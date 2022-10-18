ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

U.S. to provide aid to Cuba to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

The Biden administration is providing Cuba with $2 million in funding for emergency relief to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the State Department announced Tuesday. The aid is in response to a rare request for emergency assistance Cuba’s government made last month, after the Category 3 hurricane plowed through the western part of the island.
maritime-executive.com

White House Waives Jones Act for LNG Shipments to Puerto Rico

The Biden administration has granted Puerto Rico's long-sought wish for a Jones Act waiver for LNG shipments, citing the impact of Hurricane Fiona. It is the second waiver for the island in a month, following a highly controversial decision to allow a foreign-flagged product tanker to divert to Puerto Rico's southern coast.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos

As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf off Mexico’s coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Karl is expected to make a southward turn off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast Wednesday and approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) late Wednesday...
AccuWeather

Julia strengthens into a hurricane over Caribbean Sea

Julia strengthened into a hurricane on Saturday evening as it moved closer to Central America. AccuWeather meteorologists warned that life-threatening impacts were expected in Nicaragua, which is where Julia is forecast to make landfall early Sunday. The disturbance AccuWeather has been tracking for over a week and dubbed a tropical...
The Associated Press

Small town in southern Mexico hosts thousands of migrants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As migrants, especially Venezuelans, struggle to come to terms with a new U.S. policy discouraging border crossings, one small town in southern Mexico is unexpectedly playing host to thousands of migrants camped far from the U.S. border. San Pedro Tapanatepec had 7,000 migrants, about 75% Venezuelans, when The Associated Press visited at the beginning of October. By Monday, Mayor Humberto Parrazales estimated the number had grown to 14,000. The AP could not independently verify that figure. While many Venezuelans had planned to make their way to the U.S. border, the new U.S. policy says only those applying online, and arriving by air, will be admitted. Border crossers will simply be expelled. That leaves many camped out in five large tent shelters wondering what they’ll do next. They while away the daytime heat with just a few electric fans to keep the temperature down.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Panama

PANAMA CITY — A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook western Panama early Thursday, though there were no initial reports of damage. Panama’s national civil defense agency said via Twitter that the earthquake was felt in Herrera, Bocas del Toro, Veraguas and western Panama. The U.S. Geological Survey said...
PBS NewsHour

Drug gang kills 20 in town hall massacre in southern Mexico

SAN MIGUEL TOTOLAPAN, Mexico (AP) — A drug gang shot to death 20 people, including a mayor and his father, in the mountains of the southern Mexico state of Guerrero, officials said Thursday. Residents began burying the victims even as a video posted on social media showed men who...
Border Report

WATCH: CBP expels hundreds of Venezuelans to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. officials on Friday sent hundreds of Venezuelan asylum seekers to Juarez, Mexico, as the Department of Homeland Security implemented a new policy making them eligible for Title 42 expulsions. The migrants began walking over the Paso del Norte International Bridge from El Paso around 2 p.m. in groups […]
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

US offers hurricane assistance to Cubans amid blackouts

The United States said Tuesday it has offered critical emergency humanitarian assistance to the people of Cuba to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, an unusual but not unprecedented move after years of bilateral tensions.The assistance includes $2 million in provisions and supplies that will be delivered through independent non-governmental organizations that have experience and are already working on the island directly with the affected populations, said a senior administration official who asked to remain anonymous following government policies.“We are responding to a disaster by working with our international humanitarian assistance partners to deliver critical assistance directly...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

At Least 3 Added to Casualties After Venezuelan City Caught in a Flash Flood

In Maracay, the state capital of Aragua in northern Venezuela, deadly rivers of brown water flowed through the streets on Monday as heavy rain from a rainstorm poured down the city and caused a massive landslide. Deadly Flood. According to Reuters, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that a...
US News and World Report

Hundreds of Venezuelan Migrants Leave Southern Mexico to Travel to U.S. Border

TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States. The group of people departed around 4 a.m....
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy