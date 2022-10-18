A Brandon man accused of threatening to shoot his neighbors was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Eric Grenier, 40, had agreed to a deal with federal prosecutors in June, pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms. […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Brandon man sentenced to 2 years on federal firearms charge after threatening neighbors.

BRANDON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO