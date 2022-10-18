ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

“British tabloids will destroy your life” – When Meghan Markle Revealed How Her Friends Shared a Piece of Advice

By Shraddha Das
netflixjunkie.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Cinemablend

Tyler Perry Opens Up After Break-Up About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Staying At His Home, And What It Taught Him About Love

Things are looking up for Tyler Perry’s film career as his Netflix movie A Jazzman’s Blues will be coming out this weekend after 27 years in the making. But sadly, this filmmaker went through an unfortunate breakup with his girlfriend a couple of years ago. After reflecting on the time he had Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stay in his home during a rough time in their lives, they reminded him what true love really is.
LOS ANGELES, CA
International Business Times

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Released New Photos To Humiliate Royal Family: Royal Biographer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent a message to the royal family that they were back on course to build their brand, according to a report. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released two new photos two days after Buckingham Palace shared the photo of the new fab four, featuring King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton. British journalist and investigative reporter Tom Bower believed that the move aimed to humiliate the royal family.
Fox News

Meghan Markle, the ‘difficult' Duchess, complained about ‘not getting paid’ for royal tour, book claims

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the reconciliation between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family remain uncertain. Before "Megxit," royal insiders revealed that the Duchess of Sussex showed negative behavior towards the staff and even allegedly forced Prince Harry to put out a statement confirming they were an item, according to an explosive excerpt in the book "In Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low.
The List

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
SheKnows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Reportedly ‘Panicked’ Over Release of Their Intimate Docuseries & Asking For Significant Edits

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back at work in the US, but there are a few projects they are reportedly trying to put on the back burner. First, there’s his possibly delayed memoir, which he hopes to release next year in light of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, and now, the couple is apparently getting cold feet when it comes to their Netflix docuseries.
msn.com

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Former Staffers Reportedly Had a Disturbing Nickname for Themselves — & A Super Harsh One for Meghan

Even if you’ve just gotten into the British royal family’s inner workings and drama, you know that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t on the best terms with the rest of the family. It seems like every other day, we’re learning about a new detail of their rift with the royal family and how the royal family may be taking extreme measures to cut ties with them ahead of Harry’s memoir release.
Decider.com

“Panicked” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Clashing With Netflix Over Upcoming Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having “second thoughts” about their upcoming Netflix docuseries — and no, it has nothing to do with the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The two inked a multi-year deal with the streamer in September 2020, aiming to produce a diverse variety of content, and have yet to release a project, since Harry’s Rising Phoenix documentary premiered prior to the deal being announced. However, this may have nothing to do with the couple given that the streaming giant has made some major changes – and cuts – over the last year.
womansday.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Spotted Hugging and Dancing at a Concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hitting the town! And by that I mean they attended an extremely chill Jack Johnson concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl (an outdoor venue that was "packed"). According to TMZ—which published pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoying the music and being all kinds of cute—these two "weren't exactly just part of the crowd," and "watched the show from a special section cordoned off from the masses" with about 10 other people.
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Reveals Whether She Ever Plans To Return To Acting 4 Years After Leaving ‘Suits’

Meghan Markle, 41, shut down the possibility that she will ever return to acting after quitting the royal family and relocating to California with her husband Prince Harry and their two children. “No. I’m done,” the Duchess of Sussex said in an interview for Variety‘s cover story, published October 19. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,” she added.
CALIFORNIA STATE

