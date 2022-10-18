Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
East St. Louis man on trial for violent carjacking
ST. LOUIS – An East St. Louis man faces federal charges in a carjacking that turned violent earlier this year. Brandon Best, 20, accused in a July 12 carjacking in St. Louis, is on trial this week over charges of carjacking and possession and brandishing of a firearm involving in a crime.
3-car crash in south St. Louis City
A couple of cars and a truck were involved in an early morning crash in south St. Louis City.
KMOV
Federal grand jury indicts East St. Louis man in Kia carjacking
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A federal grand jury has indicted an East St. Louis man on charges related to carjacking earlier this year. Brandon Best was indicted on a carjacking charge and a charge of possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Authorities...
KMOV
Man found dead in Florissant
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead Wednesday morning in Florissant. Florissant police found an older Black man dead in the 1100 block of Dunn Rd. It is believed that he was hit by a car. Police are still investigating what happened.
starvedrock.media
Feds charge St. Louis man with carjacking in connection with fatal shooting
ST. LOUIS – Federal prosecutors have charged a St. Louis man with carjacking in connection with a shooting death this month. Laveal D. Jones II, 24, had a court appearance Tuesday on the federal carjacking charge, which was filed Friday. Authorities say the case is connected to the death...
Burglary at Good Day Farms dispensary early Thursday morning
A marijuana dispensary in the Central West End broken into Thursday morning
KMOV
Man hit in face with gun during robbery in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit in the face with a gun during a robbery in downtown St. Louis. The victim told police he was robbed at gunpoint after getting off the MetroLink at 8th and Clark around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The 38-year-old said he was hit in the face with a gun during the crime. The suspect then reportedly rode off on a bicycle.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis teen charged in connection with seven burglaries
A St. Louis 15-year-old has been charged with seven counts of burglary for incidents that occurred in August in Fenton or other parts of St. Louis County. A 17-year-old also connected to the incidents is in custody, the St. Louis County Police reported. In addition, detectives from the Bureau of...
Man shot while asleep in north St. Louis, police recover suspect’s phone
A gunman shot a man while he was sleeping Wednesday in north St. Louis. Police found a cell phone believed to belong to the suspect while investigating.
KMOV
Man dies in St. Louis crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died in a Tuesday crash in St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Police said a 2013 Kia Sportage was going eastbound on...
KMOV
Person of interest taken for questioning after shooting in Webster Groves
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - A person of interest was taken for questioning following a late-night shooting in Webster Groves. A victim was found shot in the chest in the 100 block of Reasnor Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital and later released.
82-year-old killed in three-car crash in St. Charles
Troopers arrived on the scene of a three-car crash with one fatality.
Man charged after victim fatally shot, carjacked in St. Louis
A man appeared in federal court Tuesday on a carjacking charge connected with a fatal shooting in St. Louis earlier this month.
recordpatriot.com
Staunton man killed in West Alton crash
WEST ALTON — A Stauntion man was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident in West Alton. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday a 2020 Hino Conventional truck driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles was heading norh on U.S. 67 and failed to stop at a red light.
Man who fired fatal shots in Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire case sentenced
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who fired fatal shots at a reality show star's nephew has been sentenced. Travell Anthony Hill, 31, was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Thursday for his involvement in Andre Montgomery Jr.'s death. Montgomery was the victim of the Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire case.
Alderman Bosley and North City residents unearth human remains
Residents had contacted Bosley telling him they thought someone was killed in the vacant lot and buried there. They reached out to police for help, but after searching the police had found nothing.
Person killed in multi-car crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:20 p.m., St. Louis police officers responded to Hamilton Avenue and Page Boulevard for an accident with injuries. One person was taken to the hospital and later died.
4 charged with mail thefts in St. Louis area
Three men appeared in federal court on Tuesday on charges of mail theft, while a fourth man was recently indicted.
Babysitter pleads guilty after toddler burned in bathtub in Webster Groves
A longtime babysitter admitted to burning a toddler in a bathtub several years ago under her supervision.
Breckenridge Hills man accused of stabbing father to death
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged a 31-year-old man with allegedly stabbing his own father to death over the weekend.
Comments / 1