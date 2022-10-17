ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

realitytitbit.com

Josh from 90 Day Fiancé returns to Single Life as Natalie calls things off

90 Day Fiancé star Josh Weinstein has returned to the Single Life after his partner Natalie Mordovtseva decided to call things off on the latest episode of the TLC reality show. Things came to a head after Natalie, 37, confronted Josh in Monday’s episode, telling him she was upset...
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance star Veronica's huge fortune proves she doesn't need TLC for income

90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Happily Ever After? star Veronica Rodriguez is known for her hilarious commentary alongside her ex-fiance, Tim Malcolm, and has become somewhat of an icon throughout her time on the show. However, Veronica is much more than a reality TV star as the mom of...
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown to Kody: Screw You! And Screw Your Patriarchy!!!

Meri Brown is not gonna let her husband bring her down. On Monday, the veteran Sister Wives star shared a meme on her Instagram Stories page, adding a sticker that reads “THIS” to the following statement:. The trick is as long as you know who you are and...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance's Angela Deem looked super different in her younger years

Fans of 90 Day Fiance admit that Angela Deem is “almost unrecognizable” in old photos from when she was a young woman. Angela has been on the show trying to marry her partner, Micheal, for years now but viewers aren’t her biggest fans as of recently. Despite...
In Touch Weekly

​​’Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Is Renting New House After Spending Summer at Coyote Pass

Making moves. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting a new house after she spent the summer of 2021 at Coyote Pass, In Touch has exclusively learned. Janelle, 53, is currently living in the Flagstaff, Arizona home, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, according to the listing obtained by In Touch. The spacious home is 2,598 square feet and is settled on a 0.32-acre lot.
In Touch Weekly

Who Is Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown’s Ex-Husband David Jessop? Inside Her First Marriage

Who is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown’s ex-husband David Jessop? While the TLC personality is known for her plural marriage to husband Kody Brown and sister wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown — Christine Brown left the family patriarch in November 2021 — she was previously married to Jessop from 1999 to 2007. Though she has rarely spoken about her past marriage, fans are still curious to learn about her life before she met Kody.
RadarOnline

'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton Slams Sobbing Sister Kyle Richards, Calls Her 'Cruel And Disgusting'

Kathy Hilton has no sympathy left for her sister Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, took to social media to slam the mother-of-four, 53, after popular podcaster Christian Gray Snow expressed concern for Richards.The awkward back-and-forth occurred when executive producer Alex Baskin shared a teaser for the Season 12 reunion episode in which Richards is seen visibly upset, openly crying as she tells Andy Cohen, "I'm really not okay right now. I don't want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?""I'm so worried about why Kyle is so upset," the Christian Gray Snow Show...
realitytitbit.com

My 600-lb Life's Robin now looks unrecognisable with transformed body

Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey. The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and...
