Sophia Grace is five months pregnant. The 19-year-old star - who shot to fame on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' at the age of eight alongside her younger cousin Rosie McClelland, when the TV host spotted them singing Nicki Minaj hit 'Super Bass' on YouTube and invited them to become regular cast members - is expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend but wanted to wait until everything was "fine" until she made the announcement.

1 DAY AGO