently verify that figure. While many Venezuelans had planned to make their way to the U.S. border, the new U.S. policy says only those applying online, and arriving by air, will be admitted. Border crossers will simply be expelled. That leaves many camped out in five large tent shelters wondering what they’ll do next. They while away the daytime heat with just a few electric fans to keep the temperature down.
U.S. to expel 1,000 Venezuelans to Mexico daily under Title 42
Juarez authorities late Monday bused dozens of Venezuelan migrants expelled from the United States to an emergency shelter – a move to prevent single adults and families with children to sleep on the streets again.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Panama
PANAMA CITY — A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook western Panama early Thursday, though there were no initial reports of damage. Panama’s national civil defense agency said via Twitter that the earthquake was felt in Herrera, Bocas del Toro, Veraguas and western Panama. The U.S. Geological Survey said...
Drug gang kills 20 in town hall massacre in southern Mexico
SAN MIGUEL TOTOLAPAN, Mexico (AP) — A drug gang shot to death 20 people, including a mayor and his father, in the mountains of the southern Mexico state of Guerrero, officials said Thursday. Residents began burying the victims even as a video posted on social media showed men who...
WATCH: CBP expels hundreds of Venezuelans to Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. officials on Friday sent hundreds of Venezuelan asylum seekers to Juarez, Mexico, as the Department of Homeland Security implemented a new policy making them eligible for Title 42 expulsions. The migrants began walking over the Paso del Norte International Bridge from El Paso around 2 p.m. in groups […]
US offers hurricane assistance to Cubans amid blackouts
The United States said Tuesday it has offered critical emergency humanitarian assistance to the people of Cuba to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, an unusual but not unprecedented move after years of bilateral tensions.The assistance includes $2 million in provisions and supplies that will be delivered through independent non-governmental organizations that have experience and are already working on the island directly with the affected populations, said a senior administration official who asked to remain anonymous following government policies.“We are responding to a disaster by working with our international humanitarian assistance partners to deliver critical assistance directly...
This Day in History: October 18: The United States takes Control of Puerto Rico
Pennsylvania National Guard. Allentown PA.Public Domain. Puerto Rico was turned over to the United States on October 18, 1898, following the Spanish-American War. The island had been under Spanish control since the 1500s, but many Puerto Ricans had long desired independence.
natureworldnews.com
At Least 3 Added to Casualties After Venezuelan City Caught in a Flash Flood
In Maracay, the state capital of Aragua in northern Venezuela, deadly rivers of brown water flowed through the streets on Monday as heavy rain from a rainstorm poured down the city and caused a massive landslide. Deadly Flood. According to Reuters, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that a...
Third migrant shelter opens to help Venezuelans expelled to Matamoros, Mexico
A third migrant shelter has been opened by a Mexican faith-based nonprofit organization to help migrants, including Venezuelans, who have been sent back to Matamoros, Mexico, as they wait to try to claim asylum in South Texas. Some migrants staged a protest that closed an international bridge to Brownsville, Texas.
US News and World Report
Hundreds of Venezuelan Migrants Leave Southern Mexico to Travel to U.S. Border
TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States. The group of people departed around 4 a.m....
Dominican Republic to send diesel to Haiti's fuel-starved hospitals
Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Dominican Republic has approved a request by a trading firm to export 20,500 gallons of diesel to Haiti for use principally in hospitals, according to letters seen by Reuters, as gangs continue blocking a key fuel terminal in Haiti.
