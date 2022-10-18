Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
REPORT: Henry Cavill Back As Superman...Because The Rock Demanded It
Possible spoilers for upcoming DC superhero movies. You've been warned -- turn back now if you don't want to know. With that out of the way, word is circulating that Henry Cavill has signed back on to play Superman. The Marvelvision podcast dropped the info on two recent episodes. The show, hosted by brothers Devin and Derek Faraci, primarily covers the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows. They kick off the episodes with a rundown of breaking superhero movie and TV news. Devin says he has heard from a reliable industry source that Cavill returns to the DCEU as Superman in a Black Adam post-credits scene. Since these since these episodes went up, tons of fan sites are reporting leaks confirming this scenario, and the buzz on Twitter has "Cavill Superman", "Cavill Black Adam", etc. trending.
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
Sounds Like Henry Cavill's Superman Could Be Getting The DCEU Spotlight Again, But How Will It Happen?
After a lengthy hiatus, apparently plans are in motion for Henry Cavill's Superman to resume a leading role in the DCEU.
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains
Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
Major DCEU star rumored to be the top choice for Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ series
Even though the series was first announced close to four months ago, Marvel Studios has yet to officially confirm or deny anything about the in-development Wonder Man series for Disney Plus – with all of the information so far having been reported by the trades as opposed to Kevin Feige’s outfit.
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Responded to Marvel vs. DC Debate
Although to some, it may not seem like a battle, the fight at the box office between Marvel and DC continues. As the entire DCEU consistently goes through a lot of changes, despite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s upcoming Black Adam film soon to be released in theaters, the MCU continues its consecutive success with the upcoming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
New superhero movies: every Marvel, DC, and comic book movie flying your way in 2022 and beyond
You don't need the Time Stone to see what new superhero movies are on the horizon. New superhero movies are pouring in over the next few years. The MCU is shifting into overdrive, with Marvel Phase 5 kicking off next year and Marvel Phase 4 coming to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Then there's Marvel Phase 6, which will feature two Avengers movies. Though a recent round of delays has pushed some highly anticipated titles back, there's still lots to look forward to that's coming very soon. On the other side of the aisle, there's Aquaman 2, The Flash, and Shazam 2 on the way. And Warner Bros. is said to want Henry Cavill back as Superman in another solo movie, if that wasn't enough.
Brendan Fraser Is Open to Reprising 'The Mummy' Role — and Says Tom Cruise's 2017 Reboot Lacked 'Fun'
Brendan Fraser would be down to reprise his role as adventurer Rick O'Connell again, should The Mummy ever have another reboot. While he doesn't "know how it would work," per se, the 53-year-old actor told Variety in a new cover story alongside his The Whale director Darren Aronofsky that he would "be open to it, if someone came up with the right conceit."
DC Films Chief Leaves Warner Bros.
Walter Hamada, who has been the head of DC Films at Warner Bros. since 2008, has left the company. Hamada began his career at TriStar as an assistant, before moving to Warner Bros.’ New Line Cinema division in 2007. While there, he served as a producer on some really big films, such as The Conjuring series and It. He was largely involved in horror films from that time.
Brendan Fraser Gives His Take on Why Tom Cruise’s Mummy Reboot Bombed
Brendan Fraser is currently on cloud nine thanks to his sudden resurgence in the limelight. That’s all due to Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of The Whale, which is about a 600-pound reclusive English teacher who has decided to eat himself to death. That’s due to the tragic loss of his gay lover. However, his battle with severe obesity gives him a chance to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for redemption. The actor is making his media rounds to promote the film and the topic of The Mummy came up during his interview with Variety.
First trailer for Tom Hanks's new movie A Man Called Otto
The trailer for Tom Hanks’ new film, A Man Called Otto, has been released. The film is an adaptation of Fredrik Backman’s novel A Man Called Ove, which had previously been made into a 2015 Swedish film. Hanks will play the titular character, a “grumpy widower” who is...
Warner Bros. Pictures Names Jesse Ehrman President of Production and Development; Ups Three to Senior VP (EXCLUSIVE)
Warner Bros. Pictures has named longtime executive Jesse Ehrman as president of production and development, Variety has learned exclusively. The 16-year studio executive steps into the role vacated by Courtenay Valenti. He will report to Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. Ehrman will oversee and manage the division’s live-action development team and budget, and also work closely with DeLuca and Abdy on overall slate development. Ehrman’s elevation also sees three others in the film group promoted to senior V.P.: Cate Adams, Peter Dodd and Sheila Walcott. Additionally, studio veteran Kevin McCormick will continue in his role as...
The Stranger true story: The real-life inspiration behind Netflix thriller
The Stranger has now arrived on Netflix and like the recent Luckiest Girl Alive, the thriller is inspired by real-life events. Not to be confused with the Netflix series of the same name, the new movie follows a group of seasoned undercover cops who pose as an influential criminal network in order to catch a murderer who has evaded conviction for eight years.
If DC needs help rebooting Superman, Seth Rogen of all people has an excellent idea
Despite being one of the most iconic figures in all of popular culture, Superman‘s cinematic history hasn’t exactly made for stellar reading. We’re not just talking about the DCEU either, with the Big Blue Boy Scout having struggled to make an impact in theaters for a whopping 35 years and counting.
