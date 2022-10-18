ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
VTDigger

Brandon man sentenced to 2 years on federal firearms charge after threatening neighbors

A Brandon man accused of threatening to shoot his neighbors was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.  Eric Grenier, 40, had agreed to a deal with federal prosecutors in June, pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms. […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Brandon man sentenced to 2 years on federal firearms charge after threatening neighbors.
BRANDON, VT

