Vermont police charge sheriff candidate for kicking prisoner
A fired Vermont deputy who is the only candidate on the November ballot to become sheriff of the county where he served was charged Friday with simple assault for kicking a shackled prisoner, authorities said. John Grismore, 49, of Fairfax was cited on the charge Friday through his attorney. He...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Self-Defense: Black Woman Won’t Be Charged In Shooting Death Of Firefighter Who Was Choking Her Male Friend At Gas Station
Black woman won't be charged for fatal shooting of a firefighter named Anthony “Tony” Santi during a fight with a her friend at gas station
Brandon man sentenced to 2 years on federal firearms charge after threatening neighbors
A Brandon man accused of threatening to shoot his neighbors was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Eric Grenier, 40, had agreed to a deal with federal prosecutors in June, pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms. […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Brandon man sentenced to 2 years on federal firearms charge after threatening neighbors.
Vermont court reverses Newbury officials’ rejection of youth detention facility
A decision rendered Tuesday in the Environmental Division of the Vermont Superior Court reverses the Newbury Development Review Board’s denial of a permit for a proposed youth detention center in town. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont court reverses Newbury officials’ rejection of youth detention facility.
