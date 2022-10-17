Read full article on original website
Josh from 90 Day Fiancé returns to Single Life as Natalie calls things off
90 Day Fiancé star Josh Weinstein has returned to the Single Life after his partner Natalie Mordovtseva decided to call things off on the latest episode of the TLC reality show. Things came to a head after Natalie, 37, confronted Josh in Monday’s episode, telling him she was upset...
90 Day Fiance star Veronica's huge fortune proves she doesn't need TLC for income
90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Happily Ever After? star Veronica Rodriguez is known for her hilarious commentary alongside her ex-fiance, Tim Malcolm, and has become somewhat of an icon throughout her time on the show. However, Veronica is much more than a reality TV star as the mom of...
Meri Brown to Kody: Screw You! And Screw Your Patriarchy!!!
Meri Brown is not gonna let her husband bring her down. On Monday, the veteran Sister Wives star shared a meme on her Instagram Stories page, adding a sticker that reads “THIS” to the following statement:. The trick is as long as you know who you are and...
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown Seems Oblivious to Kody Brown’s True Intentions When It Comes to Meri Brown
Christine Brown left Kody. Meri and Kody are largely estranged. Janelle Brown is living independently. Still, Robyn Brown refuses to admit that Kody is pushing his other wives away.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
90 Day Fiance's Angela Deem looked super different in her younger years
Fans of 90 Day Fiance admit that Angela Deem is “almost unrecognizable” in old photos from when she was a young woman. Angela has been on the show trying to marry her partner, Micheal, for years now but viewers aren’t her biggest fans as of recently. Despite...
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Elizabeth Potthast Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Andrei Castravet
It’s a boy! 90 Day Fiancé stars Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet (née Potthast) gave birth to baby No. 2, welcoming her second child — a son — with husband Andrei Castravet. She shared the happy news via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “HE’S HERE!...
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Finally Tells ‘Angry’ Meri, Janelle and Robyn About Her and Kody’s Split: First Look
Breaking up is hard to do! Christine Brown finally tells her fellow sister wives about her and Kody Brown’s split in the upcoming episode of Sister Wives — and she gets mixed reactions. “I can’t imagine after 30 years, like, how this looks,” Janelle Brown tells Christine, 50, in Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at […]
She’s All Grown Up! Meet ‘90 Day Fiance’ Couple Tiffany and Ronald’s Daughter Carley Cutest Photos
TLC fans were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé stars Tiffany Franco and her estranged husband Ronald Smith’s rollercoaster relationship during season 1 of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After a whirlwind romance, the pair found themselves married and welcoming a daughter named Carley only seven months later.
’Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Is Renting New House After Spending Summer at Coyote Pass
Making moves. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting a new house after she spent the summer of 2021 at Coyote Pass, In Touch has exclusively learned. Janelle, 53, is currently living in the Flagstaff, Arizona home, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, according to the listing obtained by In Touch. The spacious home is 2,598 square feet and is settled on a 0.32-acre lot.
90 Day Fiancé's Alex and Loren are still together - fans think it's his dance moves
90 Day Fiancé stars Alex and Loren Brovarnik are still together and going strong – and fans joke they think it’s down to Alex’s dance moves. The dad-of-three isn’t shy from sharing his life on social media, and his latest post saw him give an impromptu dance for his wife.
‘Sister Wives’: Inside Robyn and Kody Brown’s $900,000 Flagstaff House
Take a look inside 'Sister Wives' stars, Kody and Robyn's massive 4,400-square-foot woodland cabin in Flagstaff, Arizona. See how it compares to the other wives' homes.
Who Is Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown’s Ex-Husband David Jessop? Inside Her First Marriage
Who is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown’s ex-husband David Jessop? While the TLC personality is known for her plural marriage to husband Kody Brown and sister wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown — Christine Brown left the family patriarch in November 2021 — she was previously married to Jessop from 1999 to 2007. Though she has rarely spoken about her past marriage, fans are still curious to learn about her life before she met Kody.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Questions What Kody Brown ‘Does All Day’
Janelle Brown has some serious questions for her spiritual husband. The 'Sister Wives' star wants to know what he does all day. So do fans.
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Tags Drake Song After Chantel Everett’s Rumored Romance With the Rapper
Throwing shade? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno tagged a Drake song in a new social media post after his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), was rumored to be dating the rapper. While posting a video that shared real estate stats via his Instagram Story on Monday, October...
'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton Slams Sobbing Sister Kyle Richards, Calls Her 'Cruel And Disgusting'
Kathy Hilton has no sympathy left for her sister Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, took to social media to slam the mother-of-four, 53, after popular podcaster Christian Gray Snow expressed concern for Richards.The awkward back-and-forth occurred when executive producer Alex Baskin shared a teaser for the Season 12 reunion episode in which Richards is seen visibly upset, openly crying as she tells Andy Cohen, "I'm really not okay right now. I don't want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?""I'm so worried about why Kyle is so upset," the Christian Gray Snow Show...
Angela Deem Displays Bloody Wounds on Happily Ever After: What Happened?
On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela Deem’s vicious fight with Michael took center stage. She flew to Nigeria, not to visit her husband, but to ambush and investigate him. When her surprise visit to his home in the middle of the night...
Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim Malcolm’s Girlfriend Linda Ramirez? Inside Their Relationship
90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm may have moved on from his infamous exes, Veronica Rodriguez and Jeniffer Tarazona, but who is his girlfriend, Linda Ramirez? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Tim’s current relationship. Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim’s Girlfriend Linda Ramirez?...
My 600-lb Life's Robin now looks unrecognisable with transformed body
Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey. The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and...
Where Is ‘Breaking Amish’ Star Jeremiah Raber Today? Details on His Job, Relationship Status, More
Breaking Amish star Jeremiah Raber has come a long way since he first appeared on the hit reality series, though he hit a few bumps in the road. Keep scrolling to find out where Jeremiah is today!. Jeremiah Raber Was in the ICU. Jeremiah was admitted to the intensive care...
