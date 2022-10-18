Read full article on original website
Rochester Area Man Accidently Shoots Himself While Cleaning Gun
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders transported a Rochester area man to a hospital after he accidently shot himself Tuesday evening. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in the 5,000 block of 80th Ave. Southwest in Salem Township around 9:15 p.m. The deputy reported finding a 70-year-old man sitting in the dining room of the home with a through-and-through gunshot wound above his left knee.
Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)
Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
Rochester Man Sentenced For Arson Fires During George Floyd Riots
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A federal judge today sentenced a Rochester man to 6 1/2 years in prison for an arson conviction stemming from the rioting that followed the death of George Floyd. 36-year-old José Angel Felan was also ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in restitution. Felan entered a...
Monday Evening Crash in Southern Minnesota Claimed Two Lives
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash yesterday evening just south of the Twin Cities. The State Patrol says the deadly collision was reported just after 6 PM on Highway 13 in Scott County just west of New Prague. The crash report says an SUV crossed the centerline and collided with a pickup and a car headed in the opposite direction.
Minnesota Town Surrounds Injured Farmer With Help After He Saved A Puppy
There is something special about growing up in a farming community. Farmers know that their lives depend on their crops and their livestock, and rain or shine, the work has to be done. The Frost community here in Minnesota recently came together for a fellow farmer in need after an accident left him unable to get his crops in.
Ten Best Places to Get a Great Bowl of Soup in Owatonna
I'm a soup lover twelve months a year, but never is it more comforting than on one of these chilly Minnesota autumn days. I enjoy making soup at home -- sometimes on the stovetop, but more frequently in my Insta Pot or Crock Pot. There's nothing like walking in the door at the end of the day when a batch of soup has been in the slow cooker all day.
Owatonna Man Convicted of Murder Loses Bid For Reduced Sentence
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the 261-month prison sentence that was given to an Owatonna man for a fatal shooting last year. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse had asked the appeals court to overturn the sentence, arguing the judge in the case abused his discretion when he denied Musse's request for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines. The just over 22-year prison term now being served by Musse actually falls on the lower end of the recommended range of sentences for second-degree intentional murder.
Faribault Fire Chief Recommends No Brush Burning Following Shed Fire
Dustin Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief told KDHL AM Minnesota listeners today they probably should wait until snow is on the ground before burning any brush. It's extremely dry. Dienst says at 9:15 p.m. last night (Sunday, October 16, 2022) his department was joined by Rice County Sheriff's Deputies and North Memorial in response to a structure fire at 26525 Cabot Avenue in Walcott Township.
Bats, Bones, & Bonfires Coming to River Bend Nature Center
Halloween is just around the corner, and the team at River Bend Nature Center in Faribault invite you and your out for some spooky afternoon fun. The Bats, Bones, & Bonfires Halloween event will take place on Saturday, October 29th from 2 pm to 5 pm. Some of your favorite...
Treat Your Tastebuds to the Five Best Places to Get Nachos Around Faribault
It's hard to beat a pile of loaded nachos when it comes to satisfying your appetite for a dose of Mexican food. Chips and cheese of course, but after that the sky's the limit when it comes to ingredients. Meat, tomatoes, onions, olives, corn, beans, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and just about anything else you can imagine.
Minnesota Football Playoffs Begin Tuesday for Most Area Teams
The Faribault Falcons will make a long road trip Tuesday while the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals football team is the #2 seed in Section 1A meaning home cooking for them. The Falcons are the #6 seed in Section 2AAAA which means they go to Willmar because the top two seeds in their section get byes.
2 More People Charged in $250 Million Minnesota Fraud Scheme
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two more Minnesotans have been indicted on federal charges connected to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 38-year-old Mekfira Hussein and her husband, 42-year-old Abduljabar Hussein, are accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly $9 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program in 2020 and 2022. The Shakopee couple is facing wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, and money laundering charges.
Owatonna Celebrates Grand Opening of Community Pathways
Yesterday evening was the official grand opening for Community Pathways in Owatonna and I was there to help celebrate and document such an amazing moment for the community. As you probably know Community Pathways, the combined food shelf and clothing store has recently moved into a new building! While they have been open for a while (first the food shelf, then more recently the clothing store) we as a community finally got to share the official grand opening with them!
Olmsted County Sheriff Calls for Overdose Reporting Law
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson is calling on state lawmakers to pass a law that would require hospitals to report receiving overdose victims. During an interview on KROC-AM’s Rochester Today, Torgerson estimated Olmsted County had 47 deaths last year connected to either opioid or fentanyl overdose....
Amazing 12-Year-Old Minnesotan’s Dream Continues Years After He Died
He was just a 12-year-old kid in Southeast Minnesota who loved making people smile. Hunter Biermeier was a kid at my church and I will never forget when I heard the news that he had passed away from an ATV accident. But Hunter's dream of bringing smiles to others has not disappeared. In fact, because of Hunter, more kids are being comforted today thanks to the Hugs From Hunter Foundation and a huge event is happening in Rochester on October 29th that will help keep the smiles coming.
GET PLOWED! Enter to Win a Season of Snow Removal at Your House
Brace yourself, WINTER is coming. The time has come to prepare for another MinneSNOWta winter. The cold, the snow, the snow, and the snow. The good news is we’ve teamed up with R.A.W. Construction in Faribault to make sure you don’t have to touch a shovel or snowblower this winter with a chance to win a full season’s worth of snow removal at your house!
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Owatonna Celebrates New Downtown Streetscape!
Well, Thursday night was a very big night in Owatonna. There was the Huskies who had a Football game (unfortunately they lost), it was Open Mic Night, and Then there was the Downtown Streetscape Ribbon cutting!. Photo of the band performing for the Downtown Streetscape. it is the band fourplay...
Suitcase Found in Ceiling Inspires New Shakopee Bar
Yeah, you read that correctly, an old suitcase found in a ceiling of a building inspired a new bar in Shakopee that will open up soon! However, it is what was found in the suitcase that really inspired the idea of this bar. What we currently know as Dangerfield’s Supper...
2022 IRIS Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Morning in Faribault
The 2022 IRIS (Infants Remembered In Silence) Turkey Trot is back for 2022 with a 5K, 10K, and 5K walk, as well as virtual participation opportunities on Thanksgiving Morning, November 24th at the Faribault Middle School. Register now! T-shirts provided to ALL participants who register by November 7th. Registration Fees.
