Maisie Brown, 21, Is Becoming the Face and Voice of the Jackson Water Crisis

Activism often means going big—organizing a march for justice or starting a social media campaign—but for Maisie Brown, activism starts locally. In response to the ongoing Mississippi water crisis, the 21-year-old sophomore and political science major at Jackson State University, one of the largest HBCUs, is leading the effort to deliver drinking water to residents who can’t make it to the city’s distribution centers.
JSU fund receives $100K check from candy company on GMA

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A group of people at Jackson State University was surprised Friday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America when they were presented with a check for $100,000 by Michael Strahan. GMA’s Strahan was at JSU on Friday, Oct. 21, to talk with Head Football Coach Deion...
Will Greyhound relocate from Jackson to Vicksburg?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Greyhound weights a relocation from the City of Jackson, Vicksburg may be the future home of the bus service. According to Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley, Greyhound has been looking at locations along Highway 80 for a new bus stop. With a large homeless population in that area, Hartley has […]
Feds: Man dumped untreated waste into Jackson water system

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An employee of a Mississippi wastewater hauling company pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the capital city’s sewer system. William Roberts admitted to supervising the improper disposal of industrial waste at a commercial entity in Jackson. Federal prosecutors say his negligent conduct contributed to the discharge of millions of gallons of untreated industrial waste into the Jackson water system. Jackson’s water system was recently engulfed in a crisis that forced people in the city of 150,000 to go days without running water in late August and early September.
Brothers sentenced for 2019 homicide in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, two brothers were sentenced after being found guilty of the 2019 shooting death of Earnest Myers in Jackson. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were both sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for first degree murder. […]
Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — A vehicle fire brought traffic to a standstill on I-55 near County Line Road. Three lanes of traffic were blocked in the Northbound lanes near exit 102 while authorities work to put the fire out. According to Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, a trailer hauling...
Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
