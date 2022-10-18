ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2Now

East St. Louis man on trial for violent carjacking

ST. LOUIS – An East St. Louis man faces federal charges in a carjacking that turned violent earlier this year. Brandon Best, 20, accused in a July 12 carjacking in St. Louis, is on trial this week over charges of carjacking and possession and brandishing of a firearm involving in a crime.
KMOV

Federal grand jury indicts East St. Louis man in Kia carjacking

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A federal grand jury has indicted an East St. Louis man on charges related to carjacking earlier this year. Brandon Best was indicted on a carjacking charge and a charge of possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Authorities...
KMOV

Man found dead in Florissant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead Wednesday morning in Florissant. Florissant police found an older Black man dead in the 1100 block of Dunn Rd. It is believed that he was hit by a car. Police are still investigating what happened.
KMOV

Man hit in face with gun during robbery in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit in the face with a gun during a robbery in downtown St. Louis. The victim told police he was robbed at gunpoint after getting off the MetroLink at 8th and Clark around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The 38-year-old said he was hit in the face with a gun during the crime. The suspect then reportedly rode off on a bicycle.
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis teen charged in connection with seven burglaries

A St. Louis 15-year-old has been charged with seven counts of burglary for incidents that occurred in August in Fenton or other parts of St. Louis County. A 17-year-old also connected to the incidents is in custody, the St. Louis County Police reported. In addition, detectives from the Bureau of...
KMOV

Man dies in St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died in a Tuesday crash in St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Police said a 2013 Kia Sportage was going eastbound on...
recordpatriot.com

Staunton man killed in West Alton crash

WEST ALTON — A Stauntion man was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident in West Alton. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday a 2020 Hino Conventional truck driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles was heading norh on U.S. 67 and failed to stop at a red light.
5 On Your Side

Person killed in multi-car crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:20 p.m., St. Louis police officers responded to Hamilton Avenue and Page Boulevard for an accident with injuries. One person was taken to the hospital and later died.
