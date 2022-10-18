ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
msn.com

Ellen star Sophia Grace is five months pregnant

Sophia Grace is five months pregnant. The 19-year-old star - who shot to fame on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' at the age of eight alongside her younger cousin Rosie McClelland, when the TV host spotted them singing Nicki Minaj hit 'Super Bass' on YouTube and invited them to become regular cast members - is expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend but wanted to wait until everything was "fine" until she made the announcement.
msn.com

Jeffrey Dahmer’s dad is thinking about suing Netflix for glamorising his son’s grisly murders

Lionel Dahmer, the elderly father to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, is thinking about suing Netflix over two of its breakout series about his son’s grisly murders. According to a report in the US Sun, Lionel, 86, is reportedly upset that he wasn’t contacted regarding Netflix’s popular series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which was released in September.
OHIO STATE
msn.com

Travis Scott denies cheating on Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott has hit back at "weird" speculation suggesting he recently cheated on Kylie Jenner. Last week, model Rojean Kar took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of the rapper on the set of a video shoot and claimed she had been invited there. A short time later,...
msn.com

Kanye West claims Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx stole Django Unchained story

Kanye West has claimed that Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx stole the idea of Django Unchained. The rapper, who has made a number of alarming remarks in recent weeks, said he originally pitched the story to the pair in the hopes he could turn it into the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger”.
msn.com

Moment Bill Murray repeatedly touches Geena Davis in resurfaced 1990 interview

Bill Murray can be seen repeatedly touching actor Geena Davis in a resurfaced clip of an interview the pair did to promote his 1990 film Quick Change. Footage shows Murray running his fingers up and down Davis' arm and pulling down the straps of her dress during an appearance on The Arsenio Hall Show that same year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy