Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, seemingly confirms engagement rumors as he cuddles younger singer Firerose who shows massive diamond sparkler on THAT finger... just five months after wife of 28 years Tish filed for divorce

By Justin Enriquez, Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly confirmed engagement rumors as his younger girlfriend, singer Firerose, showed off a diamond ring about five months after his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce.

The 61-year-old Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker cuddled his ladylove - who appears to be in her 20s - who showed off a massive diamond sparkler in an Instagram snap posted on Tuesday.

He did not say anything about the ring in his caption despite it being featured prominently as he captioned the gallery: 'Happy Autumn [red heart emoji]'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DXLH_0idzImEh00
The couple did appear to look very happy as they cuddled up for the sweet selfies.

This comes weeks after reports that he is 'believed to be engaged' to the songstress, who 'was spotted with a huge diamond ring' recently, according to The US Sun. Billy Ray and Firerose worked with one another on a single last year titled New Day.

Billy and Firerose - whose age is unknown - have been seen spending time with one another in a number of posts on both of their Instagram accounts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21U5uZ_0idzImEh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po6fB_0idzImEh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtLlE_0idzImEh00
Aww: The couple did appear to look very happy as they cuddled up for the sweet selfies

Billy Ray is father to five children with Tish Cyrus, 55, - daughters Brandi, 35, Miley, 29, and Noah, 22, and sons Trace, 33, and Braison, 28.

The romantic relationship could impact Billy Ray's relationship with superstar songstress Miley, according to the outlet, which reported that the father and daughter had unfollowed one another's Instagram accounts amid tension.

Adding to the tension is 'confusion' as to the timeline as to when he and Firerose began seeing one another. In her divorce filing earlier this year, Tish said that she and Billy Ray hadn't cohabitated in more than two years.

'Billy is ­happier than he has been in a long time with ­Firerose,' an insider said. 'There had been problems in his marriage for a while. He and Tish have been on and off for the best part of a decade, but things had been over for some time before the announcement in April.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPUzA_0idzImEh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KivMr_0idzImEh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQZiO_0idzImEh00
Outing: Cyrus was seen on the red carpet at an event in Las Vegas this past April 

'Not everyone sees his decision to move on so quickly in the same light though. There has been some tension with Miley, which is sad to see, but everyone is hopeful that they will be able to get over it soon enough. Thankfully his other kids do not ­have an issue with him and he has just collaborated with his youngest, Noah, on a song.'

Firerose was born and raised in Sydney, Australia and moved to Los Angeles at the age of 19, according to a 2021 report from Main Street Nashville.

She told the outlet she has long felt an inclination toward singing and songwriting.

'I honestly can’t tell you where it came from but my spirit and my soul connected to the world through music and helped me make sense of everything,'' she told the outlet. 'I would get home from school and write a song about my day and thought that it was a normal thing to do.'

She said that she taught herself how to play the piano: 'It just felt right to sit at the keys. I didn’t know the names of the chords but I felt it and I played by ear.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUUAD_0idzImEh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLjZs_0idzImEh00
Firerose opened up about moving to the states after finishing high school, saying, 'There was this very strong calling in me that I felt my fate was to be in America.'

She said that she and Billy Ray wrote their song New Day via Zoom during the pandemic, calling it 'a song of hope for a new day for any single human who is searching, reaching, and praying for a new day.'

'Here we are with this promise of a new day that we were all just praying for. We’re all ready to turn the page. I hope that the song that we wrote together can bring a glimmer of joy to peoples’ days even if it is not completely yet a new day for everyone.'

Billy's new relationship has caused a falling out with superstar daughter Miley as The Sun reported that the pair had some sort of fight, and that things have escalated to the point where they have cut off communication with each other, including unfollowing one another on Instagram.

'Miley is all about peace but she didn't agree with some things that her father has done. It has really escalated and they are not on good terms,' a source told the publication.

'There were words exchanged over what ­happened towards the end of Billy and Tish's marriage,' the insider maintained, and since then 'they clearly see things very differently.'

Their relationship has gotten to the point where neither father nor daughter is willing to take the first step and offer an olive branch to mend their differences.

'Neither of them is particularly eager to make amends right now without an apology,' that person close to the situation shared.

In fact, both father and daughter sound like they've dug their feet into the ground deep enough that they aren't willing to budge on the matter.

'The rest of the family are hoping it will blow over soon and they will be able to make up, but Billy and Miley are both upset,' the source explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OXgvt_0idzImEh00
