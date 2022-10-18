Read full article on original website
Jackson State Football Stars Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Shilo Sanders Sign NIL with Actively Black
Global sportswear brand Actively Black announced a new collective of new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals with Jackson State University football stars Travis Hunter, and Shilo and Shedeur Sanders.
Deion Sanders and Jackson State take over Good Morning America
Michael Strahan and Good Morning America came to Jackson State to interview Deion Sanders, his players and the Sonic Boom of The South. The post Deion Sanders and Jackson State take over Good Morning America appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
‘It’s rich with culture’: Jackson State fans celebrate homecoming weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s homecoming weekend for Jackson State University (JSU0. People flooded the campus for Yard Fest on Friday, kicking off an event-filled weekend. Tiger fans are coming home to watch Jackson State face off against Campbell University on Saturday at the Vet. For many people, it’s more than just a game. It’s […]
WAPT
GMA's Michael Strahan in Jackson ahead of Jackson State University's homecoming
JACKSON, Miss. — Good Morning America co-anchor, Michael Strahan is in the city of Jackson Friday just in time for Jackson State University's homecoming. Strahan is live Friday interviewing long-time friend Coach Deion Sanders. There will also be interviews from the Sonic Boom of the South, the Prancing J-Settes,...
Vicksburg, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Vicksburg. The Terry High School football team will have a game with Warren Central High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The Terry High School football team will have a game with Warren Central High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
Maisie Brown, 21, Is Becoming the Face and Voice of the Jackson Water Crisis
Activism often means going big—organizing a march for justice or starting a social media campaign—but for Maisie Brown, activism starts locally. In response to the ongoing Mississippi water crisis, the 21-year-old sophomore and political science major at Jackson State University, one of the largest HBCUs, is leading the effort to deliver drinking water to residents who can’t make it to the city’s distribution centers.
Vicksburg Post
Bowman, New Beginning Church named pastor, church of the year by Best of Mississippi
Vicksburg pastor the Rev. James O. Bowman Sr. and his church, New Beginning Church were selected pastor and church of the year at the third annual Best of Mississippi Awards on Oct. 1 in Flowood. Bowman has been in the ministry for 25 years and is married to J. Bowman.
WLBT
JSU fund receives $100K check from candy company on GMA
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A group of people at Jackson State University was surprised Friday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America when they were presented with a check for $100,000 by Michael Strahan. GMA’s Strahan was at JSU on Friday, Oct. 21, to talk with Head Football Coach Deion...
Will Greyhound relocate from Jackson to Vicksburg?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Greyhound weights a relocation from the City of Jackson, Vicksburg may be the future home of the bus service. According to Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley, Greyhound has been looking at locations along Highway 80 for a new bus stop. With a large homeless population in that area, Hartley has […]
FOX 28 Spokane
Feds: Man dumped untreated waste into Jackson water system
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An employee of a Mississippi wastewater hauling company pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the capital city’s sewer system. William Roberts admitted to supervising the improper disposal of industrial waste at a commercial entity in Jackson. Federal prosecutors say his negligent conduct contributed to the discharge of millions of gallons of untreated industrial waste into the Jackson water system. Jackson’s water system was recently engulfed in a crisis that forced people in the city of 150,000 to go days without running water in late August and early September.
Brothers sentenced for 2019 homicide in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, two brothers were sentenced after being found guilty of the 2019 shooting death of Earnest Myers in Jackson. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were both sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for first degree murder. […]
WAPT
Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. — A vehicle fire brought traffic to a standstill on I-55 near County Line Road. Three lanes of traffic were blocked in the Northbound lanes near exit 102 while authorities work to put the fire out. According to Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, a trailer hauling...
Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
WLBT
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With hundreds of online platforms just a click away and easily accessible, victims of peer pressure and online bullying are getting younger and younger. Its most recent victim was 15-year-old Mena Willis - a teenage girl who took her own life in her high school’s bathroom...
WLBT
DOJ: Owners of Pearl apartment complexes fined for discriminating against Black residents
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The owners and former rental agent of several apartment complexes in Pearl, Mississippi, have been fined after an investigation found that they were discriminating against Black residents, violating the Fair Housing Act, the Department of Justice says. SSM Properties LLC, Steven and Sheila Maulding and James...
WAPT
Man charged in several Jackson crimes, including shooting that killed 27-year-old woman
JACKSON, Miss. — A judge denied bond for a man who the Jackson Police Department said went on a violent crime spree that lasted less than 12 hours, leaving one woman dead and another person with gunshot wounds. Robert Anderson, 37, is charged with armed robbery, business burglary, murder,...
CBS News
